Gold Investing

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

"We are at the cusp of I think a major major bull cycle for real assets," said geopolitical macroeconomist and best-selling author Dr. Nomi Prins.

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Dr. Nomi Prins shared her thoughts on why central banks are buying gold, uranium's role in the energy transformation and why she became a director at ASX-listed Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI).

The geopolitical macroeconomist and best-selling author emphasized that a shift toward real assets is taking place.

"We are at the cusp of I think a major, major bull cycle for real assets because of weakness in banks, because I think the (US Federal Reserve) and other central banks are less relevant with respect to monetary policy and controlling anything. And because the world is evolving very quickly (due to) artificial intelligence, data, technology, the energy transformation," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.

"All of these things require more resources than we've actually mined in a lot of cases. So I think the main thing to think about as an investor is that some of these are long-term plays ... in your investment portfolio."

Watch the interview for more from Dr. Prins on gold, uranium and rare earths.

You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.

Latest News

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

