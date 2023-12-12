Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

A New Force in Uranium Exploration in Saskatchewan’s world class Athabasca Basin
Uranium Investing

Nod on New Uranium Project Affirms Saskatchewan's Mining-friendly Climate, North Shore Uranium CEO Says

Nod on New Uranium Project Affirms Saskatchewan’s Mining-friendly Climate, North Shore Uranium CEO Says

“I believe this is the first time in 20 years that the Saskatchewan government has approved a new uranium project. So I think it's really positive. It illustrates what exploration can do — what kind of value it can do. But it also illustrates how mining friendly Saskatchewan is,” said North Shore Uranium President and CEO Brooke Clements.

The Saskatchewan government's approval to proceed with the development of NexGen Energy’s (TSX:NXE,NYSE:NXE) Rook 1 uranium project is a positive signal to other uranium exploration projects in the province's Athabasca Basin, according to North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU) CEO Brooke Clements.

“I believe this is the first time in 20 years that the Saskatchewan government has approved a new uranium project,” Clements said. "So I think it's really positive. It illustrates what exploration can do — what kind of value it can do. But it also illustrates how mining friendly Saskatchewan is."

North Shore Uranium is advancing exploration work at its two uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin, the Falcon and West Bear projects.

“We have very ambitious plans to become one of the leading uranium explorers in the Athabasca Basin … With our team and the properties that we have, we're well positioned to do that (in the) near term," Clements said. "Near term, we've got to focus on our two properties. We believe there's a lot of great targets set, a lot of targets to test (and) a lot of work to do. But a little bit longer term, we are going to be looking at new property acquisitions and maybe potential alliances with like-minded companies.”

North Shore has an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH,OTCQX:SYHBF,FWB:SC1P) for 11 mining claims that comprise the 42,900 hectare South Falcon property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. The agreement allows North Shore to acquire an initial 80 percent interest in the project, at which time the company will have the option to acquire the remaining 20 percent. The addition of the new claims to North Shore’s portfolio will increase the size of the Falcon property to 55,700 hectares.

Watch the full interview with North Shore Uranium President and CEO Brooke Clements above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by North Shore Uranium (TSXV:NSU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by North Shore Uranium in order to help investors learn more about the company. North Shore Uranium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with North Shore Uranium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

