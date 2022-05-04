Platinex Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on April 5 th 2022, for gross proceeds of $1.93 Million . The final tranche consists of 3,294,000 units at a price of C$0.05 per Unit and 3,800,000 flow through units at a price of C$0.06 per Unit. Each Unit and FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a ...

PTX:CNX