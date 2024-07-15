RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

New High-Grade 35% Copper and 10g/t Gold Rock Chips at Ti-Tree

RecycLiCo Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture Commences Production and Sales of Black Powder

Drill Results Extend Mineralisation at Lana Corina to 454m @ 0.93% CuEq

Skyharbour Drills New Discovery at Russell Project with High-Grade Uranium Mineralization Up to 3.0% U3O8 at Newly Identified Fork Zone; Preparing for Fully-Funded Summer Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Provides Exploration Update on Geophysical Programs at Russell South, Tabbernor, and Smart Lake Projects

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Tempest Minerals

TEM:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Granted European Unitary Patent for Innovative Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the registration of the European Unitary Patent (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its pioneering hydrometallurgical recycling solution. This patent grant solidifies the Company's intellectual property portfolio in Europe, a key market focused on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

This patent is the 16th issued globally for RecycLiCo, complementing existing patents in the United States, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Canada. The recognition of RecycLiCo's cutting-edge technology underscores the Company's leadership in the sustainable battery recycling sector, aligning with Europe's ambitious environmental goals.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsAMY:CATSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Secures Additional Patent in India for Key Battery Recycling Processes Including Graphite Separation

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office has issued patent No. 478749 for RecycLiCo's "Processing of cobaltous sulphatedithionate liquors derived from cobalt resource".

The Indian patent follows the form of existing patents previously granted for the same invention in other jurisdictions. The patent incorporates 18 claims, including separation of cobalt compounds from cathode materials containing carbon and graphite.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard Sadowsky, a member of the Company's Board since November of 2023, as its new Interim CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.

About RecycLiCo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija will be stepping down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board has begun searching for a successor to lead the Company in its growth phase to become a leading supplier of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology. Mr. Meseldzija will remain with the Company through February 29, 2024 and will be assisting with the transition process, which is not expected to have any adverse impact on the Company's project timelines or day-to-day operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo's Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery

RecycLiCo's Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Company's recycled lithium carbonate, from lithium-ion battery waste, has passed a comprehensive suite of tests conducted by a battery materials company in Asia.

RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate, contained in a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, was subjected to several industry-standard tests, including LFP fabrication and cell testing. The results indicate that the Company's lithium carbonate has met, and surpassed the specifications required by the battery materials company, thus demonstrating the recycled product's battery-grade quality.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Business Update: New Projects Initiated with Major Corporations in the Food and Beverage Sector

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) has initiated new projects via direct customer contact in the food and beverage space to enable more efficient wastewater handling in the production of food and beverage products with globally positioned multinational manufacturers. FWTC has entered early planning stages for pilot or early commercial trials after being selected for evaluation by two unique clients. Projects, if successful, would represent a significant reduction in water usage for the manufacturing of products and simultaneously reduce the energy footprint currently required. This energy reduction would not only lead to cost savings but also have a major impact in reducing CO2 emissions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

Bitcoin Well Announces 87% Quarterly Growth in Q2 on the Bitcoin Portal

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 10, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that Bitcoin Portal volumes have grown by over 87% in Q2 2024 (CAD ~$16.85 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$9 million) . With Bitcoin Portal volumes in the USA growing by over 260% in Q2 (CAD ~$0.4 million) compared to Q1 2024 (CAD ~$0.11 million) .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Bitcoin Well Announces the Ability to Sell Bitcoin Directly from Self Custody and 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - July 3, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW ) ; ( OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces Auto Convert bitcoin addresses, which will give customers in the USA the ability to automatically convert bitcoin in their personal bitcoin wallets to dollars in their bank accounts in one single action, as well as the results from the Annual General and Special Meeting results.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has granted an extension to the existing management cease trade order granted on April 30, 2024 (the "MCTO") from June 30, 2024 to July 12, 2024. The MCTO was granted due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certification of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

Newly public AgTech Company continues to push forward with modernization and diversification of the industrial hemp market

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company"), an agricultural technology company focused on harnessing the immense potential of hemp, today announced a new biochar product derived from industrial hemp and shared a number of corporate updates, including a name change for its processing division, expansion of those operations, and the granting of stock options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rua Gold to Acquire Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Become the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

Related News

Gold Investing

SolGold Secures US$750 Million for Cascabel Project via Gold Streaming Deal

Silver Investing

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Oil and Gas Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND & GRANTS INCENTIVE SECURITIES

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

resource investing

$8m Queensland State Government Funding

resource investing

Rare Earths Specialist CEO joins the PVW Team

Gold Investing

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

×