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April 12, 2026
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Alkeemia purification delivers top results
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INN Article Notification
01 October 2025
International Graphite
25 March
IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announcedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 March
Trading Halt
23 March
Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)
Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in Europe — with exceptional grades of nickel, zinc, lead, antimony, and recently identified spectacular... Keep Reading...
11 February
Purification testwork exceeds target specifications
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Purification testwork exceeds target specificationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 April
International Graphite Eyes European Supply Gap with Alkeemia JV
Speaking to the Investing News Network, International Graphite (ASX:IG6,OTCPL:IGRPF) Managing Director Andrew Worland said nearly all graphite consumed in Europe is currently sourced from China.“That’s where the opportunity is,” he said, noting strong interest from European customers seeking to... Keep Reading...
30 March
Nouveau Monde Secures Offtake Deal to Anchor Matawinie Output
Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX:NOU) has secured a federal offtake framework that anchors a significant portion of output from its planned Matawinie mine, strengthening the project’s trajectory toward a final investment decision.The company said Thursday (March 26) it signed an updated binding term... Keep Reading...
27 March
Technology MoU Signed with International AAM Producer Drawdown of EUR 1,050k of EIFO Loan Funds
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with a leading producer and supplier of active anode material ("AAM") to major... Keep Reading...
23 March
E-Power Resources Arranges $350,000 Private Placement
E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $350,000 (the "Private Placement").Securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement shall consist of an amount of... Keep Reading...
16 March
ITC Ruling Blocks Proposed Tariffs on Chinese Graphite
A US trade investigation into Chinese graphite anode materials ended this month without tariffs after the US International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that imports from China were not harming the development of a domestic industry.In a final vote issued March 12, the commission determined that... Keep Reading...
24 February
Iyan Deposit Delivers Further Significant Graphite Intercepts from Surface in the Final Release of Assays
Final Assay Batch Again Reinforces Bulk Blending Strategy, Resource Growth and Imminent JORC
Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES) is pleased to report the final set of assay results completed from the 87 shallow holes drilled at the Iyan deposit, part of the Company's Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda. These results represent the third batch from the Stage 7 drilling programme, with... Keep Reading...
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