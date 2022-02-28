Resource News Investing News
Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing with Lithium Royalty Corp. and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. . The Transaction consisted of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty on the Company's high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada for US$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic equity investment through a US$9.0 million ...

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) reports that it has closed its US$14.0 million strategic financing (the "Transaction") with Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. (refer to press release dated February 8, 2022). The Transaction consisted of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on the Company's high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for US$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic equity investment through a US$9.0 million private placement. Noram's working capital position has now increased to approximately CDN$18 million, with no debt

Highlights of the Transaction:

  • Noram has entered into a royalty agreement with LRC for the sale of a 1.0% GOR over Noram's Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, for total compensation of US$5.0 million, whereby US$4.0 million was received on closing of the Transaction, and an additional US$1.0 million will be received upon the completion of a definitive feasibility study.
  • Terms of the equity private placement portion of the Transaction remain unchanged from those announced in the Company's press release dated February 8th, 2022. Noram has issued 13,986,011 shares in the private placement at an issue price of CDN$0.825 per share for net proceeds of US$9,000,000. The private placement consisted of:
    • Lithium Royalty Corporation ("LRC") subscribing to 2,331,002 shares or approximately US$1,500,000.
    • Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP ("E&D") subscribing to 10,878,011 shares or approximately US$7,000,000.
    • Warren Road Capital Corporation ("WRCC") subscribing to 777,001 shares or US$500,000.
  • LRC, E&D and WRCC will also be granted the right but not the obligation to invest an additional US$9.0 million once and only if the common shares of Noram reach CDN$1.50 per share. LRC, E&D, and WRCC shall have this right for only thirty (30) calendar days from the date Noram's share price reaches CDN$1.50 per share. At no point will the total investment by the related equity investors be allowed to increase, in aggregate, over 19.99% of the outstanding share capital of the Company.
  • Proceeds from the Transaction will be used to assist in accelerating the advancement of the Zeus Lithium Project through to the completion of Definitive Feasibility Study and general working capital.
  • Please refer to Noram's news release dated February 8, 2022, for additional information and details related to the Transaction.

"The closing of this strategic investment with the Waratah Capital Advisors group is a significant milestone for Noram and its shareholders," stated Mr. Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram. "With close to over CDN$18 million now in our treasury, and no debt, we are fully financed for the next two to three years to aggressively advance our high-grade Zeus Lithium Project through to the definitive feasibility study stage. Once again, I'd like to welcome Waratah Capital, Lithium Royalty Corp. and their globally recognized financial and technical team as a key strategic and cornerstone shareholder, and acknowledge their confidence in our team and our Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada."

2022 Catalysts and Planned Corporate Activity:

  • A Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Zeus Lithium Project is planned for completion in the second half of 2022.
  • A 12-hole drill program is planned for Q1 2022 to further expand and upgrade a portion of the existing NI 43-101 inferred resources into the indicated category and to be subsequently utilized in the upcoming PFS.
  • Additional metallurgical studies are planned to further understand and enhance the mineral processing opportunities to extract LCE at the Zeus Project. Previous studies indicated up to 91% metallurgical recovery of LCE.
  • Advance water rights discussions and acquisition.
  • Initiate and further expand baseline environmental studies, social and green initiatives.
  • Significantly expand our investor relations and awareness branding efforts within the institutional and retail investment community, expand our business and corporate development activities, and further increase analyst coverage and global exposure.

No other warrants, finders' fees or commissions were issued in relation to the Transaction. All securities that were issued by the Company pursuant to the Transaction are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws until June 26, 2022.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bradley C. Peek, MSc, CPG, Vice President Exploration for Noram, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About LRC

Lithium Royalty Corp ("LRC") is a North American royalty corporation focused on investing in high quality low-cost projects in the battery materials sector with an emphasis on lithium. LRC was founded in 2018 and has now established itself as a leading financier in the lithium industry having completed 17 royalties since inception exclusive of this transaction. Its investments are diversified across the world with exposure in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Serbia, and the United States of America. LRC is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing and seeks to invest in companies with high environmental, social, and governance standards. Waratah Capital Advisors is the sponsor and general partner of Lithium Royalty Corp.

About E&D and Waratah

Waratah Capital Advisors is the sponsor and general partner for the recently launched Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization (E&D) Fund. The Fund seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in battery material, decarbonization, and electric vehicle related opportunities. Waratah Capital Advisors is a Toronto-based asset manager that specializes in alternative strategies. Waratah Capital Advisors manages over $3 billion in assets from high-net-worth individuals, family offices, foundations, Canadian bank platforms, and pension funds.

Reserving Options for Grant

The Company has also reserved for grant 1,400,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.80 for a period of ten years from the date of grant. These options will be granted to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, and are granted in accordance with the Company's 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022. The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.299 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall
CEO and Director
C: 778.999.2159

For additional information please contact:

Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690541/Noram-Lithium-Closes-Strategic-US14-Million-Financing-with-Lithium-Royalty-Corp-and-Waratah-Capital-Advisors-Ltd

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Noram Lithium TSXV:NRM Lithium Investing
NRM:CA
Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium


Keep reading... Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Noram Lithium, Datametrex AI, Nextech AR, Lithium Chile and Highmark Interactive on their latest news

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Announces Binding LOI For Strategic USD$14 Million Financing With Lithium Royalty Corp. And Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent (the "LOI"), dated February 4, 2022, in connection with a proposed royalty sale and equity investment (the "Investment"), Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC") and the Waratah Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP ("E&D"). The Investment consists of the purchase of a 1.0% gross overriding royalty ("GOR") on its wholly-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada for USD$5.0 million and a concurrent strategic investment through a USD$9.0 million private placement

Key Terms and Highlights of the LOI:

Keep reading... Show less

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Noram Lithium Corp., Advance Lithium, Generation Mining, and Affinor Growers

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Noram Lithium Corp., Advance Lithium, Generation Mining, and Affinor Growers discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:NRM

Updated Resource Estimate Significantly Expands Noram’s Zeus Lithium Deposit, Clayton Valley, Nevada

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM) (OTCBB:NRVTF:US) is pleased to report a new inferred resource estimate for the Zeus lithium property, which is adjacent to Albemarle’s lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. At a 900 ppm lithium cut-off, the new inferred resource is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium; more than 8.5x the previously reported estimate.

In 2018, Noram completed two additional phases of drilling, (the Phase II and Phase III drill programs), which are newly incorporated into the new inferred resource calculation. In total, 60 drill holes have been included within the resource area. The new inferred resource estimate is 145 million tonnes at a grade of 1145 ppm lithium, at a cut-off grade of 900 ppm Li (Table 1). Sensitivity analysis at 300 ppm Li cutoff and 600 ppm Li cutoff are also given in Table 1. While the updated NI 43-101 report is not yet finalized, it is expected within the next 45 days and the Company’s Qualified Person (Bradley C. Peek) feels sufficiently certain that these preliminary calculated values are reasonable and will not vary significantly from the final NI 43-101 report values.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:NRM

Noram Ventures Announces Daniel F. Hachey to the Board of Directors

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM) (OTCBB:NRVTF:US) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel F. Hachey to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Hachey brings to Noram a strong investment banking background with over 30 years of experience in the capital markets, largely in the area of public equity financings and private placements. His extensive experience and knowledge of the venture capital market and of the junior resource industry will be instrumental to the future growth of Noram, as the Company positions itself to become a leading lithium explorer in Nevada.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Resources

$2.5 Million Option Funding Agreement To Advance Lithium Projects In Brazil

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed an Option Funding Agreement (“OFA”) to receive funding of $2,500,000 (face value $2,750,000) from Lind Asset Management XII, LLC, an entity managed by New York based The Lind Partners, LLC (together “Lind”).
Keep reading... Show less
Acme Lithium Director President and CEO Stephen Hanson

ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson: Advancing Projects with the Right Market, Location and People

ACME Lithium (CSE:ACME,OTCQB:ACLHF) just closed a US$3 million funding agreement, fueling the company’s advancement of its battery-grade lithium projects.

Yet aside from the financing, ACME Lithium CEO Steve Hanson believes that being in the right market, having the right people and being in the right place secures the company's place in the lithium supply chain.

Keep reading... Show less

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

- The Board of Directors of ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.58 is payable April 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 18, 2022 . This year marks ALBemarle's 28th consecutive year raising its dividend.

Keep reading... Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP  OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Cypress Holdings ( Nevada ) LTD, it has entered into a Definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia") (OTCQB: ENRT) pursuant to which Cypress will acquire Enertopia's Clayton Valley Lithium Claystone Project ("Enertopia's Project") located immediately adjacent to Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

Keep reading... Show less
American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange "Venture 50"

American Lithium Named to TSX Venture Exchange "Venture 50"

American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V: LI, OTCQB: LIACF, Frankfurt: 5LA1) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2022 TSX Venture 50, an annual ranking of top performing listed companies on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The 2022 TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The selection is based on year-over-year performance across three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volumes for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Keep reading... Show less

Albemarle Corporation Appoints Ralf Cramer to Board of Directors

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Ralf H. Cramer to the Board, effective February 21, 2022. Cramer will serve as a member of the Board's Audit & Finance Committee and Health, Safety & Environment Committee.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×