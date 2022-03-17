Precious MetalsInvesting News

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired 149 mining claims located along the western boundary of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press releases dated January 17, 2022 and January 27, 2022). The additional 2,932 hectares (29.3 km 2 ) of ground brings the W2 land package to 15,973 hectares (159.7 km 2 ). Endurance Elements holds a 100% interest in the W2 Project.

The W2 Project now covers approximately 80% of the layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex ("LHIC") which is highly prospective for copper-nickel (Cu-Ni) and reef-type platinum group element (PGE) deposits. The widespread Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization is delineated in at least seven significant mineralized zones within a 7.5 km long folded corridor. The common thread of strong Cu-Ni-PGE, Cr and Ti-V mineralization in the mafic ultramafic intrusions ringing the Oxford Stull Dome is suggestive of a common source, a very large magmatic system and therefore a potential significant abundance of the metals in each intrusion.

The new claims add 10 km of strike length to the project with W2 extending 35 km along the Lavoie Lake Shear Zone System and tying on to Northern Superior Resources Inc.'s TPK Project (25.87 g/t Au over 13.5 m) in the west. In addition, new claims in the northern section of W2 cover the strike extension of a known Fe-Ti-V oxide horizon.

Per the previously announced purchase and sale agreement between Endurance Elements Inc. and Springer Mineral Resources Corporation ("Springer"), certain of the 149 mining claims are Additional Properties and subject to a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty in favour of Springer.

The Company is currently compiling historic data and developing exploration plans for W2. Additional information on the new claims and the W2 Project is available in a presentation on the Company's website (www.Platinex.com).

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P. Geo, a consulting geologist of the Company and James R. Trusler, P.Eng., Chairman of Platinex Inc. and both are considered a qualified person for exploration at the W2 project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc.: Platinex creates shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition and advancement of high-quality projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Current assets include a 100% ownership interest in the district scale W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and a 100% interest in the 225 km 2 Shining Tree Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes. The Shining Tree Project covers a major portion of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, and across Aris Gold's Juby Project. The Company is also developing a net smelter return (NSR) royalty portfolio and currently holds royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Ontario.

For further information please contact, Mr. Greg Ferron, CEO at 416-270-5042 or via email at: gferron@Platinex.com.

To receive Company press releases, please sign up on the website www.Platinex.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS :
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include use proprietary data to seek financial backing to advance its platinum group properties, submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of applicable assets and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any province in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities issued, or to be issued, under the Private Placement have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Overview

Many deem the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt to be one of the world's most valuable gold mining districts. Since the 1990s, the geological marvel has yielded over 180 million ounces of gold and millions more in specialty and industrial metals.

In recent years, the southwestern portion of the Greenstone belt has been a prime hotspot for international investor attention and gold discoveries. Several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, mainly along the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone, present prospective mining companies with unparalleled exploration potential in the Abitibi.

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) is focused on its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project near the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada. The Shining Tree gold project is a consolidation of 21,720 hectares adjacent to the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. (TSX:ARIS).

Additionally, the Shining Tree property intersects the same north-south fault with the West Timmins mine and the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone. The property itself hosts some 20 historic gold prospects with several underexplored areas across the prominent land package.

The next steps for the company include line cutting and IP surveying to prepare for an extensive drill program in 2021. The two-phase program will involve drilling 2,500 meters to test IP anomalies and drilling of an additional 5,000 meters for deeper definition exploration on the Herrick, Churchill and Ronda mines.

Platinex also operates a robust royalty portfolio, which provides gold, PGE, nickel, copper and chromium exposure. Key royalties include a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property in northwestern Ontario. This asset is one of the largest known PGE and chromium deposits in Canada.

The company has a solid capital structure with an attractive CAD$10 million market cap and a CAD$1 million cash position with no debt. Its tight shareholder portfolio consists largely of board members & family, HNW/institutions and strategic partnerships with companies such as Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX:TML).

World-class management and a top-tier technical team lead Platinex. Their track record of success and extensive experience in mining, capital markets and finance sectors primes the company for tremendous economic growth and high-grade discovery potential.

Platinex's Company Highlights

  • Platinex Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing highly prospective mineral projects across mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company has created the largest combined gold-focused property package in the Shining Tree District with its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project. The property spans 21,720 hectares southwest of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada.
  • The Shining Tree gold project sits strategically between the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. The project boasts district-scale potential.
  • The company plans to conduct extensive diamond drilling and prospecting campaigns in 2021. Priority targets include the Caswell, Ronda, Herrick and Churchill mines.
  • Platinex also has an impressive royalty portfolio on gold, PGE and base metal properties in Canada Chile. This collection includes a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property, one of Canada's largest known PGE and chromium deposits.
  • Platinex boasts an impressive capital structure and tight shareholder portfolio. An advantageous CAD$10 million market cap and strategic shareholder ownership pose significant growth for the company.

Platinex's Key Projects

Shining Tree Gold Project

The Shining Tree gold property spans 21,720 hectares in the southwest portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Ontario, Canada's largest gold-producing region. The asset hosts excellent infrastructure, strategic positioning amongst some of the world's most successful gold mines and initial discoveries of high-grade gold showings.

Shining Tree has seen limited modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt but poses exceptional exploration potential. Its unique local intrusion structures have demonstrated the proliferation of known gold occurrences.

A 2020 channel sampling program revealed a collection of 21 grab samples of quartz vein material, which were assayed for gold. Sample highlights include returned gold grades between 0.1g/t and 5.43g/t gold.

Since 2018, the company has completed a NI 43-101 report, permit acquisition, test pitting program and exploration agreements with local indigenous communities. Platinex intends on conducting recommended gradient magnetics, LIDAR and 3,500-meter diamond drilling on the property in 2021. Recent discoveries of significant gold in till anomalies warrants very exciting advanced exploration of Shining Tree.

Platinex's Management Team

Greg Ferron — Interim CEO

Mr. Ferron has 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience. He has held various senior level roles in mining, corporate finance, corporate development including Laramide Resources Ltd., Treasury Metals Inc., TMX Group and Scotiabank. He currently serves on the board of directors at Fancamp Exploration Inc. and Platinex Inc.

Graham C. Warren, CPA, CMA — Director, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Graham C. Warren is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector both domestically and internationally. Warren has served as CFO and director of numerous public and private companies. He has had extensive involvement in all facets of organizations, including finance, human resources, sales, marketing and operations and has guided boards in their corporate governance obligations.

Felix Lee, P.Geo — Director

Felix Lee is an economic geologist and senior executive with over 30 years of experience both in Canada and internationally. Lee was the former president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Christophe Vereecke, MBA — Director

Christophe Vereecke is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Paris. He has a background in finance, oil and gas, mine royalties and renewable energy. Vereecke is currently a director of Treasury Metals Inc.

James R. Trusler, P. Eng. — Non Executive Chairman

James R. Trusler is a Chair Exploration Committee geological engineer with over 45 years of exploration experience and a history of discovery and strategic acquisitions of world-class gold, uranium and nickel-copper-platinum deposits. He has been involved in the discovery and drill definition of five nickel-copper-platinum deposits on the Raglan Nickel mine site hosted by the Glencore Group. Trusler has also supervised over ten field parties searching for uranium in the Athabasca Basin and led the exploration across 43 large properties throughout North America.

Platinex Announces Appointment of Sam Kiri as Director

Platinex Announces Appointment of Sam Kiri as Director

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Kiri, CFA to the company's Board of Directors, where he will chair the Audit Committee.

Sam has over 20 years capital markets and asset management experience in North America, Europe, and the Pacific Rim, with a primary focus on the mining and energy sectors. He was an equity analyst for the Scotia Pacific Rim Mutual Fund and one of the founders of Proactive Investors, a global media network which provides information on capital market activities, with considerable focus on the mining Sector. In addition, he is involved in cross border capital markets with ASX, and London AIM companies onto the Toronto Stock Exchange. Sam was involved in macro policy research with focus on the impact of geo-politics on the energy and mining sectors. His past and present clients include Medley Global Advisors (US), Zimmerman Adams International (UK), CRU Group (UK) and Roskill/Wood Mackenzie (UK) global research institution specialized in Battery Metals and Industrial Minerals. Sam's education includes a B. Sc. In Mechanical Engineering – (Petroleum Refining) and he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (London).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Expansion of W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired, through low-cost claim staking, 198 mining claims contiguous with existing claims at the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press release dated January 17, 2022). The new claims cover 3,897 hectares (39.0 km 2 ) and represent a 42.7% increase in the total W2 land package which now stands at 13,031 hectares (130.3 km 2 ).

The new claims cover potential mineralized extensions of Cu-Ni-PGE targets within the existing W2 land package. The targets described below are located 10-30 km east of the PGE horizon area of W2 where historical exploration work and drilling focused. These new targets are highly prospective and have never been drill tested.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Platinex's Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project Near Ring of Fire, Northwestern Ontario - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Platinex's Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project Near Ring of Fire, Northwestern Ontario - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Platinex Inc (CSE: PTX) has closed its acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project in northwestern Ontario. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes and includes over 5 kilometres of strike length of known copper-nickel-PGE mineralization within a large 9,134-hectare land package located near the Ring of Fire.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Platinex" in the search box.

The W2 Project is transected by a major transcrustal structure, the Stull-Wunnummin Fault Zone, which extends easterly for more than 600 kilometres from Gods Lake in Manitoba to the Ring of Fire in Ontario and hosts several gold deposits/prospects including Yamana Gold's Monument Bay/Twin Lakes Deposit in Manitoba and Northern Superior's TPK gold prospect located just west of W2.

The W2 Project covers 70% of the layered mafic-ultramafic Lansdowne House Igneous Complex which is highly prospective for copper-nickel and reef-type PGE deposits. The widespread copper-nickel-PGE mineralization is delineated in at least seven significant mineralized zones within a 7.5-kilometre long folded corridor.

Historical exploration was carried out at W2, formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property, by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited.

Approximately $5 million in historic exploration expenditures including 8,772 metres of drilling. Holes assayed for Copper-Nickel only include Hole 54017 in zone L-13 which intersected 61 metres of 1.01% copper-equivalent including 13.1 metres of 2.06% copper-equivalent, and Hole 49182 which intersected 20.91 metres of 1.63% copper-equivalent. These holes were located in PGE areas and would likely have a higher copper-equivalent if assayed for PGEs.

Holes assayed for PGEs with lower grade copper-nickel include Hole LH-01-02 which intersected 42 metres of 1.756 g/t palladium equivalent, Hole LH-01-06 which intersected 81.3 metres of 1.196 g/t palladium equivalent, and Hole LH-01-05 which intersected 17 metres of 1.86 g/t palladium equivalent.

Two wider intersections include Hole LH-01-06 which intersected 220.6 metres of 0.56% copper equivalent or 0.956 g/t palladium equivalent, and Hole LH-01-05 which intersected 151.6 metres of 0.57% copper equivalent or 0.971 g/t palladium equivalent.

Greg Ferron, CEO, stated: "The acquisition of W2 was completed on attractive terms to enhance shareholder value. The W2 Project has tremendous exploration potential and will experience revaluation both through additional exploration and discoveries and from improving access and infrastructure in the region. The acquisition also complements Platinex's Net Smelter Royalty portfolio in which the Company holds numerous royalties located in Ontario mining camps. I would also like to welcome Robin Webster to the Platinex team. Robin has a strong track record in NW Ontario in exploration and community development work and was previously the CEO of Goldeye Explorations Limited. Robin will continue to manage the W2 Project."

To acquire the property, Platinex issued 3,625,000 shares to Springer Mineral Resources, paid $25,000 in cash, and granted Springer a NSR of up to 2%, with an additional $25,000 to be paid in 90 days. Platinex might pay an additional $300,000, of which $225,000 can be paid in shares, if certain milestones are achieved.

Platinex also owns a 100% interest in the 225 square kilometre Shining Tree gold property in the Abitibi gold province of Ontario, which is world-renowned for gold. The Shining Tree Project covers over 21 kilometers of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, directly through Platinex's Shining Tree gold property, and on Aris Gold's Juby Project. The company also has royalties on gold, PGE and base metal properties in Canada and Chile.

The shares are trading at $0.05. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.platinex.com, contact Greg Ferron, CEO, at 416-270-5042 or by email at GFerron@platinex.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110798

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2"). The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes (see image) and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (9,134 Hectare or 91 km 2 ) land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 (formerly known as the Lansdowne House Property) by operators including Aurora Platinum Corp. during the 2000s, and Inco Limited, includes the following near surface drill results:

Holes assayed for Copper (Cu)-Nickel (Ni) only include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Platinex Announces New CEO Appointment and Retirement of Jim Trusler

Platinex Announces New CEO Appointment and Retirement of Jim Trusler

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) (the " Company " or " Platinex ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Ferron to the position of interim CEO effective immediately. Greg has been a director of Platinex since September 2020. The appointment follows the retirement of the Company's Founder and CEO, Jim Trusler, who will remain Non-Executive Chairman and a key member of the technical team.

Mr. Trusler led the acquisition, through option agreements and staking, to create a district scale gold property in Shining Tree comprising 21,720 ha (53,671 ac.), making it one of the largest gold prospects in southwestern Abitibi/Timmins camp (see map). Mr. Ferron brings significant and diverse experience with in-depth knowledge of Platinex allowing for a seamless transition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

