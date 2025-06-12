ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

  • Global Breakthrough: In a world-first exclusive, HITIQ secures an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the #1 global mouthguard brand, to provide a self-fit “boil and bite” mouthguard design incorporating PROTEQT instrumented technology revolutionizing the ease of use of cutting edge PROTEQT concussion management technology.
  • Unmatched Partnership: Shock Doctor’s world-class mouthguard design expertise unites with HITIQ’s advanced sensor technology to deliver a game-changing safety solution. This agreement enables HITIQ to scale PROTEQT’s commercialisation globally, with plans to manufacture 20,000 units in 2025 and 100,000 units in 2026.
  • Ready for Athletes: The co-branded mouthguard with the PROTEQT system, now in production, rolls out to community sports through partnerships with VAFA, AFL Barwon, and Westfield Sports High, with more to come.

Shock Doctor: The Ultimate Mouthguard Partner

Shock Doctor is the only company with the expertise, infrastructure and scale to provide a self-fit mouthguard that can integrate HITIQ technology thus enabling reliable worldwide distribution. The co- branded PROTEQT mouthguard, featuring HITIQ’s PROTEQT logo and Shock Doctor’s “SHOCK” branding, integrates advanced impact sensors into a high-performance design, setting a new global standard for athlete safety.

Left image: The PROTEQT HITIQ/SHOCK co branded instrumented mouthguard. Right image: Market ready PROTEQT concussion management system

PROTEQT: Redefining Safety, PROTEQT’s concussion management system detects head impacts, assesses risks, and guides recovery with precision, backed by a 7-day telehealth service using the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT). Built on HITIQ’s proven Nexus iMG technology, validated by elite partners like the AFL and NRL, PROTEQT is ready to protect community athletes worldwide. Strategic partnerships with VAFA (HITIQ’s Official Concussion Technology Partner), AFL Barwon, and Westfield Sports High ensure rapid adoption, with more collaborations in development.

Global Impact, Unmatched Scale Shock Doctor’s design and production partner prowess enable PROTEQT’s rapid production at affordable price points, with production trials confirming a robust supply chain. This exclusive global agreement, built on World Rugby’s approval and a U.S. patent for HITIQ’s Nexus technology, positions PROTEQT as a global leader in athlete safety.

Leadership Vision

Earl Eddings, Executive Chair, HITIQ: “This world-first global agreement with Shock Doctor, the global mouthguard leader, is a defining moment. PROTEQT, now market-ready, combines our cutting-edge technology with their mouthguard excellence to transform concussion management worldwide.”

Jay Turkbas, SVP Product Development: Shock Doctor, Inc. It was a welcome challenge developing and producing the physical structure to house HITIQ’s sensor technology. Paired with Shock Doctor’s world-class design and development expertise we are proud of this groundbreaking mouthguard solution allowing HITIQ to provide PROTEQT technology that can redefine athlete safety globally.”


