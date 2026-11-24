Keith Weiner: How You Should (and Shouldn't) Think About Gold

Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, weighs in on what's driving recent gold and silver price declines, also sharing what could spark a turnaround.

"What could cause the gold price to really shoot up is I think the Fed is going to be super aggressive at any signs of a credit crisis as leading to defaults of commercial credit," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.