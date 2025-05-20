Zoono Group

Exclusive UK Packaging Agreement signed between Sharpak Aylesham Limited, Zoono, and OSY

Zoono Group Limited (Company) (ASX: ZNO) is pleased to update the market on an exclusive contract signed with Sharpak Aylesham Limited (Sharpak) and the Company’s partner in the food supply chain sector, OSY Group Limited (OSY).

Background

When, around three years ago, the Company's traditional markets for anti-microbial products were decimated by over-supply problems and dwindling public sentiment, the Board made a decision, of necessity, to focus on the pursuit of niche sectors which it believed suited the characteristics of its products and where significant sales opportunities existed. One such sector, introduced to Zoono by OSY, was the food supply chain sector and, in particular, the application of the Company's products to food packaging for the purpose of extending food shelf-life and reducing food waste, a challenge for supermarkets and food producers across the globe.

In conjunction with OSY (Zoono's partner in this project) and following nearly three years of testing and promotion of its shelf-life extension products and technologies, Zoono is pleased to announce that it and OSY have signed an exclusive agreement with Sharpak (the UK division of a leading European manufacturer of packaging solutions for the food industry - see below for further details on Sharpak).

The agreement builds on the Company's platform in the UK & EU food shelf-life extension market, via advanced trials with multiple leading supermarkets and international food producers. One leading UK premium supermarket has endorsed the technology’s status as a “game changer” in the industry due to its unique ability to be applied to a wide range of products and packaging types.

Sharpak's operations in the UK supply a large market share of the packaging of soft fruits sold by UK supermarkets, with its packaging also used for a broad cross-section of fresh produce and other food categories including meat and poultry.

Material Contract Terms

Sharpak has signed an exclusive contract with Zoono and OSY to use the Company's shelf-life extension products and OSY's application technologies on its food packaging ranges for soft fruits sold to major UK supermarkets.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Zoono Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×