Coating is the ultimate beneficiation step for graphite anode material; NMG is set to have a 2,000 tpa of CSPG production capacity thanks to its Phase-1 coating unit NMG’s innovative coating technology could generate up to 25% energy reduction, optimize production flow and provide versatility for different precursors as R&D advances NMG aspires to become North America’s largest and first fully-integrated ...

NOU:CA