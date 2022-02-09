Precious MetalsInvesting News

Orefinders Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill program on its McGarry Gold Project near Virginiatown, Ontario about 35 kilometers east of the town of Kirkland Lake . McGarry includes a segment of the Larder Cadillac Fault Zone which is a regionally important structure associated with gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, such as the Kerr Addison deposit that ...

 Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders" or the "Company") (TSXV: ORX) is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill program on its McGarry Gold Project (McGarry, or the Project), near Virginiatown, Ontario about 35 kilometers east of the town of Kirkland Lake . McGarry includes a segment of the Larder Cadillac Fault Zone (LCFZ) which is a regionally important structure associated with gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, such as the Kerr Addison deposit that is situated about 1,500 meters east of the Project and that produced about 12 Moz (million ounces) of gold. The Project includes an Indicated Mineral Resource of 123 Koz (thousand ounces) Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 30 Koz Au that are determined as of September 30, 2011 .

The 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill campaign at McGarry includes 10 planned drill holes and kicked off on February 3, 2022 with a single drill rig. The first drill hole has been completed for a total depth of 288 meters. The second hole is currently at approximately 150 meters depth and has a planned final depth of 420 meters. No assays have as yet been returned from Phase 1 drilling.

Phase 1 drill targets are defined based on the results of advanced 3-D modeling of new, extensive geophysical data sets generated for the Company in 2021. The new data sets and modeling have led to a refined understanding of the geological and structural settings of potentially mineralized zones at McGarry and to the identification the 10 high priority drill targets that will be tested by the present drill program.

Details of the Phase 1 Drill Program

Drill targets for the Phase 1 program were defined based on the results of advanced 3-D constrained inversion modeling performed by Mira Geoscience of new geophysical data sets generated by an ORION SWATH survey performed for the Company by Quantec Geoscience (NR dated March 1, 2021 ). The new geophysical data sets include both IP (induced polarization) and MT (magnetotelluric) data that together provide high resolution coverage of the Project to depths of around 2,500 meters, which allows for more detailed modeling of the geology and structures at the Project than was previously possible, and for the identification of high priority drill targets.

The Phase 1 drill program and the geological, structural and geophysical context of the high priority drill targets are presented at the following link :

McGarry Phase 1 Drilling Program

Three drill holes totaling approximately 1,320 meters are planned to test for mineralization along the regionally important LCFZ where significant geophysical anomalies are modeled on the faulted limb of a modeled synclinal fold, in a geological and structural context interpreted by the Company to resemble that of the nearby Kerr Addison deposit which is located about 1,500 meters to the east.  Seven drill holes totaling around 2,680 meters are planned to test high priority targets associated with geological and structural settings on the Project that are associated with other fault and fold structures, as indicated by the new geophysical data and the derived modeling products.

QP Statement
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Keith Benn , P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders is a Gold exploration and development company focused exclusively on the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX. Kirkland Lake Gold Corp holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Orefinders McGarry, Mirado and Knight projects (the "Projects") in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

N either TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Orefinders Resources Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c3317.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Orefinders ResourcesTSXV:ORXGold Investing
ORX:CA
CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Announces Plan for Exploration of Its Large South Preston Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basinac

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of January 11, 2022, it is pleased to provide further details concerning its exploration of the 206.8 km2 South Preston uranium exploration property located near the south-western margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan (Figure 1

The past decade of uranium exploration has proven the importance of thoroughly exploring outside the area now covered by Athabasca Group sedimentary rocks. These areas of basement exposure, once covered by the Athabasca, have recently yielded Fission Uranium's discovery at Patterson Lake South ("PLS"), the Triple-R deposit which hosts in excess of 102 Mlbs of U3O8. The CAT property is situated only 40 km to the southeast of PLS (Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a cooperation agreement has been executed between the Company and the University of Caldas to jointly develop academic and research projects focused on improving scientific knowledge in the Department of Caldas. With more than 15,500 students, the University of Caldas is recognized as the most influential public university in the region.

The cooperation agreement aims to strengthen research, technical assistance, continuing education and training and the exchange of academic content, in areas such as geology, biology and social work for the benefit of the students and professors. Additionally, specific programs will be developed with the aim of advancing the geological understanding of the Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia, where both of Collective's projects are located.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Winter Exploration Update for Saskatchewan and Ontario Projects

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Winter Exploration Update for Saskatchewan and Ontario Projects

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on the status of its mineral exploration programs, both planned and underway, in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada.

Alligator Lake, SK

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 1 Exploration Review on the Sant Maria Property, Mexico

Phase 1 Exploration Review on the Sant Maria Property, Mexico

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces a summary of all previous results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, Mexico

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The past year of exploration diamond drilling, underground diamond drilling, definition diamond drilling and finally surface mapping and sampling has been not only aggressive, but has resulted in over 6,900 samples collected and analyzed."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ADOPTS CLIMATE CHANGE POLICY AND COMMITS TO NET ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS BY 2050

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce enhanced climate change and environmental commitments through a number of new, formalized policies and initiatives as part of Wheaton's broader environmental, social and governance ("ESG") strategy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mako Gold Logo

Mako Gold Investor Presentation

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) has released its 2022 investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×