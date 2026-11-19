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Edited by Georgia Williams
Nov. 19, 2026 11:26AM PST
POSCO said it will now work to improve the production stability and sales competitiveness of its lithium business to drive profitability.
Immersion Imagery / Shutterstock
South Korea’s POSCO Group, trading under POSCO Holdings (NYSE:PKX,KRX:005490), has signed a long-term agreement to supply lithium to Contemporary Amperex Technology (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) (CATL), the world’s largest electric vehicle battery maker, covering 2026 to 2028 with deliveries already underway.
POSCO did not disclose volumes, pricing or which of its operations will supply the material. CATL accounts for about 40 percent of the global EV battery market and supplies major automakers in China and abroad, according to POSCO.
The steelmaker has expanded its lithium business using the raw-material sourcing and development capabilities it accumulated in steel, along with a production base built on high-quality lithium resources it secured early. It said the CATL agreement will strengthen its sales base in China, the world’s largest EV battery market, and reinforce its position in the global lithium market.
POSCO linked the agreement to the strategy of Chang In Hwa, CEO of POSCO Holdings, which centers on preemptively securing high-quality resources and building long-term partnerships with leading global customers.
The supply pact follows a run of partnerships CATL has announced since September with companies further down the battery value chain.
On October 10, CATL and SERES Group signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement in Chongqing. SERES’ AITO brand has used CATL batteries in every model since launch, with cumulative deliveries above 1.2 million units, and will continue to do so across its full lineup.
The companies will also accelerate the second phase of their “Plant in Plant” project at the SERES Super Factory, which is planned to reach 10 to 12 gigawatt hours of annual capacity and bring combined capacity across both phases above 20 gigawatt hours.
On November 2, CATL agreed to develop customized aviation power batteries for Blue Vector’s SKYLA V30 aircraft, with Blue Vector naming CATL its exclusive battery partner.
In late Q3, CATL signed a memorandum of understanding with Kuehne+Nagel covering the electrification of CATL’s transport flows in Europe and a battery-swapping pilot for heavy-duty trucks, provided by Qiji and slated to launch in China in 2026.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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