Nuclear Fuels CEO Touts Kaycee Uranium Project’s Low-impact, Near-term Production Potential
“(The project) has very little long-term impact. So that type of mineralization gives us an opportunity to look for resources that we see as (having) production potential in the relatively near term,” said Michael Collins, CEO of Nuclear Fuels.
A highly prospective uranium project with a relatively shorter path to production — these factors make Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) a compelling investment opportunity, according to the company’s CEO, Michael Collins.
“We are an exploration (company), but we've got a top-tier project in Kaycee, and we can have a window to production in the relative medium term,” Collins told the Investing News Network in an interview at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto.
“We're top of the heap, I think, and we should really benefit and benefit early and quickly with that in terms of our share price.”
The Nuclear Fuels executive also noted that the company's Kaycee uranium project in Wyoming is amenable for in-situ recovery, which provides significant benefits for low-impact production and a quicker permitting process.
“(The project) has very little long-term impact. So that type of mineralization gives us an opportunity to look for resources that we see as (having) production potential in the relatively near term,” Collins said.
Watch the full interview with Michael Collins, CEO of Nuclear Fuels, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nuclear Fuels in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nuclear Fuels is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nuclear Fuels and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
