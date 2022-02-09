Orefinders Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 4,000 metre Phase 1 drill program on its McGarry Gold Project near Virginiatown, Ontario about 35 kilometers east of the town of Kirkland Lake . McGarry includes a segment of the Larder Cadillac Fault Zone which is a regionally important structure associated with gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, such as the Kerr Addison deposit that ...

ORX:CA