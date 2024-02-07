Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 12,500,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of February 7, 2029.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials
