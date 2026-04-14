Plans for 2026 Exploration Program at Treaty Creek; Comments on Treaty Creek Project Permitting Overlap

(TheNewswire)
Victoria, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - April 14, 2026 - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") ("TUO"-TSX-V) ("TEUTF"- OTCQB) is pleased to report that Joint Venture ("JV") partner Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has, in a news release dated April 14, 2026, announced that planning is well advanced for the 2026 Treaty Creek exploration program; Tudor further provides an update on the land use conflict between Tudor and Seabridge Gold Inc. ("Seabridge") in respect of the KSM Project's Mitchell Treaty Twin Tunnels ("MTT").
The Tudor April 14, 2026 news release contains the following:
Treaty Creek 2026 Exploration Program
Tudor's 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program has been planned to follow up on its gold discoveries near Treaty Creek's Goldstorm deposit, which hosts the project's Mineral Resources. Phase One of the program will follow up on drill results from 2021 and 2022 at the CBS Zone, where drill hole CBS-21-02 encountered 0.78 g/t gold and 2.34 g/t silver over 155.0 meters, including 53.0 meters grading 1.24 g/t gold and 4.35 g/t silver. Initially 2,000 meters of drilling is planned for the CBS Zone, with additional drilling dependent on success. The CBS Zone is at a lower elevation than the other zones identified to date at Treaty Creek and can be drilled both earlier and later in the exploration season than the other known zones.
Phase Two of the Treaty Creek Exploration Program will focus on the Perfectstorm Zone following up on geophysics completed in 2022. The program will also follow up on higher-grade drill hole intercepts intersected in the 2023 drill program, where drill hole PS-23-10 intersected 1.23 g/t gold and 3.43 g/t silver over 102.15 meters, including 42.5 meters grading 1.80 g/t gold and 5.76 g/t silver. Initially 8,000 meters of drilling is planned for the Perfectstorm Zone, with additional drilling dependent on success.
Two drills are planned to mobilize to site by mid-May and continue drilling through late September/early October. See Figure 1 for location of the zones and planned drilling.
Figure 1: 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program, Zones and Planned Drilling
Qualified Persons
Ken Konkin, P.Geo., Tudor's Senior Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the Treaty Creek Project. Mr. Konkin has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in the Tudor news release dated April 14, 2026.
Treaty Creek Property Land Use Conflict Update
As background, KSM Mining ULC ("KSM"), a subsidiary of Seabridge, has filed a permit amendment application for the construction and operation of the MTT with the Major Mines Office ("MMO") of British Columbia's Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals. The approximately 22-kilometer-long MTT, as currently conceived by KSM, is only partially permitted to date. Seabridge and KSM seek to develop and route the MTT directly through Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit. The MTT would also pierce Treaty Creek's Perfectstorm Zone, a promising new gold discovery which has potential to exceed the Goldstorm Deposit in both tonnes and grade.
Tudor highlights that the decision maker reviewing the permit amendment application for the MMO advised, in a letter to Seabridge dated April 9, 2026, the decision was made not to proceed to deliberate on KSM's permit amendment application in the absence of greater legal certainty regarding the interaction between the proposed MTT and the overlapping mineral titles held by Tudor. Of note, the decision maker indicated that the certainty could potentially be provided by a negotiated agreement between KSM and Tudor to resolve the conflict or a court ruling.
In order to preserve Tudor's rights as recorded holder of the mineral claims where the Treaty Creek Project is located, Tudor has filed two proceedings in the British Columbia courts:
• A notice of civil claim, filed September 22, 2025 in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, against the Province asserting, among other things, that a conditional registration reserve (or "CRR") does not apply to Tudor's mineral claims and cannot grant rights to third parties that they did not otherwise have; and
• A petition, filed October 3, 2025 in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, seeking, among other things, a judicial review of the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship's decision to grant Seabridge a License of Occupation covering certain of Tudor's claims.
Tudor had also previously filed an appeal of the decision of B.C.'s Gold Commissioner. This appeal was settled between Seabridge, Tudor, and the Province and the crux of the complaint is addressed in the two proceedings noted above.
Tudor's preference is to negotiate with the Province of British Columbia and Seabridge.
As of this writing, no court dates have been set for hearing these two actions.
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D. Cremonese, P.Eng., President & CEO of Teuton, commented: "Teuton looks forward to reporting on progress from the Treaty Creek exploration program and the completion of the PEA in the months ahead. We also welcome the government's recognition that a negotiated resolution with respect to the permitting overlap represents a potential path to putting this long-standing dispute behind us, allowing all parties to focus on advancing two of the most important mineral assets in Canada."
Teuton is currently developing its plans for the 2026 exploration season and will provide an update once that process is complete. The Company expects to launch a dedicated project website for Treaty Creek (www.treatycreek.com) in the near future, covering the project in depth, including full detail on the permitting conflict.
Qualified Person – Teuton Resources Corp.
D. Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualified Person for Teuton Resources. Technical data presented in today's Teuton news release is consistent with that presented in the Tudor Gold news release dated April 14, 2026. As Mr. Cremonese is President and also director of Teuton, he is not independent of it.
About Treaty Creek
Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1984-5. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in the Treaty Creek Project (Tudor Gold is responsible for paying all exploration costs up until such time as a production decision is made and owns an 80% interest). Additionally, Teuton owns a 0.98% Net Smelter Royalty in the Goldstorm deposit area as well as in the northern portion of the Perfectstorm zone; within the southern portion of the Perfectstorm zone, Teuton owns a 0.49% NSR with an option to increase that to 1.49% by paying $1 million to the current owner. It also owns numerous additional royalty interests within the Sulphurets Hydrothermal system on formerly 100%-owned properties such as the King Tut, Tuck, High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties (King Tut and Tuck now owned by Newmont Mining; High North, Orion, Delta and Fairweather properties now owned by Goldstorm Metals).
About Teuton
Teuton owns interests in more than twenty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. This model minimizes share equity dilution while at the same time maximizing opportunity. Earnings provided from option payments received over the past ten years, both in cash and in shares of optionee companies, has provided Teuton with substantial income.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Teuton Resources:
"Dino Cremonese"
Dino Cremonese, P. Eng.,
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.teuton.com or contact:
Barry Holmes
Director Corporate Development and Communications
Tel. 778-430-5680
Email: bholmesmba@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, results of negotiations, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the outcome of litigation and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.
All statements relating to future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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