The Conversation (0)
Red Metal Resources CEO Highlights Copper and Hydrogen’s Crucial Role in AI Development
Mar. 19, 2025 01:00PM PSTCopper Investing
“The world is excited about AI, the world is excited about the future, and all of it (is going) to need energy, is going to need copper. We should be investing in our futures,” said Red Metal Resources President and CEO Caitlin Jeffs.
Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES,OTC Pink:RMESF) President and CEO Caitlin Jeffs underscores the importance of copper and hydrogen amid global developments in artificial intelligence and the future of technology.
RMES:CC