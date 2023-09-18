Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta September 18, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms a remarkable achievement in the optimization of its vision correction technology - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Through rigorous research and development efforts over the past two years, Ocumetics has modified its lens design five times, ultimately arriving at its groundbreaking final lens configuration version 10.5. Lens version 10.5 has been tested in vitro and in an animal model, and will be used in Ocumetics' upcoming human clinical trials.

This achievement is a testament to Ocumetics' persistence and unwavering commitment to delivering the most advanced and efficient vision correction solution possible.  The optimization process has been conducted with a meticulous focus on quality and performance, ensuring that the upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic, will benefit from the most advanced technology available.

Dr. Garth Webb, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Ocumetics, emphasized the importance of this achievement, stating, "Entering the first-in-human study with an optimized lens design is paramount to our mission.  We have relentlessly pursued excellence to ensure that our technology offers the best possible vision correction experience for patients."

Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics, highlighted the company's innovative culture, saying, "Our success in optimizing the lens design underscores our dedication to understanding the needs of patients and listening to our valued investigators and advisors.  This iterative process reflects our commitment to delivering on our promise of enhanced vision."

Dean Burns adds, "Ocumetics remains at the forefront of vision correction technology research and is dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals worldwide.  The achievement of a final configuration of the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens version 10.5 marks a significant milestone in the company's relentless pursuit of excellence, and was made possible by the ability of our extraordinary team to quickly develop exceptional solutions for all product design challenges encountered."

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is an innovator in the field of ophthalmic technology, dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  In its pursuit of a next generation interocular lens solution, Ocumetics has developed the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to seamlessly shift focus from distance to intermediate to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns                                Dayton Marks

President and CEO                         Director

(817) 874-7564                        (778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - August 15, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - July 25, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 22, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 units of the Corporation (" Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering.  Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (" Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant (" Warrant ") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Commencement of Biocompatibility and Animal Studies for Updated Lens Design

Ocumetics Announces Commencement of Biocompatibility and Animal Studies for Updated Lens Design

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 20 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) (" Ocumetics " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has reached a major milestone with the start of biocompatibility and animal studies for its updated lens design.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
