RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.
RecycLiCo Grants Stock Options
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, has granted an aggregate of 12,500,000 stock options to directors and officers pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.19 per share and an expiry date of February 7, 2029.
About RecycLiCo
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Click here to connect with RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (TSXV: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4), to receive an Investor Presentation
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Overview
Demand for the batteries necessary for clean energy technologies is expected to skyrocket in the coming decades, and analysts are already questioning if supply will be able to keep up. The problem is exacerbated by supply chain issues, with China controlling more than 50 percent of total market share in the processing of nearly all battery minerals, except nickel and copper.
Miners and battery manufacturers are setting ambitious goals to keep up with demand, but there’s another option many overlook: recycling and upcycling. Analysts project lithium-ion battery capacity could reach 5,500 gigawatt-hours by 2030, up five-fold from 2021. Every watt-hour will eventually need recycling, whether right away or at the end of its life. Battery recycling is included in the US government’s National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, as it strengthens the entire domestic supply chain. Innovative recycling technologies are emerging to feed end-of-life batteries and production waste back into the manufacturing process, creating new opportunities for investors to capitalize on the electrification revolution.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials (TSXV:AMY) is a critical metals company focusing on upcycling and recycling lithium-ion battery waste and end-of-life batteries into high-value, battery precursor cathode active materials (pCAM) and lithium chemicals. The company has invented a closed-loop RecycLiCo™ Patented Process to extract materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo currently holds 10 granted patents, including two recently granted patents from Australia and Japan.
RecycLiCo’s pilot plant has already tested samples of black mass (shredded end-of-life batteries) and battery production scrap from multiple third parties and has proven the production of high-purity lithium and pCAM. The upcycled product was tested in new battery cells, which achieved equivalent performance characteristics of commercial materials from mined sources.
The lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste using RecycLiCo's patented process has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells. New York-based C4V is a lithium-ion battery technology company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in Gigafactory solutions. Through C4V's testing, RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate has been converted to cathode material and assembled into battery cells. The battery cell tests demonstrated good capacity and stability throughout cycle testing. These tests meet C4V's rigorous benchmarks and affirms that the quality of RecycLiCo's recycled lithium rivals that of mined lithium, positioning RecycLiCo at the forefront of sustainable battery material production.
The conventional supply chain for battery metals is complex, requires significant global transportation, and is linearly dependent on new raw materials. RecycLiCo’s technology sidesteps this complex supply chain by processing battery production scrap and end-of-life batteries directly into high-value and specifically engineered materials that manufacturers require, closing the supply chain loop. The RecycLiCo™ Patented Process requires minimal processing steps and provides more than 99 percent extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese.
RecycLiCo’s demonstration plant is designed with a 500 kg/day processing capacity of waste battery materials, and is intended to test scaled-up operating conditions to achieve optimum process configuration and commercial plant design. Testing has resulted in the production of bulk quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate from an industrial feed of cathode scrap. The company achieved 163 percent of the designed processing capacity for lithium-ion battery cathode scrap. The leach section of its technology also achieved more than 99 percent extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese from lithium-ion battery production scrap.
RecycLiCo has delivered samples of its battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea for a technical review and to explore potential business partnership opportunities.
The company entered a 50-50 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation to build a 2,000-metric-ton-per-year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. Estimated to cost US$25 million, the initial plant will be dedicated to processing and converting lithium-ion battery waste into valuable resources such as pCAM, lithium hydroxide monohydrate and lithium carbonate.
The company continues to pursue joint ventures with strategic partners that can co-locate the recycling technology alongside the manufacturer’s facility, eliminating the need for additional transportation.
RecycLiCo’s recycling technology has undergone a life cycle assessment conducted in accordance with ISO standards and was critically reviewed by independent experts. The results indicate a dramatic reduction in global warming potential, demonstrating a 62 percent reduction over competing hydrometallurgical battery recycling methods.
RecycLiCo is led by a strong management team and advisory board with extensive experience in the natural resources industry, process development projects and international finance. The impressive roster of leaders and advisors creates additional confidence in the company’s ability to fully develop and commercialize its transformative technology.
Company Highlights
- RecycLiCo is a critical metals company focusing on developing advanced technology for recycling and upcycling battery production waste and end-of-life batteries, closing the loop of the conventional supply chain of battery metals.
- The company has successfully demonstrated its process at its demonstration plant by multiple samples from multiple third parties.
- RecycLiCo continues to conduct technology testing and development at its 6,700-square-foot demonstration plant.
- The company has achieved several milestones, including 99 percent leach extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese.
- RecycLiCo signed its first commercial joint venture agreement with Zenith Chemical to build a 2,000-tonne/year recycling plant in Taiwan using RecycLiCo’s process.
- The company is pursuing commercialization of its patented process via joint ventures with strategic partners.
- RecycLiCo’s process has undergone an ISO-compliant life cycle assessment (LCA) reviewed by independent experts. The LCA indicates a substantial reduction in global warming potential compared to mining and other hydrometallurgical processes.
- The company produced and delivered NMC-811 cathode precursor samples to its active third-party collaborators in North America, Europe and Asia.
- The company delivered samples of its battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea
- RecycLiCo's recycled-upcycled precursor cathode active material was successfully used by a Korean cathode manufacturer to create battery cells that demonstrate the same level of performance as commercial precursor material.
- Lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste using RecycLiCo's patented process has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification.
- The Australian and Japanese patent offices recently issued respective patents to RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process, bringing the company's total global granted patents to 10, with six additional patent applications underway.
- An experienced management team and advisory board to lead the company’s commercialization strategy.
Key Project
RecycLiCo™ Patented Process
Lithium-ion battery production can experience high scrap rates. These scraps contain valuable critical metals and represent a significant loss to manufacturers. Additionally, end-of-life batteries undergo mechanical size reduction and become black mass. The RecycLiCo™ Patented Process recycles and upcycles both production scrap and black mass for reintegration into the manufacturing process.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Improvement on Existing Methods: Not every hydrometallurgical recycling process is identical. RecycLiCo’s process requires fewer steps, produces higher-value materials, and has demonstrated a significant 62 percent reduction in global warming potential.
- Direct Manufacturer Integration: The RecycLiCo™ Patented Process can be integrated within manufacturers’ facilities, eliminating the need for additional transportation. The company is ready to scale to commercial level to pursue joint venture agreements with strategic partners.
- Both Recycling and Upcycling: The company’s technology recycles NMC, NCA, LCO and LMO battery chemistries and provides more than 99 percent leach extraction efficiency of lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt. Additionally, its process upcycles extracted battery materials into valuable cathode precursors, such as NMC532, NMC622 and NMC811.
- The recycled-upcycled precursor cathode active material was successfully used by a Korean cathode manufacturer to create battery cells that demonstrate the same level of performance as commercial precursor material. Battery cell performance was validated using industry-standard metrics and benchmarked against multiple other recycled precursor and commercial precursor products.
Management Team
Zarko Meseldzija - Chief Executive Officer and Director
Zarko Meseldzija has a range of industry experience with a deep insight into project management, process development projects, and circular economy strategies. Meseldzija holds a BSc. in Mining Engineering from the University of Alberta and obtained his MBA from the Beedie School of Business.
Andris Kikauka - Director
Andris Kikauka is a graduate of Brock University, St. Catharines, Ont., with an Honors Bachelor of Science in Geological Sciences. He is a member of the Geological Association of Canada and is registered in the Province of British Columbia as a professional geoscientist. Kikauka has practiced his profession for thirty-five years in precious and base metal exploration in the Cordillera of Western Canada, working for Anaconda Canada Exploration (1980-1984), Skyline Explorations, Inel Resources, Gulf International Minerals (1985-1989); in South America working for Carson Gold (1990); in Mexico and Guatemala working mineral exploration projects for Francisco Gold and Almaden Minerals (1996-2006); and for three years in uranium exploration in the Canadian Shield working for Rayrock Mines and Uran-Canada (1977-1979).
Rod Langtry - Director
Rod Langtry is the president and CEO of Cascade Raider Holdings who specializes in negotiating multi-year contracts with essential corporations, including utilities, construction companies and ports. His nearly 30-year experience in the industrial, construction and hardware distribution sector has led him to grow his company through partnerships with premium, reputable industrial and safety companies. His career began in Alberta in 1994, where he embarked on his industrial distribution journey. In 1997, he returned to British Columbia, joining Cascade Distributors where he built his extensive sales and operational background and the ability to create a clear and concise leadership direction. In 2011, Langtry merged Cascade Distributors with Raider Hansen in 2011 and became the President & CEO. Since then, he has developed a strong merger and acquisition skillset. He previously served in the board of directors of the Vancouver Regional Construction Association.
Richard Sadowsky - Directors
Richard Sadowsky is a lawyer and consultant based in New York with several decades of experience in complex transactions and investment banking. He was previously the acting CEO of Voltari Corporation (a NASDAQ-listed company) and a partner of SNR Denton and Rubin Baum LLP. Sadowsky also worked as an investment banker with CIBC World Markets, stationed in New York.
Paul Hildebrand - Chairman of the Board
Paul Hildebrand is associate counsel at Lidstone & Company. He is the head of the law firm’s litigation department. He won the Gold Medal in law at the University of British Columbia in 1980. Hildebrand has a doctorate in economics in addition to his law degree and master of science in mathematics. For nearly 29 years, Hildebrand has practiced law in the area of complex litigation, including a 12-year stint with McAlpine & Company, one of the leading complex litigation firms in Canada. He is responsible for the conduct of our local government clients’ litigation matters, including defense of claims, insurance matters, suing other parties, injunctions, appeals, and other litigation-related matters. He also has expertise in arbitration, mediation and conciliation. He has done securities work, including financings for public and private companies and real estate transactions.
Shaheem Ali BBA - Chief Financial Officer and Director
Shaheem Ali is a finance and business management professional with 10 years of experience in operations management, full cycle accounting, systems development, and people management. He has a proven record of implementing financial and operational processes, reducing operations costs, and improving internal controls with Alderwoods Group, where his experience includes governance and regulatory fund compliance with various states.
Teresa Piorun - Senior Corporate Officer
Teresa Piorun has been with the Reaugh Group of Companies for thirty years. Piorun is a senior corporate officer with wide-ranging responsibilities, serving as a focal point for communication with the board of directors, senior management, and the company’s shareholders, and she occupies a key role in the administration of critical corporate matters. She is the confidant and advisor to the CEO and other members of senior management, particularly on corporate governance affairs.
Jochen Rudat - Advisor
Jochen Rudat has an illustrious background and reputation in the electric vehicle industry. He has spent 10 years working under Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, where he helped launch Models S, 3, X and Roadster in Europe. Rudat was hired by Elon Musk to build a sales and marketing force in Europe that grew to nearly 300 employees during his tenure. Before Tesla, Rudat worked for several prominent car manufacturers such as BMW, Kia and Porsche. Most recently, he served as chief sales officer at Italian luxury carmaker Automobili Pininfarina to launch its electric hypercar, Battista. Moreover, Rudat is the founder of Electric Ventures, a consultancy service focused on investments in sustainable transport.
Shailesh Upreti - Advisor
Shailesh Upreti will lead an initiative to establish a lithium-ion battery giga-factory in New York.
Upreti is a well-respected lithium-ion technology expert and inventor of multiple breakthrough technologies. An IIT Delhi graduate, Upreti has worked closely with Professor Stan Whittingham in the past and holds multiple US patents and their foreign equivalents in more than 30 countries. In addition to his technical degree, he has a second masters in international business management in combination with extensive experience as an entrepreneur. Upreti has successfully brought more than five different technologies to market, including one in the material recycling space. His 16 years of extensive experience include bringing new products to market, business development, lithium-ion supply chain & industry networking, downstream processing, and investigating organizational performance gaps. He is well-integrated into the global battery industry and serves on various advisory boards. Upreti is particularly adept at defining corporate commercial objectives, and business support programs, and achieving organizational goals while bringing new technology to market.
Kurt Lageschulte - Advisor
Kurt Lageschulte is a partner and senior analyst at Broadbill Investment Partners, LLC, an investment firm with offices in New York, Florida and California, and currently has $130 million of assets under management across four managed funds. Lageschulte is a founding partner at Broadbill and was previously employed as a senior analyst with Aspen Advisors from 2002 to 2010. Lageschulte has worked as an advisor and active member of a number of committees. Most recently, he has advised the special committee of the Penn Treaty American Company board in a complex negotiation with industry regulators. His experience in the energy, renewable and mining industries, coupled with significant expertise in the capital markets, will enable him and the Broadbill team to help RecycLiCo reach its goals in the coming years.
Dr. Yi Hyon Paik - Advisor
Dr. Yi Hyon Paik, a renowned industry expert, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in multinational companies, the electronic materials industry, and the energy storage sector.
With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Paik has held significant leadership positions in renowned organizations. He currently serves as a senior advisor at Ace Equity Partners, a position he has held since 2020. Previously, he was president and chief strategy officer of Samsung SDI Company, a publicly listed South Korean producer of lithium-ion batteries and electronic materials, where he oversaw various business units and played a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives. Paik's tenure at Samsung Cheil Industries also saw him serving as executive vice president and head of the electronic materials business, where he achieved remarkable revenue growth and spearheaded successful portfolio management initiatives. Paik also worked at The Dow Chemical Company and Rohm and Haas as business group vice-president and president of electronic materials business.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija will be stepping down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.
The Board has begun searching for a successor to lead the Company in its growth phase to become a leading supplier of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology. Mr. Meseldzija will remain with the Company through February 29, 2024 and will be assisting with the transition process, which is not expected to have any adverse impact on the Company's project timelines or day-to-day operations.
Paul Hildebrand, the Chairman of the Board said, "Zarko has been an integral part of RecycLiCo's journey. We are grateful for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors."
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
RecycLiCo's Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Company's recycled lithium carbonate, from lithium-ion battery waste, has passed a comprehensive suite of tests conducted by a battery materials company in Asia.
RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate, contained in a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, was subjected to several industry-standard tests, including LFP fabrication and cell testing. The results indicate that the Company's lithium carbonate has met, and surpassed the specifications required by the battery materials company, thus demonstrating the recycled product's battery-grade quality.
This success arrives at a critical juncture in the battery industry. LFP batteries are currently used in electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, and companies such as Ford and Rivian are embracing LFP as well. Analysts are projecting that LFP batteries could capture a substantial market share in the coming years. RecycLiCo's achievement in supplying lithium carbonate for LFP battery testing aligns perfectly with the industry trend, offering a sustainable solution for a rapidly growing market.
"We are thrilled with the results of our recycled lithium carbonate, which validate the effectiveness of our recycling technology and positions us with the industry's shift to LFP batteries," said Zarko Meseldzija, CEO of RecycLiCo. "This effort complements the global movement towards sustainability, with RecycLiCo as a potential supplier of battery-grade recycled lithium carbonate for greener battery manufacturing."
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an official communication indicating its intention to grant the Company's first of two patent applications (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling process. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio across key global markets.
With the EPO's positive stance, the Company will be strategically reviewing Europe's planned and operational Gigafactories, as tracked by CIC energiGUNE , in consideration of which countries to select for validation. This selection reflects the company's commitment to establishing a strong presence in significant European markets, where there is a growing emphasis on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.
With patents already issued in the United States, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Canada, the anticipated European patent will be the 14th issued patent for RecycLiCo internationally. This achievement underscores the Company's dedication to innovation and its leading role in the sustainable battery recycling sector.
The recognition of RecycLiCo's novel technology in Europe is particularly noteworthy given the continent's aggressive push towards electrification and substantial investments in battery materials, battery production, electric vehicles, and battery recycling. The company's sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling process aligns seamlessly with Europe's ambitious environmental goals and its push towards a greener, more sustainable future.
As RecycLiCo collaborates with its patent attorney to finalize the process and fulfill the necessary fee requirements, the company continues to strategically position itself at the forefront of multiple markets. This latest development is a testament to the novelty of RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), listed on TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic"), a leader in innovative energy storage technology, are pleased to announce that the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program has selected Nanoramic for award negotiations with RecycLiCo as a partner and collaborator on the grant. This partnership marks another step forward in promoting sustainable practices in the lithium-ion battery industry.
RecycLiCo's technology is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade products, such as lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM). This process is in sync with Nanoramic's expertise in electrode production, paving the way for a circular economy in battery manufacturing. Under this collaboration, RecycLiCo will process production scrap from Nanoramic's demonstration line, aiming to produce pCAM and lithium chemicals that adhere to Nanoramic's battery-grade specifications, ready for use in new battery manufacturing.
Recent laboratory test results ( link here ) from the ongoing collaboration between RecycLiCo and Nanoramic have shown positive results. RecycLiCo's advanced recycling process efficiently treats Nanoramic's NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes, reducing processing steps and resource consumption. A notable achievement is the ability to separate the cathode material from aluminum foil more quickly and without chemical additives, enhancing environmental friendliness and streamlining RecycLiCo's core technology.
For more details on the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program, please visit: https://www.energy.gov/mesc/advanced-energy-manufacturing-and-recycling-program-selections
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.
Nanoramic ® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix ® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Nanoramic is backed by 14 years of research with over 200 granted and pending patents. Today, Nanoramic works with some of the largest automakers and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix ® at the Core. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix ® at the Core electrodes and FastCap ® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com .
For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com
Julie Ross
Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 857-220-8481
Email: julie@nanoramic.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers* were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.
- Drillhole 2 has been completed at 443m depth; Brine sampling and geophysics are underway.
- Numerous brine aquifers were intersected between 90m and 295m depth in drillhole 2.
- Both diamond drillholes, located 4km apart, were centred over significant geophysical targets in magnetotellurics (MT) that inferred a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers.
- Results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March.
Brine sampling*and downhole geophysics of the second drill hole is underway. Specific aquifers are being sampled using packer sampling, with intervals determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs. Lithium assay results with interpretations are expected from drillhole 1 in the coming weeks, with drillhole 2 lithium results in late March.
The second vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 443.5 metres depth. Numerous brine aquifers varying in width from a few metres to 10 metres in width were intersected at 90m, 130m, 210m, 245m, and 295m†. Running sands, favourable for brine aquifers, were intersected at these same levels. Increased salinity suggests a favourable zone from 210m to 270m.
Fine grained sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole to 205m depth with gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material below this to the base of the hole. The geology intersected reflected the anticipated target sequence as its similar in profile to the producing sequences of Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
The second hole will be cased, with slotted casing in favourable aquifers to allow for further sampling and monitoring. Large brine sample volumes (>20,000 litres) will then be pumped and stored. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for analysis and testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers (refer ASX announcement dated 25 October 2023).
QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “Intersecting numerous brine aquifers in the second hole is very encouraging. The running sand horizons and numerous saline aquifers encountered are exactly the desired geological setting when exploring for new lithium brine basins. Additionally, the geology in the second hole is very similar to the producing sequences at the nearby lithium brine producer of Albemarle.
The sampling undertaken is quite specific, using a packer sampler to take samples over individual aquifers from 3m to 10m thick. Bulk samples will be sent for direct lithium extraction testwork once collected.
It’s taking a little longer than anticipated to get assays and interpret those results due to end-of-year issues but It’s a great start to this large target Liberty Lithium project.”
Figure 1: The Liberty Lithium Brine Project
Packer Sampling
Packer sampling, using “straddle” packers, are being utilised to sample specific aquifers downhole. Within the open drillhole, below the drill bit head, rubber stoppers are inflated either side of the specific aquifer between 3m to 10m, with intervals determined from the resistivity and gamma downhole geophysical log together with the geological log, where brines were identified (see Figure 2).
Figure 2: “Straddle” Packer Sampling – Schematic images showing selective sampling of specific saline aquifers downhole (Source: Baker Hughes; Quinn,P, Cherry, J, Parker, B: Combined use of straddle packer testing for hydraulic testing in fractured rock boreholes, May 2015, Journal of Hydrology 524).
Drillholes and Deal Terms
The first vertical diamond drill hole was completed at 369 metres depth in late December 2023. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth†. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.
Drillhole 2 is located 4km to the south of drillhole 1 and both are centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as inferring a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 4 below).
QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project’s geological setting mirrors Albemarle’s nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
QX Resources
Overview
The encouraging growth of electric vehicles (EVs) is having positive effects on the demand for battery metals such as lithium. Global lithium consumption is expected to reach 1,427 kt of lithium carbon equivalent (LCE) in 2025, up from 797 kt of production in 2022, according to a Q2 2023 report from Australia’s Office of the Chief Economist. Recent lower pricing of lithium in the spot market has not changed the underlying global growth of EV’s and the geopolitical supply risks in the supply chain.
EVs are driving the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries resulting in the growth of the market globally. This puts the focus on junior mining companies that are busy developing critical mineral projects around the world especially with potentially lower operating costs long term. With lithium prices experiencing a downward trend, now could be an opportune time for investors to get into the lithium space as it remains a critical element for batteries and electric vehicles. With lithium assets in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, Australia-based QX Resources (ASX:QXR) offers investors exposure to this rapidly expanding market.
QXR’s lithium strategy is centered around the development of its Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California and a portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Liberty Lithium is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (equivalent to twice the area of Sydney Harbour). The geological setting of the project mirrors Albemarle’s Silver Peak lithium brine deposit in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and major Argentina brine projects. Like Silver Peak, QXR’s Liberty could be a large-scale, producing lithium brine asset.
Downstream producers in the US, including automakers, are in need of securing lithium supply, especially if domestic supply is available. As such, automakers in the US have been making significant investments in lithium projects. The most recent was a $100-million investment by Stellantis into Controlled Thermal Resources, which owns a lithium project in California. It is encouraging to note growing interest from end-users investing directly into projects making Liberty Lithium an attractive opportunity.
The company has an indicative development plan involving drilling, sampling and testwork starting with two permitted drill holes over the main part of the surface lithium anomaly, planned for November-December 2023. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to detailed drilling toward an initial resource by mid-2024. QXR has sufficient financial muscle to carry out the drilling and other work, especially with the recent AU$3 million raise via a private placement and access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market (ATM) facility.
QXR intends to collect large volumes of lithium brines and submit them for testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers. DLE technologies has the potential to significantly increase the supply of lithium from brine projects given higher recoveries, along with the bonus of sustainability and ESG benefits. A number of proven DLE technologies are emerging and being tested at scale, presenting an opportunity for QXR to find strategic partners.
The company is headed by managing director Steve Promnitz, who has a proven track record in the lithium sector. He successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization upon his departure in 2022. His geology and chemistry background along with experience of working in major mining companies, such as CRA and Rio Tinto, should prove beneficial for QXR.
Company Highlights
- QX Resources is an Australia-based company focused on the exploration and development of battery minerals, with a huge lithium brine project in the US, hard rock lithium assets in a prime location in Western Australia (WA), copper-molybdenum-gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden.
- Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in California, is considered analogous to Albemarle's Silver Peak deposit and is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres.
- The potentially large-scale lithium brine project located in the US is of significant importance, as participants in the electric vehicle value chain are aggressively seeking to secure domestic battery minerals supply to balance potential supply-side geopolitical risks to the energy transition.
- QXR has commenced drilling of the Liberty Lithium Project and secured AU$3 million in funding in late 2023 along with access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market facility. The target is to publish an initial resource on the project by mid-2024.
- Additionally, the fundraise also offers flexibility to ramp up exploration activities across its Pilbara lithium hard rock project which are also very exciting prospects. It has four lithium hard rock projects in the Pilbara Province spanning 350 square kilometres and in proximity to some of Australia’s largest lithium deposits and mines.
- The company's other assets include the copper-gold-molybdenum project in Queensland and a 39-percent stake in Bayrock Resources, which owns a portfolio of battery metals projects in Sweden.
Key Projects
Liberty Lithium Brine Project
QXR has entered into a binding agreement with vendor IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire a 75 percent interest in the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California. Separately, QXR agreed to purchase a small package of leases adjacent to Liberty Lithium to consolidate the area, requiring payment of US$100,000 cash and QXR shares of the same value to the third-party leaseholder.
The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, is made up of 1,269 contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres (10,230 hectares). It is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the US. The project is located near long-life evaporation operations and is well-serviced by roads and power in a region keen to be part of the energy transition.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Geology. The project has a similar appearance to well-known lithium brine projects in Argentina/Chile, increasing confidence in the potential for large-scale lithium discovery. QXR has indicated it is seeing significant local county and regulatory interest in developing Liberty Lithium towards production, driven by the support for battery minerals production in this part of California.
- Strong Sampling Results. Sampling at the project has returned up to 215 mg/L lithium in brine at surface. These elevated lithium results extend over an impressive distance of 10 kilometres, demonstrating the robust potential of the Liberty Lithium Project. Similar nearby brine projects, such as Pure Energy Minerals’ Clayton Valley project just across the California/Nevada border, are advancing to potential economic development on lower grades downhole of 110 to 160 mg/L lithium. Geophysical analysis shows a large basin over 1,000 metres deep and indicating brine aquifer targets at depth.
- Drill Program Underway. QXR has undertaken a diamond drill program with two permitted drill holes totaling 1,000 metres, along with downhole sampling and geophysics, targeted at the centre of the surface lithium anomaly. Drilling began in November-December 2023 and is continuing in early 2024. Bulk volumes of lithium brines will be submitted for testwork with various DLE providers. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to an initial resource by mid-2024.
- Future Partnerships. End-users, DLE technology providers, project developers, and battery makers have already intimated interest in participating with QXR once lithium brines are identified in drill holes.
Hardrock Lithium - Pilbara
In addition to its California asset, QXR has a highly prospective portfolio of lithium projects within the Pilbara region of Western Australia, covering a combined area of 355 square kilometres. The portfolio comprises four hard rock lithium projects - Turner River, Western Shaw, Split Rock and Yule River.
Turner River Project
The Turner River lithium project is located about 120 kilometres south of Port Headland and is accessible via the Great Northern Highway. It is located about 12 kilometres south of the Woodgina lithium mine site, one of the world’s largest hardrock lithium deposits.
Rock chip sampling at the Turner River Lithium project returned grades of up to 4.90 percent lithium oxide in samples of lepidolite. Assay results from additional rock chip sampling returned 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent lithium oxide. Pegmatites have been observed in other areas at Turner River, which will be drilled in future drilling campaigns.
Western Shaw Lithium Project
The project spanning 96 square kilometres is located 220 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland in Western Australia with access via the Great Northern Highway. Multiple pegmatites have been identified and sampled in the west and south of QXR’s Western Shaw leases. Pegmatites appeared larger and more abundant in the southern section. Numerous pegmatites returned encouraging lithium results from mobile XRF analysis. Eighteen samples returned between 300 and 600 parts per million (ppm) lithium in pegmatites at Western Shaw.
Split Rock Project
The project covers an area of 35 square kilometres and is approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Port Hedland and 180 kilometres north of Newman. It is located along the southeast margin of the Split-Rock Supersuite, which is considered regionally prospective for lithium-bearing pegmatites. The project is easily accessible via an established road network. The proximity to Thor Mining’s (ASX: THR) Ragged Range project, which has reported a number of targets prospective for lithium within its tenement area, is encouraging. The project is likely to also be prospective for base metals including copper, lead, zinc, silver and gold, given the numerous base metals prospects that occur along the north and south margins of its tenement.
Central Queensland Gold ProjectsQXR is developing two Central Queensland gold projects (the Belyando and Lucky Break Mines) through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources. QXR currently owns 70 percent of Zamia Resources and has the ability to earn up to 90-percent interest by spending a further $1 million on exploration and project development works. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a more than 6.5-Moz gold endowment.
Map of Locations of Zamia’s Exploration Tenements in Australia
In addition to the two gold projects, Zamia owns an advanced-stage pure Molybdenum (Mo) deposit in Central Queensland, the Anthony Molybdenum Project. The project is adjacent to major sealed roads and near rail and energy support. The Anthony Project has a JORC-2012 compliant indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 24,700 tonnes (53.7 million pounds) of contained molybdenum in sulphide, transition (partial oxide), and oxide zones from surface.
Bayrock Resources
QXR holds 39 percent of Bayrock Resources, an unlisted public Australian company, which has a portfolio of battery minerals exploration and development assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. The two main projects include the Lainejaur Project and the Vuostok Project within the Northern Nickel Line. Bayrock is fully funded to carry out its planned exploration activities at the Lainejaur Ni-Cu-Co project and the Vuostok project.
The Lainejaur project is an advanced-stage nickel-dominated battery metals asset, where recent drilling (July 2023) has returned 4.7 metres at 2 percent nickel, 1.6 percent copper and 0.1 percent cobalt from 283 metres downhole. The project has an existing JORC 2012 inferred mineral resource estimate of 460,000 tonnes @ 2.2 percent nickel, 0.15 percent cobalt, 0.70 percent copper, 0.68 g/t palladium, 0.20 g/t platinum and 0.6 5g/t gold.
The Northern Nickel Line covers nearly 340 square kilometres comprising five exploration permits over areas favourable for nickel-copper-cobalt in Northern Sweden. The primary focus within the Northern Nickel Line is the Vuostok Project, where a diamond drill program has returned encouraging results, so far. High-grade nickel-copper has been intersected including 6.9 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, 2.2 percent copper from 5 metres downhole, and in another drillhole with 6.2 metres at 1.2 percent nickel, from 11 metres downhole.
Management Team
Maurice Feilich – Executive Chairman
Maurice Feilich has been involved in investment markets for nearly 30 years, commencing his career as an institutional derivative broker at McIntosh Securities in 1998. He joined Tricom Equities in 2000 as head of equities, and in 2010, became a founding partner of Sanlam Private Wealth. Feilich has a track record of success and solid networks in the small resources sector.
Steve Promnitz – Managing Director
Steve Promnitz has significant experience in the resources sector, having worked in the gold sector with major and mid-tier producers as well as across the battery minerals of copper, nickel and rare earths. Previously, he was CEO of small/mid-tier companies and has held senior management roles with global resource companies (Rio Tinto, WMC) and senior corporate finance roles with major banks (Westpac, Citigroup). Promnitz successfully transformed Lake Resources, a lithium brine developer, from a $1-million market value private company to an ASX-listed company with an AU$2.1-billion market capitalization at the time of his departure. He holds a BSc (Hons) from Monash University.
Ben Jarvis – Non-executive Director
Ben Jarvis has extensive experience in the small resources sector as both a public company director and strategic advisor. Since 2011, he has been a non-executive director of South American-focused gold and silver mining company, Austral Gold (ASX:AGD) which is dual-listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGLD). Jarvis is the managing director and co-founder of Six Degrees Investor Relations, an Australian advisory firm he formed in 2006 that provides investor relations services to a broad range of companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Roger Jackson – Non-executive Director
A qualified geologist with a career spanning more than 25 years, Roger Jackson has considerable experience in mineral exploration, mine management, mining services and the marketing of mineral concentrates. Jackson is the founding director of a number of companies including Central Gold Mines, Bracken Resources, and Hellyer Gold Mines. He is a long-standing member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, fellow of the Geological Society of London and a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists.
Dan Smith – Non-executive Director & Company Secretary
Dan Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts and is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. He has 14 years of primary and secondary capital markets expertise and has advised on and been involved in a number of IPOs, RTOs and capital raisings on the ASX and NSX. Smith serves as non-executive director and company secretary of a number of companies on ASX and AIM.
Beyond Lithium
Overview
Beyond Lithium (CSE:BY,OTCQB:BYDMF) is a mineral exploration company with the largest portfolio of greenfield lithium assets in Ontario, comprising 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties, including three significant discoveries, covering more than 198,000 hectares.Adopting a project-generator model, Beyond Lithium is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global need for lithium. Experts are predicting the global lithium market will reach US$22.6 billion by 2030. This demand for lithium offers investors several opportunities to capitalize on the global rush for the critical minerals required to propel both the EV industry and the clean energy transition. Adding to this opportunity is Canada’s designation of lithium as a critical mineral to support the country’s transition to clean technologies.
The company’s growth strategy is driven by four strategic pillars:
- Quality assets
- Ontario-focused assets (while still open to other strategic jurisdictions)
- Financial discipline
- Favorable share structure
Moving forward with the project-generator model, Beyond Lithium remains focused on advancing the most critical projects with its exploration team, while also seeking to option or joint venture other properties to various venture partners. This allows the company to maximize exploration dollars and minimize dilution.
“By adopting the project generator model, our shareholders will be exposed to multiple projects being advanced at once – hence increasing the likelihood of a discovery – with a significant portion of the exploration costs being incurred by our partners,” said Allan Frame, president and CEO.
“There are several compelling and strategic reasons to focus on Ontario. Ontario is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals. World-class deposits of high-purity, low-iron spodumene are currently being discovered and advanced toward production in Ontario. We are confident more of these deposits remain to be discovered here. While other jurisdictions such as Quebec have seen success, we feel the economics of transactions being done in Ontario being more compelling and conducive to creating shareholder value,” Frame added.
An expert management team with significant experience throughout the capital markets leads the company toward its goals, led by Mr. Frame, who brings 40 years of experience across the mining industry. Beyond Lithium has an excellent share structure, with insiders and founders owning about 50 percent of the company.
Beyond Lithium carried out the 2023 exploration in two phases:
- Phase 1: assess the prospectivity of each of the projects based on geochemistry, structure, lithology, and mineralogy through systematical mapping and sampling.
- Phase 2: follow up on the results from the Phase 1 program and perform detailed mapping and sampling including stripping and channel sampling to delineate and to prioritize higher exploration areas and potential drill targets.
In the 2023 exploration season, Beyond Lithium successfully prospected 50 out of the 63 projects in the Phase 1 program. Based on the results from the Phase 1 program, Beyond Lithium has selected 18 Projects to advance for Phase 2 exploration.
In addition, Beyond Lithium has made three major discoveries in less than 6 months of field work in 2023:
- Cosgrave Lake Project – brand new LCT Pluton discovery in the Georgia Lake District
- Victory Project – spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery along a 6 km long exploration corridor
- Ear Falls Project – spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery along a 13 km long exploration corridor
In August 2023, the company unveiled the discovery of a new LCT pegmatite stock - also known as a fertile pluton - at its Cosgrave Lake project. The discovery was named the Allan Graeme (AG) Pluton in recognition of those individuals who played a significant role in its discovery. The Cosgrave Lake project was one of the earlier projects being prospected as part of Beyond Lithium's phase 1 program. Since the discovery of the AG Pluton, Beyond Lithium’s technical team continued exploring at the Cosgrave Lake Project and is able to establish a lithium associated minerals zonation and a fractionation zonation around the AG Pluton. In November, a grab sample from a pegmatite in the highly fractionated zone assayed up to 0.39% Li2O indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone. The discovery of the AG Pluton and the indication of the proximity to the potential discovery of spodumene mineralization at the Cosgrave Lake project unlocks tremendous lithium exploration opportunities for Beyond Lithium. Based on the mapping and the regional geology of the area, the exploration corridor at the Cosgrave Lake Project is over 11 km in strike length and the 2023 exploration program has covered less than 10% footprint of the entire Project.
In September and October 2023, Beyond Lithium has made two spodumene discoveries that are located 100 km distance of each other.
The first spodumene discovery is at the Ear Falls Project covering more than 20,000 hectares, with grab samples returning up to 4.54 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) located 10 minutes away from the town of Ear Falls. In less than two months of field work since the discovery of the spodumene mineralization at Ear Falls in September 2023, the company completed its stripping and winkie-drilling program at the Wenasaga North Zone of the Ear Falls Spodumene Project to gather additional geological data and delineate and prioritize targets for the upcoming extensive drilling program. The Wenasaga North Zone only encompasses less than 1% of the footprint of the entire Project. Furthermore, the grab samples collected from the 2023 exploration program has effectively outlined a 13 km long exploration corridor at the Ear Falls Project and has uncovered the Sandy Creek West Zone on top of a 100m wide ridge that has an identical geochemical background as the Spodumene-bearing Wenasaga North Zone. In other words, the Sandy Creek West Zone has the same potential of hosting spodumene-bearing pegmatites as the Wenasaga North Zone.
The second spodumene discovery is the Victory Project which spans over 16,000 hectares located 40 kilometers east of Kenora and 70 kilometers west of Dryden. The company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program at the two spodumene pegmatites, the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites, on the Victory Project.
Beyond Lithium has submitted exploration permit applications for both the Ear Falls and the Victory Projects to the Ministry of Mines in Ontario to apply for stripping/trenching and drilling activities in 2024.
Company Highlights
- Beyond Lithium is Canada’s only project generator dedicated to advancing the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.
- The company strives to maximize available funds to drive shareholder value through exploration projects and pursue joint venture partnerships to advance promising assets.
- A series of acquisitions in 2023 brought the company’s total portfolio to 63 high-potential, greenfield lithium properties covering over 198,000 hectares.
- Two projects (the Borland North and the Borland East) purchased by Patriot Lithium (ASX: PAT) in January 2024
- Beyond Lithium now has a significant position in every major lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite district known in Ontario, making it the most significant greenfield lithium exploration company in the province.
- Two spodumene-bearing pegmatites system discovery at the Victory and the Ear Falls Projects that are located within 100km of each other.
- Brand-new LCT stock, the AG Pluton, discovery with pegmatites identified proximal to potential spodumene mineralization at the Cosgrave Lake Project in the Georgia Lake District.
- Significant exploration potential at the Victory (6 km), the Ear Falls (13 km), and the Cosgrave Lake (11 km) Projects totaling >30 km of exploration corridors in the three projects combined.
- Successfully completed the 2023 exploration season – prospected 50 projects and established fundamental geology and geochemistry for each of the 50 projects.
- Beyond Lithium’s insiders and founders have created an ideal share structure with ownership of approximately 50 percent of the company.
- An expert management team with expertise across the natural resources industry and capital markets that leads the company in driving improving shareholder value through the exploration and advancement of its significant portfolio of assets
Key Projects
Victory Spodumene Project
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (7,874 ha) and the Victory West (8,808 ha) Projects totaling 16,682 hectares in an area located in the Medicine Lake area near the towns of Vermilion Bay, Dryden and the city of Kenora. The Victory Project currently includes two spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite and the Last Resort Pegmatite. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are 40 to 50 m wide and over 200-300 m exposed along strike on surface.
Project Highlights:
- Excellent existing and nearby infrastructures.
- Substantial width and size for the spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
- Up to 5.11% Li2O at the Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite from spodumene-bearing pegmatite grab samples.
- District scale synergy with the Ear Falls Spodumene Project and the Mavis Lake Group Projects (Satellite, Laval, Gullwing-tot, Webb East, Webb West, Temple Bay, Ogani Lake, and McKenzie Bay) as they are within 100 km of each other and three regionally significant lithium deposits.
- Significant exploration potential with a 6-kilometer-long structural controlled exploration trend between the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites for exploration.
- Over 40 km of untested exploration upside potential between the Victory Main and the Victory West claims supported by the regional subprovince boundary structure.
Ear Falls Spodumene Project
The Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha), previously referred to as the Wenasaga Project, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labor. The Project is about 10 minutes’ drive away from the town of Ear Falls. In less than two months of field program in 2023, mapping/sampling/stripping/channel-sampling/winkie-drilling programs were completed at the Ear Falls Project primarily around the Wenasaga North Zone to gather geological data to enhance the exploration model and delineate more exploration and potential drilling targets at Ear Falls. Yet, the 2023 field work has only covered 1% of the footprint of the entire Ear Falls Project.
Project Highlights:
- Discovered the Wenasaga North Zone, a spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O.
- Discovered the Sandy Creek West Zone along a 100m wide ridge with grab samples from pegmatites outcrops assayed up to 0.4% Li2O.
- Reported that grab samples from the Sandy Creek West Zone are as highly fractionated as the spodumene samples collected from the Wenasaga North Zone.
- Confirmed a 13 kilometers long exploration structural controlled corridor with lithium mineralization.
- Delineated continuous higher-grade lithium zone enveloped by wider intervals through stripping and channel sampling.
- Completed an initial 7 short holes Winkie-drilling program that intercepted new subparallel pegmatite dyke at depth that was not exposed on surface previously.
Cosgrave Lake Project
The Cosgrave Lake Project (8,993 ha) is located in the Georgia Lake District. This district is an active and prolific lithium exploration area including:
- Imagine Lithium’s (TSX-V: ILI) Jackpot Lithium Project which has a historical lithium resource in the Main zone
- Rock Tech Lithium’s (TSX-V: RCK) Georgia Lake Project which has published a lithium pre-feasibility study in 2022
- Balkan Mining’s (ASX: BMM) flagship Gorge Lithium Project.
Project Highlights:
- Discovered a brand-new fertile lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pluton, the Allen Graeme (“AG”) Pluton, which has a similar size to the other plutons in the Georgia Lake District and a comparable chemistry background to the source and the pluton of the Tanco lithium mine located at Bernie Lake, Manitoba.
- Established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the AG Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite’s mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
- A grab sample returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) indicating the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
- Established an 11 km long exploration corridor around the AG Pluton based on mapping and sampling and regional geology.
Cosgrave Lake Project Exploration and Fractionation Trend
Other Projects in Prolific Districts
Beyond Lithium is the largest greenfield lithium player in Ontario. Many of its 63 properties show tremendous potential, with eight districts currently considered higher priority for near-term exploration or partnerships.
All of Beyond Lithium's properties are greenfield projects that have not historically been explored for lithium (“Li”) or lithium-cesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatites. The 2023 exploration program involves assessing and systematically sampling mapped pegmatite outcrops derived from available historical and regional data on all the projects, as well as identifying new pegmatite showings and locating prospective regional or terrane structures.
Besides the three projects with major discoveries made in 2023, the other 60 projects are grouped by districts where the projects in each district share a coherent regional geological background.
District:
Frontier Lithium District
- Seven projects in the Frontier Lithium District are located along the same regional structure that hosts the Pak and Spark lithium deposits owned by Frontier Lithium (FL.V):
- The PAK deposit has a probable mineral reserve of 4 MT averaging 1.79% Li2O; the deposit hosts a rare technical/ceramic grade spodumene with low inherent iron (below 0.1% Fe2O3).
- The Spark Deposit has a probable mineral reserve of 18 MT averaging 1.5% Li2O. A historical report about the region describes pegmatites up to 200 feet in width and other similarities between Frontier’s LCT pegmatites.
- In January 2024, two projects (the Borland North and the Borland East) were purchased by Patriot Lithium (ASX: PAT).
Case Lake District
- The Case Lake District Projects are comprised of three projects, the Case Lake North (7,476 ha), the Case Lake South (2,711 ha), and the Stimson (1,631 ha), totaling 11,818 ha in area.
- The three projects have good access to most parts of the properties.
- The Case Lake North and the Case Lake South Projects are situated along trend of Power Metals Corp. (PWM.V) discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatites and next to RT Minerals (RTM.V) announced east-west trending pegmatitic dykes.
- The Stimson Project has nine historical drill holes completed in the southern part of the project hosted in the metavolcanic with one of the holes, PT 94-11, intercepted two intervals of 30m wide noting with “Pegmatite contains green feldspar with comments of “spodumene or microcline”.
Wisa Lake District
- The Wisa Lake Project comprises of 6,666 ha in area is located in the southwest part of Ontario that can be accessed by trucks and ATVS (all terrane vehicles).
- The Project is situated next to Green Technology Metals’ (ASX: GT1) Wisa Project and to Libra Lithium Corp.’s Flanders Project.
- One of the grab samples by Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1) yielded up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) within 700 meters of the Wisa Lake Project claim boundary.
- Libra’s Flanders South Project has discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite potentially align and on trend with the elevated lithium grab samples collected from Wisa Lake Project.
Dryden Mavis Lake District
- Beyond Lithium has six projects in the Dryden Mavis Lake District Projects totaling 11,711 ha in area including the Webb West (625 ha), the Webb East (2,934 ha), the Laval (1,042 ha), the Gullwing-tot (645 ha), the Satellite (1,287 ha), and the Temple Bay (5,178 ha) projects located next to
- the Mavis Lake Lithium Project owned by Critical Resources (ASS: CRR) that has a defined resource of 8Mt at 1.07% Li2O.
- All six projects in this district can be easily accessed by trucks via nearby highway and are close to the town of Dryden, Ontario, with excellent existing infrastructures.
- The 2023 exploration program has identified a similar trend as the Mavis Lake Lithium’s overall pegmatites trend based on the elevated lithium and cesium from grab samples.
Superb District
- The Superb District Projects are comprised of the Superb Project (2,321 ha), the Maytham Project (9,825 ha), the Sollas Project (6,521 ha), and the Linklater Project (2,504 ha) with access via logging roads.
- Regionally, the Superb District Projects are located along the English River and Winnipeg River subprovinces boundary as the main regional structure which has several fertile plutons and lithium occurrences identified along this region. This boundary zone has rare-element mineralization discovered over a 130 km long corridor between the Linklater Lake Project and the Superb Lake Project including
- Green Technology Metals (ASX: GT1) Seymour Lake and Junior Lake Projects and
- Rockedge’s (RDGE.V) Superb Lake Project with spodumene pegmatites grading 1.77% to 4.03% Li2O.
- More importantly, the rare-element mineralization in this region has not been investigated in detail since the 1950s with the exception of the Superb Lake spodumene pegmatite (Stott and Parker 1997).
- In the 2023 exploration season, Beyond Lithium deployed field team prospecting all four projects and was able to identify pegmatites on each of the projects. The pegmatites samples returned with elevated anomalous lithium >50ppm clusters running subparallel to the regional structure or the subprovince boundary.
Management Team
Allan Frame - President and CEO
Allan Frame serves as president and chief executive officer at Beyond Lithium. Frame has extensive experience in the financial industry, spending 47 years with various Canadian investment dealers. During his career, he has successfully underwritten or participated in raising several hundred millions of dollars for junior resource companies, primarily in the mining sector. Frame also acts as director of business development for DLP Resources and Prismo Metals.
Craig Gibson - Director
Dr. Craig Gibson co-founded Prospeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, S.A. de C.V. (ProDeMin) based in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2009, a consulting firm providing a broad spectrum of exploration-related services to the mining industry. Gibson is the president, CEO and director of Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ) and a director of Garibaldi Resources (TSXV:GGI). He is a certified professional geologist of the American Association of Professional Geologists and is a qualified person under NI 43-101.
Carmelo Marrelli - Chief Financial Officer
Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of the Marrelli Group, comprising the Marrelli Support Services, DSA Corporate Services, DSA Filing Services Limited, Marrelli Press Release Services, Marrelli Escrow Services Inc. and Marrelli Trust Company, a British Columbia financial institution. The Marrelli Group has delivered accounting, corporate secretarial and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on various exchanges for over twenty years. Marrelli is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. Marrelli acts as the chief financial officer to several issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, the NEO Exchange and CSE, as well as non-listed companies, and as a director of select issuers.
Tom Provost - Corporate Secretary and Director
Tom Provost is a lawyer at MLT Aikins LLP in Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he has practiced since June 2017. His practice is focused on corporate finance, securities, mining, corporate/commercial law, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. He regularly acts for mining issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Canadian Securities Exchange in connection with a broad range of matters. Before joining MLT Aikins LLP, Provost practiced as a lawyer in Montreal, Quebec at BCF LLP (from January 2016 to June 2017) and McMillan LLP (2012 to January 2016). He is the corporate secretary of the battery materials exploration company Vision Lithium (TSXV:VLI) and is a member of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Lawrence Tsang, P. Geo - Vice President of Exploration
Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the exploration manager of Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT) and the technical advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration, a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has discovered several prospective projects throughout his career and successfully advanced the Premier Gold Project in BC from early exploration stage to development.
Michelle DeCecco - Director
Michelle DeCecco is the vice-president and COO of Lithium Chile (TSXV:LITH) and a director of Monumental Minerals. She has over 20 years of experience in the public mining sector specializing in capital markets, security regulations and corporate development and holds a Master in Business Administration. Throughout her career, DeCecco has been responsible for developing and executing overall corporate strategy including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.
James Campbell - Director
James Campbell is a recently retired mining prospector and aviation executive, a former director of Gossan Resources (TSXV:GSS,FSE:GSR,XETRA:GSR), and a current member of its advisory board – stakeholder relations. He was a founding partner of Perimeter Airlines and Campbell Air, a Manitoba executive charter air service that served the mining exploration industry and First Nations in Northern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario. He is a member of the board of directors of the Manitoba Prospectors and Developers Association.
Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina
Lithium explorer / developer Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1 ; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce further excellent results from resource delineation drilling at its 100%-owned Adina Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Results continue to highlight the large scale and positive grade characteristics of the Adina Lithium Project as the Company progresses towards a Mineral Resource Update towards the end of H1 2024 and initial project studies in H2 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results from circa 4,700m of resource delineation drilling undertaken in Q4 2023 continue to demonstrate the thick, shallow, high-grade nature of mineralisation at the large-scale Adina Lithium Deposit.
- The Adina Lithium Deposit includes a substantial zone of near surface mineralisation (Main Zone) highlighting the potential for open pit mining with a low waste to ore strip ratio.
- Results from the Main Zone (MZ) include:
- 61.9m at 1.40% Li2O from 3.5m (AD-23-135, MZ)
- 52.8m at 1.46% Li2O from 19.0m (AD-23-129, MZ)
- 40.5m at 1.93% Li2O from 69.5m (AD-23-093, MZ)
- 27.1 m at 1.72% Li2O from 52.2m (AD-23-123, MZ)
- New intersections in the Footwall Zone (FWZ) continue to return high grade results, enabling higher value zones of mineralisation to be targeted in initial mining scenarios:
- 25.9m at 1.59% Li2O from 275.0m (AD-23-093, FWZ)
- 29.4m at 1.21 % Li2O from 286.6m (AD-23-106, FWZ)
- 15.3m at 1.60% Li2O from 229.3m (AD-23-111, FWZ)
- 14.2m at 1.53% Li2O from 234.9m & 14.3m at 1.26% Li2O from 264.7m (AD-23-115)
- 6.6m at 1.89% Li2O from 208.7m & 27.9m at 1.31 % Li2O from 225.3m (AD-23-125)
- 34.9m at 1.09% Li2O from 235.4m incl. 17.6m at 1.46% Li2O (AD-23-1 30A, FWZ)
- Regular receipt of assay results ensures update to Adina Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O on track for completion in H1 2024
- Project studies are advancing and on track for completion in H2 2024
WINSOME’S MANAGING DIRECTOR CHRIS EVANS SAID:
“It is pleasing to be able to provide our shareholders with another set of assay results from the 2023 resource delineation drill programme. The aim is to provide consistency for resource modelling and project studies and these intersections are certainly consistent with the previous excellent results at Adina. What is especially encouraging is the mineralisation is oriented in a manner likely to be favourable to a low strip open pit operation, which I anticipate will prove positive in our development studies later this year.
The board and I have been through previous lithium price cycles in recent years and therefore understand the ingredients for a successful, profitable project, regardless of the prevailing short-term commodity pricing environment. We anticipate the current project studies will demonstrate Adina is a robust project which will be attractive to investors and funding partners. We look forward to sharing the results of these studies when they are completed later this year.”
Recently received drilling results are summarised in Table 1 below and are from 13 infill resource delineation holes representing 4,693 metres of drilling completed in Q4 2023 at Adina. Assay results are pending from another 13,000m of drilling completed in 2023, which continue to be received in line with expected turn-around times as advised previously due to the use of multiple laboratory contractors.
Winsome remains confident all 2023 results will be received in the near term enabling it to proceed with an update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Adina which currently sits at 59Mt at 1.12% Li2O, classified in the Inferred category (refer to ASX Announcement 11 December 2023). This update is expected to include material in the higher confidence Indicated category due to the closer spacing of drill data now available.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) hereby reports soil sample results from its Solonópole Lithium Project in Ceará State, Brazil, with 383 samples returning anomalous lithium values in soil above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm.
Highlights
Solonópole Lithium Project, Ceará, Brazil
- Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm (and up to 631 ppm) found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas.
- Integration and interpretation of these soil sample results with data from geophysics, geological mapping (125 line km), trenching and RC drilling (~2,000m) further enhance prospectivity of existing and new targets.
- Combined datasets confirm several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction and identify new high priority areas.
- Nira interpreted to be the most prospective new target, with 180 soil samples of >100 ppm Li and as high as 524 ppm Li covering an area of at least 1km2.
- Nira also features 17 pegmatite outcrops with average widths of up to 30 meters and strike lengths from 200m to 600m.
- Planning for the next follow-up diamond drilling campaign is underway.
For more information on previous exploration results at Solonópole, refer to Oceana´s ASX Announcements 7 August 2023, 3 November 2023 and 5 January 2024. The status of the large-scale infill soil sampling program that commenced in March 2023 relative to the location of the main exploration areas is shown in Figure 1 below.
Figure 1: Map showing soil sampling map and the approximate location of the main exploration areas
As at 31 January 2024, over 8,300 soil samples had been collected from Solonópole and analysed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pathfinders, of which 1,908 soil samples now have lab results validated by Oceana´s internal QA/QC. These results show a median lithium value of approximately 42 ppm and an average lithium value of 69 ppm (background). Anomalous lithium values above 100 ppm and up to 631 ppm were found in 383 soil samples within existing and new target areas. Please refer to Appendix 1 (Table 4.1 to Table 4.6) for soil sample results and coordinates.
Oceana has integrated these soil sample results with other datasets from geophysics, geological mapping (125 line km), trenching and RC drilling (~2,000m). The combined datasets confirmed several swarms of pegmatite bodies striking in a NE-SW direction and identified high priority areas showing more than one lithium bearing pegmatite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
North Arrow Minerals Gearing Up for Lithium Discovery in 2024, CEO Says
With permits in place, and with three projects that have never been drilled showing high-grade spodumene pegmatites on the surface, North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) is a company to watch in the lithium space, according to President and CEO Ken Armstrong.
“We did the work to confirm their locations and get permitting in place so that we're ready to drill them. So that's kind of where we started this year … This time last year, we didn't have anything. Now we've got three lithium projects that have good high-grade showings at surface that are ready to (be) drilled,” he said.
To push the projects forward, the company is looking for opportunities to fund its exploration programs in 2024.
“We need to figure out funding for those projects. There’s not many juniors that are in this position where they have entered the lithium space and have acquired three different projects that already have spodumene pegmatites at surface that have never been drilled before. And that's the main reason that we think we should really be on people's watch list if they're interested in the lithium space.”
Results from 2023 exploration work at North Arrow's 100 percent owned MacKay and LDG lithium projects in the Northwest Territories show up to 2.1 percent lithium oxide over 4 meters from the new MK3 pegmatite.
Watch the full interview with North Arrow Minerals President, CEO and Director Ken Armstrong above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by North Arrow Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. North Arrow Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with North Arrow Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
