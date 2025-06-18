Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Key Highlights:

  • Medibank (ASX: MPL) to fund eligible customer participation in Emyria’s Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) care program through Perth Clinic, with no out-of-pocket costs 1.
  • Medibank is Australia’s largest health insurer supporting over 4.2 million customers.
  • Agreement is multi-year and marks the first major private health insurance funding of a psychotherapy-led PTSD program in Australia.
  • Strong validation of Emyria’s Empax Model, which integrates psychiatrist-supervised therapy, care coordination, and real-world data capture.
  • Emyria’s ambition is to scale a sustainable, data-generating mental health platform nationally, building on initial program at Perth Clinic.
  • Firm bids received from new and existing sophisticated and professional investors for a Placement of $4M (before costs) at $0.024 per share, including Director Participation of $197,000 (subject to shareholder approval).

This multi-year agreement enables eligible and screened Medibank customers to receive Empax’s comprehensive psychological trauma care program once admitted to Perth Clinic 2, reducing a major barrier to access for those with complex mental health conditions.

The psychotherapy program is now live and accessible by eligible customers. There are no minimum or maximum patient quotas. Due to the individualised nature of the treatment the associated cost per customer will vary according to clinical requirements.

A Clinically Rigorous and Integrated Care Model

Emyria’s Empax Model combines psychiatrist-supervised psychotherapy, specialist care coordination, and real-world data monitoring. Each patient undergoes a personalised course of treatment tailored to their needs.

Key components include:

  • Psychiatrist-led, and ethics-endorsed care protocols delivered by trained clinicians;
  • Rigorous patient selection and screening planning;
  • Fit-for-purpose treatment environments;
  • Strong clinical governance frameworks;
  • Integrated data capture and analysis to support continuous improvement, and;
  • Durable real-world outcomes. 3

While individual treatment plans differ, similar programs delivered by Emyria typically involve a course of care valued between $20,000 and $30,000.

Delivering Advanced Mental Health Care Nationally Under the Empax Model

The partnership with Medibank reflects growing recognition of the urgent need for better mental health treatments and positions Emyria as a national leader in advanced psychological trauma care. It also demonstrates how Emyria’s integrated care model can align with hospital infrastructure and insurer funding to deliver scalable, measurable care.

Emyria Executive Chairman Greg Hutchinson said that Medibank’s commitment to funding new mental health initiatives, including innovative psychotherapy programs, underscores the huge need for funding in this previously under-represented area of healthcare.

“Whilst we’ve seen great advances in many areas of medicine over the past 20 years, mental health incidence and prevalence have increased to unacceptable levels. It’s clear that mental health requires not just more resources, but a multi-faceted, multi-stakeholder and more innovative approach.

We commend Medibank for their leadership in funding new mental health initiatives, support that will expand access to promising therapies for more Australians suffering with complex and persistent mental health challenges”.


×