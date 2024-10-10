Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cleantech Lithium

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights


CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CTL", "CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce the results of the Placing announced on 8 October 2024, which was oversubscribed and scaled back.

Results of the Placing

The Placing raised gross proceeds of £2.5 million through the issue of 22,727,266 new ordinary shares ("Placing Shares") at an Issue Price of 11 pence per share. The net proceeds from the Placing will be applied to CTL's flagship project, Laguna Verde, and critical work programmes to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for potential strategic partners to test, and for general working capital requirements.

The Placing Shares represent approximately 13.54 per cent. of the Company's enlarged ordinary share capital following the Admission of the Placing Shares to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). This has been a necessary interim fundraising as the Company pursues its dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Related Party

As a part of the Placing and on the same terms as all other placees, Regal Funds1, which is currently interested in approximately 15 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and therefore a Related Party under the AIM Rules, has agreed to subscribe for 1,727,272 Placing Shares. As such, Regal Funds participation is a Related Party Transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. Accordingly, the Directors of the Company, all independent, consider, having consulted with Beaumont Cornish Limited, the Company's Nominated Adviser, that the terms of the subscription by Regal Funds are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

1Regal Funds comprising Regal Funds Management Pty Limited and its associates (including Regal Partners Limited, of which Regal Funds Management Pty Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary) which act as trustee and investment advisor for certain funds

Directors Participation

Furthermore, Tommy McKeith, a director of the Company, has participated in the Placing by subscribing for 454,545 Placing Shares for an aggregate value of £50,000. Accordingly, Tommy McKeith is now interested in 909,091 Ordinary Shares representing 0.54 per cent. of the Company's enlarged ordinary share capital following the Admission of the Placing Shares.

Broker Warrants

In connection with the Placing 1,389,388 Broker Warrants have been issued exercisable at a price equal to the Issue Price up until five years from their date of grant, being the date of completion of the Placing.

Admission and Trading

The Placing remains conditional on the admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM becoming effective ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on 14 October 2024.

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 167,889,592 Ordinary Shares in issue. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. Words and expressions defined in the Company's announcement of 8 October 2024 shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of CleanTech Lithium Plc, commented:

"Thank you to all the investors that have supported CleanTech Lithium in the latest Placing. We are delighted to see the return of existing shareholders and welcome new shareholders who have shown, despite difficult market conditions, their confidence in the Company as we develop responsibly sourced lithium in Chile via Direct Lithium Extraction.

The new funds will be focused on the Laguna Verde project and producing battery-grade lithium carbonate for potential strategic partners as well as maintaining our active engagement with indigenous communities whilst we pursue the dual listing in Australia.

Investors will know we have been one of the most active companies in Chile using DLE to establish ourselves as a leading lithium explorer and developer. We are completely aligned to Chile's National Lithium Strategy which aims to forge public-private partnerships with sustainable technologies leading the way for lithium extraction in the country.

Our Board would like to take this opportunity to thank all the investors for providing the funding for the Company to meet our planned milestones over the coming months and so deliver value to all our stakeholders."

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC

Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Sole Broker and Bookrunner)

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

Daniel Fox-Davies

daniel@fox-davies.com

CleanTech Lithium:

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com


Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production Completed, Downstream Process Optimised with Sample of Battery-Grade Lithium Produced

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium", "CTL" or the "Company")(AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces completion of the first stage of production from the Company´s DLE pilot plant operations and results from successful downstream process test work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate by process partners in North America

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A glowing lithium battery.

Rio Tinto to Acquire Arcadium for US$6.7 Billion in Major Lithium Push

In a landmark move, Rio Tinto ( ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has sealed an all-cash deal to acquire US-based Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) for US$6.7 billion. If successful, the deal will catapult Rio Tinto to become the third-largest lithium producer worldwide.

Following rumors that both companies were in talks for a possible acquisition, Rio Tinto announced that it is going all-in on the multi-billion sale. The deal, which is expected to close in mid-2025 pending approval by Arcadium's shareholders, values Arcadium at US$5.85 per share, 90 percent higher than its October 4 closing price of US$3.08.

Arcadium was established earlier this year following a US$10.6 billion merger between lithium majors Allkem and Livent, forming a vertically integrated company with global lithium operations spanning hard-rock mining, lithium brine extraction and chemical processing.

The company’s broad resource base, with assets across Argentina, Australia, Canada and the United States, made the acquisition a highly attractive prospect for Rio Tinto, as the purchase now positions the company for strategic growth in the case of an anticipated price rebound.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Drilling to Commence at Big Bell North Gold Project

- 4,500m drilling program to test priority targets on prospective greenstone-splay faults along strike from major gold deposits in one of Australia’s most prolific gold provinces

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“Metals Australia” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling is set to commence to test priority targets identified at the Company’s Big Bell North tenements (EL51/2058 and EL51/2059) in Western Australia’s world-class Murchison Gold Province. The tenements lie within the regional structural corridor which hosts major gold deposits including the Meekatharra and Mt Magnet gold mining centres (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST)

Stardust Power Secures Exclusivity to Negotiate Licensing Arrangement for Lithium Brine Concentration Technology from KMX Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Grant of Mine Operating Permit

Grant of Mine Operating Permit

Ewoyaa Lithium Project granted final regulatory approval in the permitting process for the Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the Africa-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting the delivery of Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that the Minerals Commission of Ghana has issued a Mine Operating Permit in respect of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals

Infill Soil Sampling at Dundas to Further Define Lithium Drill Targets

Lightning Minerals (L1M or the Company) is pleased to announce the start of a targeted infill soil sampling program at its Dundas lithium project in Western Australia. The program is designed to infill the existing geochemistry program which was completed on a grid spacing of 400m x 400m and will consist of approximately 500 samples.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 9 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

Related News

gold investing

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

Gold Investing

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

rare earth investing

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

Gold Investing

Tartana Proposes to Acquire Critical Minerals Project Portfolio

Cobalt Investing

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 4 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gold Investing

3 Things Warren Buffett Has Said About Gold (Updated 2024)

×