Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

International Graphiteig6:auasx:ig6battery metals investing
IG6:AU
International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite

Building a secure, high-value graphite supply from Australia to the world Keep Reading...
Alkeemia Purification Delivers Top Results

Alkeemia Purification Delivers Top Results

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Alkeemia purification delivers top resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announcedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Yugo Metals

Government Approval Unlocks High-Grade Polymetallic Project at Petrovo (Sockovac)

Key SummaryThe Government of the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) has formally approved Yugo Metals' application for the 100%-owned Petrovo tenement (10km2), unlocking full access to advance what the Company believes is one of the most compelling high-grade polymetallic systems in Europe — with exceptional grades of nickel, zinc, lead, antimony, and recently identified spectacular... Keep Reading...
Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

Purification testwork exceeds target specifications

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Purification testwork exceeds target specificationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $5.5M

Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $5.5M

(TheNewswire) All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - April 29, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce further to its news releases of April 2, 2026 and April 13, 2026 the Company has closed the private... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Expands Land Holdings in Advance of Drilling Campaign at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. Expands Land Holdings in Advance of Drilling Campaign at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") reports that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Surface Metals US Inc., has staked 38 unpatented lode claims adjacent to its Cimarron gold project in Nye County, Nevada. The... Keep Reading...
NEW QUEBEC GRAPHITE TRANSFORMATION STUDY FOR LAC CARHEIL PROJECT DELIVERS IMPRESSIVE ECONOMIC RESULTS

NEW QUEBEC GRAPHITE TRANSFORMATION STUDY FOR LAC CARHEIL PROJECT DELIVERS IMPRESSIVE ECONOMIC RESULTS

Study Demonstrates Significant Value for Project to Upgrade Graphite intoHigh Purity Products in Baie-Comeau - Supporting Canada's Critical Minerals StrategyMetals Australia Ltd and its wholly owned Canadian Subsidiary, Northern Resources Inc. are pleased to provide results from its Preliminary... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

QEM Limited (QEM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

TomaGold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Featuring Strategic Investment from SIDEX and NQIM

2025 Full Year Results

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Related News

precious metals investing

TomaGold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Featuring Strategic Investment from SIDEX and NQIM

oil and gas investing

2025 Full Year Results

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

precious metals investing

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

base metals investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A