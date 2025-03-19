Badge
Red Metal Resources
Advancing high-grade copper assets in Chile’s Coast Cordillera Belt
Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources CEO Highlights Copper and Hydrogen’s Crucial Role in AI Development

Copper Investing
Red Metal Resources CEO Highlights Copper and Hydrogen’s Crucial Role in AI Developmentplay icon

“The world is excited about AI, the world is excited about the future, and all of it (is going) to need energy, is going to need copper. We should be investing in our futures,” said Red Metal Resources President and CEO Caitlin Jeffs.

Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES,OTC Pink:RMESF) President and CEO Caitlin Jeffs underscores the importance of copper and hydrogen amid global developments in artificial intelligence and the future of technology.

RMES:CC
cse stockscopper stockscse:rmescopper investingCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)
Red Metal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Metal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Red Metal Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Metal Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×