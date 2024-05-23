- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Piche Resources Poised to Supply North American, Western European Utilities, Exec Says
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson stressed the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions to ensure security. Citing the company’s promising assets in Australia and Argentina, he said Piche will play an important role in the critical metals supply chain.
“We saw both China and Russia politicise or militarise their commodities … I think that's created an enormous awareness (for) the need for diversity of supply from much more friendly jurisdictions (and) ensuring security (of supply),” he said.
Piche recently undertook an initial public offering and, according to Simpson, secured 90 percent of the funding needed to drive its prospective uranium and gold projects to the development path.
Watch the full interview with Piche Resources Executive Chairman John Simpson above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Piche Resources. This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Piche Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Piche Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Piche Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
