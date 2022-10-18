Winter Drilling Planned for Platinex’s New W2 project
Drilling work is set to begin this winter at Platinex’s W2 land package.
Winter Drilling Planned for Platinex's New W2 project
Platinex (CSE:PTX) is getting ready to commence drilling at its newly acquired W2 project (formerly Lansdowne House), located near the Ring of Fire in Ontario, Canada.
Platinex CEO Greg Ferron said the company is looking to begin drilling at W2 this winter, as the permitting process gets underway.
“The key thing we’re doing right now is meeting with the local First Nations communities, getting to know them as we're new in the community,” he told the Investing News Network.
In January, Platinex acquired 100 percent of the W2 project, which covers a land package of more than 9,100 hectares and includes a 5 kilometer strike length of known copper, nickel and platinum-group elements mineralization.
Once drilling gets underway, and permits and relationships with the local communities are in place, Ferron believes that's where the company will "add a lot of shareholder value.”
Platinex is also continuing to consolidate and grow its Shining Tree gold project in the southwest portion of the Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario, Canada’s largest gold-producing region.
“We have two crews on the ground now, and they're just looking at the new areas of the project — low-cost work in light of the market conditions,” Ferron said. "At the same time, in-house we're looking at modeling the former-producing mine, the historical resources and the drilling that Platinex has done, and just coming up with the best strategy on where to drill that project next."
The Platinex chief executive believes that once the market settles down and people begin to put money back into energy and metals, supply security and stability will be a key factor.
“(Investors are) going to be looking for safe jurisdictions, like Canada and Australia, to ensure big global economies, like China or the US and Europe, have steady supplies in their backyard or with reliable partners,” Ferron said.
Watch the full interview of Platinex CEO Greg Ferron above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Platinex (CSE:PTX). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Platinex in order to help investors learn more about the company. Platinex is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Platinex and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
