Keith Weiner: How You Should (and Shouldn't) Think About Gold

Keith Weiner: Gold Price Drop Explained, Plus "Ideal" Silver Setup
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Keith Weiner of Monetary Metals shares what he sees as the "most obvious" catalyst for a recovery in the gold price.
Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, weighs in on what's driving recent gold and silver price declines, also sharing what could spark a turnaround.
"What could cause the gold price to really shoot up is I think the Fed is going to be super aggressive at any signs of a credit crisis as leading to defaults of commercial credit," he said.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.