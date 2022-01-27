Precious Metals Investing News
Platinex Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. has acquired, through low-cost claim staking, 198 mining claims contiguous with existing claims at the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project in Ontario’s Ring of Fire . The new claims cover 3,897 hectares and represent a 42.7% increase in the total W2 land package which now stands at 13,031 hectares . The new claims cover ...

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Endurance Elements Inc. ("Endurance Elements") has acquired, through low-cost claim staking, 198 mining claims contiguous with existing claims at the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project (the "W2 Project" or "W2") in Ontario's Ring of Fire (see press release dated January 17, 2022). The new claims cover 3,897 hectares (39.0 km 2 ) and represent a 42.7% increase in the total W2 land package which now stands at 13,031 hectares (130.3 km 2 ).

The new claims cover potential mineralized extensions of Cu-Ni-PGE targets within the existing W2 land package. The targets described below are located 10-30 km east of the PGE horizon area of W2 where historical exploration work and drilling focused. These new targets are highly prospective and have never been drill tested.

The attached image provides an overview of the new claims and targets within the W2 Project.

T-5: Claims were added on the east and west to cover downdip extensions of the target zone. T-5 has a magnetic anomaly that is similar in shape to the magnetic anomaly at Noront Resources' Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu-PGE deposit. T-5 has a mushroom shape with strong conductors in the cap.

T-6: Claims were staked on the northeastern and northwestern sides of the Cu-Ni-PGE target zone. The northeastern extension of a fault was also staked. T-6 has a magnetic anomaly that is twice the size of the magnetic anomaly at the Eagle's Nest deposit and the same mushroom shape with strong conductors in the cap.

T-7: Claims were staked along the northeastern and southwestern sides of the magnetic anomaly to cover potential mineralized extensions of the Cu-Ni-PGE target. T-7 is a magnetic anomaly with conductors located in a potential feeder dike of the Lansdowne House Igneous Complex (LHIC). T-5 and T-6 are also within the potential feeder dike zone.

T-8: Claims were added at T-8 to expand the area around several strong conductors near the southern end of a large magnetic anomaly associated with an intrusion. The conductors are of significant interest as their source could be Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization coming from the intrusion.

The new claims also increase coverage of the Lavoie Lake Shear Zone System (LSZS), which is a part of the regional transcrustal structure, the Stull-Wunnummin Fault Zone (SWFZ), and presents several shear-hosted gold targets on the W2 property. Several shear zone splays off the SWFZ host significant gold mineralization on Northern Superior's TPK property (25.87 g/t Au over 13.5 m) located just west of the W2 property.

At least two long linear magnetic highs with EM conductors flanked by low magnetics extend from T-5 several km to the west and likely represent shear zones. These interpreted shear zones extend to T-11, a folded magnetic high, and represent prospective shear-hosted gold targets. Additionally, a northeast-trending magnetic low extends southwesterly for approximately 9 km from T6 to the most southern property boundary and is interpreted to be a shear zone that also represents a prospective shear-hosted gold target. Finally, the magnetic lows in the south-central part of the magnetic anomaly near T-8 represent another prospective shear-hosted gold target.

Per the previously announced purchase and sale agreement between Endurance Elements Inc. and Springer Mineral Resources Corporation ("Springer"), the 198 mining are Additional Properties and subject to a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty in favour of Springer.

The Company has posted additional information on the new claims and additional information on the W2 Project in a presentation on its website ( www.platinex.com ).

The information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ike Osmani, P. Geo, a consulting geologist of the Company and James R. Trusler, P.Eng., Chairman of Platinex Inc. and both are considered a qualified person for exploration at the W2 project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Platinex Inc.

Platinex is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX. The goal of the company is to create shareholder value through the opportunistic acquisition, and discovery of strategically located projects in prolific Ontario mining camps. Platinex owns a 100% interest in the 225 km 2 Shining Tree gold property in the Abitibi region of Ontario, which is world-renowned for gold. The Shining Tree Project covers over 21 km of the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone that trends as far west as Newmont's Borden Mine, through the area of IAMGOLD's Cote Gold deposit, directly through Platinex's Shining Tree gold property, and across Aris Gold's Juby Project. In addition, Platinex owns a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project. The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes and includes over 5 km of strike length of known near-surface Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large (13,031 hectare or 130.3 km 2 ) land package located in the Ring of Fire. The Company also has royalties on gold, PGE, and base metal properties in Canada and Chile.

For further information please contact. Mr. Greg Ferron, CEO at 416-270-5042 or via email at: gferron@platinex.com

To receive Company press releases, please sign up on the website www.Platinex.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS :

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Investing into early-stage companies, inherently carries a high degree of risk and investment into securities of the Company shall be considered highly speculative.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c2e88ad-9426-4368-b617-28b0365a760b


Many deem the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt to be one of the world's most valuable gold mining districts. Since the 1990s, the geological marvel has yielded over 180 million ounces of gold and millions more in specialty and industrial metals.

In recent years, the southwestern portion of the Greenstone belt has been a prime hotspot for international investor attention and gold discoveries. Several multi-million-ounce gold deposits, mainly along the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone, present prospective mining companies with unparalleled exploration potential in the Abitibi.

Platinex Inc. (CSE:PTX) is focused on its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project near the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada. The Shining Tree gold project is a consolidation of 21,720 hectares adjacent to the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. (TSX:ARIS).

Additionally, the Shining Tree property intersects the same north-south fault with the West Timmins mine and the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation zone. The property itself hosts some 20 historic gold prospects with several underexplored areas across the prominent land package.

The next steps for the company include line cutting and IP surveying to prepare for an extensive drill program in 2021. The two-phase program will involve drilling 2,500 meters to test IP anomalies and drilling of an additional 5,000 meters for deeper definition exploration on the Herrick, Churchill and Ronda mines.

Platinex also operates a robust royalty portfolio, which provides gold, PGE, nickel, copper and chromium exposure. Key royalties include a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property in northwestern Ontario. This asset is one of the largest known PGE and chromium deposits in Canada.

The company has a solid capital structure with an attractive CAD$10 million market cap and a CAD$1 million cash position with no debt. Its tight shareholder portfolio consists largely of board members & family, HNW/institutions and strategic partnerships with companies such as Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX:TML).

World-class management and a top-tier technical team lead Platinex. Their track record of success and extensive experience in mining, capital markets and finance sectors primes the company for tremendous economic growth and high-grade discovery potential.

Platinex's Company Highlights

  • Platinex Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing highly prospective mineral projects across mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company has created the largest combined gold-focused property package in the Shining Tree District with its 100 percent owned Shining Tree gold project. The property spans 21,720 hectares southwest of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada.
  • The Shining Tree gold project sits strategically between the Côté Gold-Gosselin development project owned by IAMGOLD and 2.3-million-ounce Juby gold deposit hosted by Aris Gold Corp. The project boasts district-scale potential.
  • The company plans to conduct extensive diamond drilling and prospecting campaigns in 2021. Priority targets include the Caswell, Ronda, Herrick and Churchill mines.
  • Platinex also has an impressive royalty portfolio on gold, PGE and base metal properties in Canada Chile. This collection includes a 2.5 percent NSR royalty on production from the former Big Trout Lake property, one of Canada's largest known PGE and chromium deposits.
  • Platinex boasts an impressive capital structure and tight shareholder portfolio. An advantageous CAD$10 million market cap and strategic shareholder ownership pose significant growth for the company.

Platinex's Key Projects

Shining Tree Gold Project

The Shining Tree gold property spans 21,720 hectares in the southwest portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Ontario, Canada's largest gold-producing region. The asset hosts excellent infrastructure, strategic positioning amongst some of the world's most successful gold mines and initial discoveries of high-grade gold showings.

Shining Tree has seen limited modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt but poses exceptional exploration potential. Its unique local intrusion structures have demonstrated the proliferation of known gold occurrences.

A 2020 channel sampling program revealed a collection of 21 grab samples of quartz vein material, which were assayed for gold. Sample highlights include returned gold grades between 0.1g/t and 5.43g/t gold.

Since 2018, the company has completed a NI 43-101 report, permit acquisition, test pitting program and exploration agreements with local indigenous communities. Platinex intends on conducting recommended gradient magnetics, LIDAR and 3,500-meter diamond drilling on the property in 2021. Recent discoveries of significant gold in till anomalies warrants very exciting advanced exploration of Shining Tree.

Platinex's Management Team

Greg Ferron — Interim CEO

Mr. Ferron has 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience. He has held various senior level roles in mining, corporate finance, corporate development including Laramide Resources Ltd., Treasury Metals Inc., TMX Group and Scotiabank. He currently serves on the board of directors at Fancamp Exploration Inc. and Platinex Inc.

Graham C. Warren, CPA, CMA — Director, CFO & Corporate Secretary

Graham C. Warren is a senior financial executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector both domestically and internationally. Warren has served as CFO and director of numerous public and private companies. He has had extensive involvement in all facets of organizations, including finance, human resources, sales, marketing and operations and has guided boards in their corporate governance obligations.

Felix Lee, P.Geo — Director

Felix Lee is an economic geologist and senior executive with over 30 years of experience both in Canada and internationally. Lee was the former president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

Christophe Vereecke, MBA — Director

Christophe Vereecke is a businessman and entrepreneur based in Paris. He has a background in finance, oil and gas, mine royalties and renewable energy. Vereecke is currently a director of Treasury Metals Inc.

James R. Trusler, P. Eng. — Non Executive Chairman

James R. Trusler is a Chair Exploration Committee geological engineer with over 45 years of exploration experience and a history of discovery and strategic acquisitions of world-class gold, uranium and nickel-copper-platinum deposits. He has been involved in the discovery and drill definition of five nickel-copper-platinum deposits on the Raglan Nickel mine site hosted by the Glencore Group. Trusler has also supervised over ten field parties searching for uranium in the Athabasca Basin and led the exploration across 43 large properties throughout North America.

