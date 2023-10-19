Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Pure Life Healthcare Management: Full-spectrum Strategy for PTSD Care


Pure Life Healthcare Management aims to change the healthcare landscape for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with more than 20 services to support PTSD and trauma, creating a wrap-around healthcare ecosystem that provides patients with everything they need to heal.

The company is backed by an experienced team with a deep understanding of issues surrounding mental health. It is also structured to leverage its own value chain, which includes wrap-around care clinics, occupational therapy, alternative medical treatments, pharmacies and partnerships with organizations such as Heroes Haven Society.

Purelife Key Services and Partnerships​Key Services and Partnerships

Pure Life Healthcare Management’s wraparound approach to healthcare will provide support throughout the entire healing process, from counseling and medical testing to dentistry and physiotherapy. The majority of clients are expected to require only a light to medium touch, with one to six visits per month. However, Pure Life also expects a minority of highly complex cases which will require up to $100,000 annually per client with 10 to 20 visits per month.

Company Highlights

  • Over 1.3 million Canadians currently struggle with PTSD and trauma, a population largely underserved by the country's mental health services.
  • Canada is implementing a National Strategy for PTSD focused on prevention, early treatment and intervention, increasing funding for mental health services and looking for partners.
  • Pure Life Healthcare Management is strategically positioned to be among these partners.
  • Pure Life Healthcare Management offers more than 20 services to support PTSD and trauma, creating a wrap-around healthcare ecosystem that provides patients with everything they need to heal.
  • The company is backed by an experienced leadership team and a business structure designed to maximize the value chain, which includes:
    • Wrap-around care clinics
    • Pharmacies
    • Alternative medicines
    • Occupational therapies
    • Partnerships
    • Joint ventures
    • Real estate and commercial holdings
  • One of Pure Life Healthcare Management's most prominent partnerships is with the non-profit Heroes Haven Society, which provides free testing and support for individuals suffering from trauma.
  • The majority of Pure Life Healthcare Management’s revenue will stem from government and insurance benefits.
  • Pure Life Healthcare Management has begun with a virtual model, and is preparing to acquire its first physical location in 2023. The virtual presence will be maintained to serve the remote and restricted community, and as a way to measure patient concentration by area, driving physical location demand and profitability from day one. This strategy is expected to deliver the following revenues:
    • Phase 1 (2023): $690,000 with 14,400 clients and one physical location.
    • Phase 2 (2024): $29.90 million with 27,000 clients and two physical locations.
    • Phase 3 (2025): $90.85 million with 40,000 clients and four physical locations.

This Pure Life Healthcare Management profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Pure Life Healthcare Management to receive an Investor Presentation

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-855-327-6837 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-631-891-4304 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 10022441 and it will be available until Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Principal Technologies (TSXV:PTEC)

Principal Technologies Announces Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR, a Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGSM") to be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:30am (Pacific Time). The Information Circular and Proxy Vote documents will be mailed to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023 and posted to the Company's website (www.principal-technologies.com).

Over the past year, the Company has been actively identifying and evaluating medical technology opportunities with the goal of closing a significant acquisition within the next year. The Company has benefitted from the significant business experience, contacts and referrals of the current Directors, all of whom will be put forward for re-election at the AGSM. Shareholders will also be asked to approve a 10% fixed stock option plan. This option plan will replace the existing equity compensation plan available to the Chief Executive Officer. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 9:30am (Pacific Time) on December 8th, 2023.

orange pills

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2023

The pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.48 trillion in 2022, according to Statista, up significantly from US$888 billion in 2010. By 2028, that value is expected to increase even further to an estimated US$1.6 trillion.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of pharma ETFs is the fact that they provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trade like a stock; they also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Supports Patient Testing in the First Rexall® Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic

HealthTab Supports Patient Testing in the First Rexall® Pharmacy Walk-In Clinic

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is expanding its innovative point-of-care chronic and infectious disease screening and health-data management platform, HealthTab™, further into the Canadian pharmacy ecosystem with one of Canada's largest pharmacy retailers, Rexall Pharmacy Group ULC ("Rexall").

"With Pharmacies' expanded scope and rising patient demand, the need for the clinical pharmacy practice is greater than ever," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We're excited to work with Rexall pharmacy teams to support positive patient outcomes through real-time insights into their health."

doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

Novartis Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of One Lot of Sandimmune® Oral Solution , 100 mg/mL due to Crystallization

Novartis is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall at the consumer level of one lot of its Sandimmune ® Oral Solution (cyclosporine oral solution, USP), 100 mgmL in the US due to crystal formation observed in some bottles, which could potentially result in incorrect dosing. No other Sandimmune formulations are impacted.

×