Platinex Inc. is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project . The W2 Project controls one of the major Oxford Stull Dome complexes and includes over 5 km of strike length of known Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization within a large land package located near the Ring of Fire. Historical exploration was carried out at W2 by operators including Aurora ...

PTX:CNX