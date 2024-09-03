Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Gold Grades Continue to Impress at Northern Zone - 25km East of Kalgoorlie

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Leinster South Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

AuKing Mining

AKN:AU

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Maryam Rasouli as Principal Engineer, specializing in hydrometallurgy. Dr. Rasouli brings to the Company a wealth of expertise in chemical and materials engineering, particularly in aqueous chemistry, lithium-ion battery cathode active material precursor (pCAM) synthesis and net-zero and circular economy solutions, all of which will contribute to realizing RecycLiCo's vision of a sustainable future for off-spec scrap and end-of-life battery materials.

Dr. Rasouli's extensive experience as a materials engineer and chemist includes work with advanced recycling technologies for lithium and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) from end-of-life batteries, the efficient extraction of zinc, cadmium, nickel, and cobalt from secondary waste solids and metal extraction techniques focusing on precious metal recovery solvent extraction processes and synthetic chemistry, including the synthesis of layered double hydroxides (LDH), materials similar to pCAM, and metalloenzymes.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Rasouli to our team," said Richard Sadowsky, RecycLiCo's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Her background, skill-set and passion for developing innovative chemical engineering solutions will be instrumental to the commercial implementation of our battery recycling and upcycling processes."

Dr. Rasouli holds a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and a Master's Degree in Inorganic Chemistry from the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences (IASBS), Zanjan, Iran.

Prior to joining RecycLiCo, Dr. Rasouli worked as a process engineer at Hatch, where she designed hydrometallurgical processes for recycling lithium-ion batteries. She has also worked as a consulting chemist, designing amino-oxo-chelating reagents specifically for the recovery of metals from mining wastes.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsAMY:CATSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Hatch Ltd to provide consulting services in connection with the Stage 2 battery recycling plant to be operated in Taiwan by RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture with Zenith Chemical.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the registration of the European Unitary Patent (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its pioneering hydrometallurgical recycling solution. This patent grant solidifies the Company's intellectual property portfolio in Europe, a key market focused on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., the Company's joint venture with Zenith Chemical, has constructed a Stage 1 shredding facility at the site of its battery recycling plant in Taiwan and is now processing off-spec battery materials purchased from an established global battery manufacturer and selling the resulting black powder. The Joint Venture made its first shipment of black powder in late June and has already made arrangements for future shipments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued patent No. 478749 for RecycLiCo's "Processing of cobaltous sulphatedithionate liquors derived from cobalt resource".

The Indian patent follows the form of existing patents previously granted for the same invention in other jurisdictions. The patent incorporates 18 claims, including separation of cobalt compounds from cathode materials containing carbon and graphite.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard Sadowsky, a member of the Company's Board since November of 2023, as its new Interim CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (fiscal year Q1, 2025). Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases dated May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed business combination between FWTC and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (the "Business Combination") and July 22, 2024 announcing that FWTC and FMAC had entered into a definitive agreement related to such transaction, FWTC will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to seek approval of, among other things, the Business Combination

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

AgTech Company shares its second quarter of financial reporting and details advances with Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits platform and Biochar product

Hempalta Corp. (formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024. Hempalta's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (" FWTC ") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has closed an issuance of $200,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. The debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and the principal amount is automatically convert into units ("Units") at a conversion price of $0.1126 (assuming completion of the proposed 10 for 1 consolidation of FWTC common shares (the "Consolidation")) on completion of the proposed business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (see press releases dated May 14, 2024 and July 22, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of FWTC and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one common share of FWTC (a "Warrant Share") at a post-Consolidation exercise price of $0.1579 at any time prior to August 19, 2027. All interest will be paid in cash only

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Company delivers record wagers, revenue and gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta August 13, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Director, Strategic Advisor and Private Placement

Related News

resource investing

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

Alma Gold Announces Appointment of Director, Strategic Advisor and Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce 13% Copper in Assays at the Cyclone Deposit and a New Copper Discovery at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Base Metals Investing

Cancellation of Trident Shares to Trading on AIM

×