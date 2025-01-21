- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Nickel-Copper Anomalies at Iguatu North Project
Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has received 52 stream sediment samples from the Iguatu North Project in Central Brazil. The anomalies represent a new style of target for GMN in the Iguatu North Project area.
Highlights
Work Undertaken
- Assays received from 52 regional stream sediment samples at Iguatu North Project with widespread coincident Copper-Nickel anomalies supported by Cobalt, Palladium and Chromium anomalies.
- High order Ni-Cu anomalies over 3 km long surrounded by lower order anomalies.
- Geochemical anomalies clearly indicate the priority area for initial follow up work to define mineralised drill targets.
Figure 1. Field technician taking a sample in the Iguatu North region
David Evans, Managing Director, commented:
We are delighted to identify potential for Copper-Nickel-PGE mineralisation within our Iguatu tenements. The proximity of these anomalies to the Pedra Branca PGE deposit, just 25 km northeast, is highly encouraging.
With samples returning copper and nickel values up to two and four times higher than the program's average, respectively, these results also present an opportunity for Gold Mountain to add exciting Copper-Nickel-PGE targets to its existing lithium and rare earth prospects.
Future Workplan
- Iguatu North Ni-Cu anomalous areas will be tested by infill stream sediment and soil sampling followed by IP or other ground or airborne geophysics to define specific drill targets.
- Mapping of the full extent of the mafic intrusives interpreted to be present will be undertaken.
- Drilling will be undertaken on defined targets.
Details
Stream sediment sampling was carried out in a broad network of samples over the Iguatu North tenements, which were initially acquired for their Copper and Lithium potential.
Interpretation of results consisted of determining populations of results considered to be anomalous and then separating anomalous results for copper and carrying out element correlations on the copper anomalous samples.
Table 1 shows the correlation coefficients for a series of elements considered important for mafic intrusive hosted nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation and for IOCG style mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Gold Mountain, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to announce strong assay results from a new discovery at the Brezani target within its principal Viogor-Zanik project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Highlights
- Drillhole BREDD002 returned 436 g/t AgEq over 19.6 m including 746 g/t AgEq and 1.42 wt.% Sb over 9.8 m;
- Another mineralization style confirmed at Brezani in addition to the gold skarn with 0.61 g/t AuEq over 88.0 m from surface (see Company’s news release dated 24th January 2023);
- Mineralization trends towards surface and daylights in a topographic depression with As-Bi-Sb-Te anomalism in soil samples with a shallow “boiling-zone” drill target (Figure 1);
- 4 shallow drillholes, aimed at expanding the footprint of the gold skarn have been completed within the > 800 m strike length gold in soil anomaly, with assay results pending.
Terra Balcanica CEO, Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, comments:
" We are very pleased with the polymetallic assays from an interval thrice as wide as that average reported at our other Viogor-Zanik target at Cumavici. Not only have we discovered a new type of mineralization that shallows toward northeast, and as such could be easily explored from top down, but we have also confirmed the significant presence of antimony at Brezani which continues to be a scarce commodity worldwide due to supply issues and trade restrictions imposed on certain countries. Now, the drill-confirmed surficial Au bearing skarn is confirmed to be underlain by the significant fault-hosted polymetallic mineralization which itself is underpinned by andesitic porphyry. It is encouraging to see this resulted from the very first drill hole leaving a lot of upside potential at Brezani as Terra releases additional assays from the four shallower intercepts drilled into the surficial skarn."
Table 1. Assay results of the new epithermal discovery in drillhole BREDD002. Interval lengths reported are drilled lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalents (“AgEq”) are based on assumed metal prices of US$2,700/oz for gold (Au), US$30/oz for silver (Ag), US$1.40/lb for zinc (Zn), US$17.50/lb for antimony (Sb) and US$0.90/lb for lead (Pb). *Assumed metal recoveries of 90% Au, 93% Ag, 95% Sb, 94% Pb and Zn are based on published metallurgical tests on analogous intermediate sulphidation epithermal vein deposits. The Sb pricing derived from the Nov. 2024 average Rotterdam Warehouse 99.6% ingot price.
Drillcore Observations
Watch Brezani Technical Webinar on YouTube.
The zone of mineralization from 482.1 m consists of banded veins and sulphide cemented breccias with characteristics of both low and intermediate sulphidation epithermal deposits. The upper vein contact is sharp with minimal alteration progressing into the hornfels, whereas the vein footwall is brecciated and hosts strong clay alteration. The margins of the vein host repeating bands of chalcedonic quartz-rhodochrosite-calcite and sulphides/sulphosalts stibnite-pyrite-arsenopyrite-sphalerite-galena-jamesonite (Figure 2). The centre of the structure is dominated by hydrothermal breccia with a sulphide-quartz-carbonate cement. Clasts are banded vein fragments.
Figure 1. Section through the Brezani target illustrating conductivity and the 95th percentile magnetic shell. Drillhole BREDD002 is shown, with a tabular conductivity feature extending to the ENE from the epithermal mineralized interval. Conductivity feature is interpreted as the continuation of the host structure with increased conductivity due to sulphide and clay within the broken rock mass. It passes through a break in the magnetics, which is further evidence of structural control.
Future Exploration Program
2023 drilling at the Brezani target uncovered a new style of mineralization at the contact between the skarn-hornfels package and underlying chlorite-sericite altered diorites. The epithermal mineralization encountered 482.1 m downhole is interpreted to shallow to the ENE creating a conductivity feature which passes through a magnetic low. A topographic low with an anomalous epithermal assemblage in soil and rock chip geochemistry is interpreted as the surface expression. Future drilling efforts will aim to intersect the epithermal mineralization shallow and explore for a “boiling zone” where precious metals may have been favourably precipitated.
Figure 2.Photographs of three HQ3 diameter core samples from the interval of epithermal mineralization labelled with AgEq values for assay results of host sample. A) 482.1-482.4 m millimeter scale banded chalcedonic quartz-calcite-rhodochrosite-sulphide. B) 483.6-483.85 m calcite-rhodochrosite breccia cemented by chalcedonic quartz-sulphide crosscut by a later calcite-chalcedonic quartz-sulphide vein set. C) 485.1-485.5 m banded quartz-calcite-sulphide vein grading into a stibnite-sphalerite sulphide breccia cement with clasts of wallrock hornfels and banded veins.
Table 1. Collar locations for reported drillhole. Coordinates and elevation were taken by local consultant surveyors using a differential GPS unit. (WGS84/UTM Zone 34N).
QA/QC
Half core (HQ3) samples were delivered to ALS Bor, Serbia for sample preparation and subsequent wet chemical analysis at the Loughrea laboratory in Ireland, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified test facility. Sample preparation PREP-31BY method involved crushing the core to 70% less than 2 mm, rotary split 1.0 kg and pulverizing the split to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Silver and base metals were analysed by ICP MS after a four-acid digest (ME-MS61). Gold was assayed by 30g fire assay with ICP AES finish (Au-ICP21). Over limit samples for base metals were re-analysed by the four-acid digest ICP-AES analyses termed ME-OG62. Control samples comprising the certified reference material CDN-ME-1810 (Canadian Resource Labs Ltd.), quarter core field duplicates and blanks were inserted at a rate of 9 % and investigated as part of the Company’s quality assurance and quality control program.
Qualified Person
Dr. Aleksandar Mišković, P.Geo, the Company’s designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is factual and accurate.
About the Company
Terra Balcanica is a polymetallic and energy metals exploration company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the Balkans of southeastern Europe and norther Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has 90% interest in the Viogor-Zanik Project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Canadian assets comprise a 100% optioned portfolio of uranium-prospective licences at the outskirts of the world-renowned Athabasca basin: Charlot-Neely Lake, Fontaine Lake, Snowbird, and South Pendleton. The Company emphasizes responsible engagement with local communities and stakeholders. It is committed to proactively implementing Good International Industry Practice (GIIP) and sustainable health, safety, and environmental management.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp.
“Aleksandar Mišković”
Aleksandar Mišković
President and CEO
For further information, please contact Aleksandar Mišković at amiskovic@terrabresources.com, +1 (514) 796-7577, or visit our website at www.terrabresources.com/en/news.
Cautionary Statement
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Table 2. Chemical assays for the remainder of the drill hole BREDD002 form the 2023 Phase II campaign at the Brezani Target. Assays for the topmost 214 were released previously.
What are Dividend Stocks?
While many stocks may be a risky gamble, dividend stocks can offer less volatility, higher returns and stable passive income.
But what are dividend stocks? Here the Investing News Network offers investors insight into this type of investment vehicle, including the pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks, which dividend stocks may offer the best value, the safety of dividend aristocrat investments and the most useful metrics for evaluating dividend stocks.
In this article
What are dividend stocks?
Dividend stocks reward their shareholders with regular payments out of company earnings. These payouts may come quarterly, semi-annually or annually. The board of directors is responsible for setting the company’s dividend policy and for determining the size of the dividend payout based on the firm's long-term revenue outlook.
The more shares an investor holds in a particular dividend stock, the higher the payment you receive will be. For example, if you own 100 shares of a stock paying an annual cash dividend of $3, you would receive $300 in annual dividends from that company. If that company paid a quarterly dividend, you would receive $75 in dividends every three months for a total of $300 over the course of the year.
Cash dividend payments are typically sent to shareholders through the investor’s brokerage account. However, companies may also pay out dividends by issuing stock (referred to as a stock dividend), or by offering discounts on stock purchases through dividend reinvestment programs (DRIPs).
Other dividend types include special dividends, which are one-time payments to holders of common stock that are paid out from a company’s accumulated profits; there are also preferred dividends, which are paid to holders of preferred stock on a quarterly basis at a fixed rate.
When declaring a dividend, an ex-dividend date is set based on stock exchange rules. This date determines whether or not shareholders in the company are eligible for the dividend payout.
Those shareholders that purchased stock before the ex-dividend date are entitled to the dividend. Conversely, if you purchased stock on or after the ex-dividend date, the seller will receive the payout and you will have to wait until the next declared dividend to reap the rewards of holding a dividend stock.
To determine an ex-dividend date, check a company's dividend announcement, where it should note that the dividend will be paid to stockholders of record up to a certain date.
Pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks
There are several advantages to dividend stocks, especially for those who prefer a long-term approach to investing, including acting as a source of income and providing stability.
Companies that pay stock dividends and DRIPs offer investors the opportunity to grow their holdings. Cash dividend stocks, on the other hand, provide an additional source of income that can be used for things such as your mortgage, vacations, healthcare or a child’s university tuition.
Another attractive feature of dividend stocks is the security they offer. Companies that are able to pay dividends are often well-managed firms with the ability to generate consistent revenues, even in the face of a volatile market.
As for taxation on dividend stocks, for investors in the US and Canada, the tax rate on qualified or eligible dividends will typically be lower than other forms of investment income. The dividend tax rate will depend on many factors such as your income, where you live, where the company is based and what kind of account you hold the stock in.
Both the US and Canada have lowered taxes for dividends on American and Canadian companies, respectively, compared to foreign companies. The amount of tax credit towards dividend income also vary depending on the state or province in which you live.
In the US, you will be taxed less if your dividends are held in an IRA or a 401(k) plan, but if you receive your dividend payments through a brokerage account, that tax rate will be higher. In Canada, you will not need to pay taxes if your dividend shares are held in a TFSA, and you will only pay taxes on dividends in an RRSP when the funds are withdrawn from the account.
There are downsides to dividend stocks as well. Firstly, when companies are doling out a portion of the profits to shareholders, less capital is being put back into growing the business. This means that dividend stocks have less potential to gain in value. For investors big on growth stocks, these might not be an ideal portfolio addition. There is also the risk that during a downturn in the markets, a company may be forced to pare down its dividend payments or suspend them entirely.
There are a number of important metrics typically available through online financial and brokerage websites that investors can use to evaluate whether or not a particular dividend stock is right for their portfolio. The three most useful metrics are the debt-to-equity ratio, the dividend yield and the dividend payout ratio.
What is debt-to-equity ratio?
The debt-to-equity ratio calculates the amount of total debt (including financial liabilities) that a company holds compared to total shareholder equity. Basically, it's a measure of the extent to which a company can cover its debt and is used to evaluate a company’s financial health.
In the context of dividend stocks, a high debt-to-equity ratio can threaten a company’s ability to maintain its dividend. Avoiding companies with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than two is a good rule of thumb, and ratios below one are typically considered good.
However, it is important to keep in mind that normal ranges for debt-to-equity ratios do depend on the sector. For example, according to January 2025 data from FullRatio, US companies in most of the mining and metals industries had some of the lowest average debt-to-equity ratios of all industries at around 0.2 or below. However, copper, uranium and oil and gas companies had higher debt-to-equity ratios, with averages falling in a range of 0.46 to 0.98 depending on the industry.
What is dividend yield?
While the debt-to-equity ratio can be used to evaluate any stock, the dividend yield is a metric specific to evaluating dividend stocks. The dividend yield is a ratio in percentage form that represents the income paid out to shareholders compared to a company's share price. This ratio is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment per share by the current share price, meaning it changes with share price fluctuations.
Investors can use dividend yields to compare the investment value of a dividend stock with its peers in a given sector. “Dividend yield can help investors evaluate the potential profit for every dollar they invest, and judge the risks of investing in a particular company,” Business Insider states.
For example, let’s say you are choosing between three dividend stocks in a sector with an average dividend yield of 5 percent. Company A pays an annual dividend of $3 per share and is currently trading at $50, meaning it has a dividend yield of 6 percent. Company B also pays an annual dividend of $3 per share, but its current share price is $100, which is a 3 percent dividend yield. Company C pays a dividend of $4 per share and is trading at $40, giving it a dividend yield of 10 percent.
Taking into account the average dividend yield for the sector, Company A is the best choice of the three. While Company C has a much higher yield, it's out of line with the sector average, which might be a signal that the company poses a greater investment risk.
“While a high dividend yield may be appealing, it doesn't necessarily mean a stock is a smart investment,” Investopedia states. “Overly high dividend yields may indicate that a company is struggling.”
Conversely, a dividend yield of below 2 percent may be an indication that the company is more focused on growth and investing back into the business rather than sharing profits with stockholders.
Most financial advisors say investors should look for companies with dividend yields of between 2 and 6 percent.
Dividend yields move in the opposite direction of stock prices. In the example above, Company C was previously trading at $80 per share before a massive recall of its product was forecast to cost it millions of dollars in lost revenue, causing a massive selloff. Therefore, its ultra-high dividend yield is a negative signal to investors.
The example of Company C is another reason why investors would be wise not to pick stocks based on one metric alone.
What is dividend payout ratio?
Let’s look at another important tool for evaluating dividend stocks: the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio helps investors measure the risk associated with a particular company’s dividend payment. The ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends by net income. It tells you how much of the company’s net income goes toward paying dividends.
If a company's dividend payout ratio shows it is using all of its income to pay dividends, then its dividend program is likely not sustainable. The closer the ratio is to 100 percent, the more likely a company’s dividend program will be cut once the market cycles into a downturn. Nerd Wallet advises investors to rule out companies with dividend payout ratios of 80 percent or above, while Investopedia reports that companies with dividend payout ratios of less than 50 percent are “considered stable” and have “the potential for sustainable long-term earnings growth.”
What are dividend aristocrats?
Investors looking for the most stable, reliable dividend stocks turn to dividend aristocrats, which are are S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) companies known for consistently increasing their dividends for at least 25 years. Dividend aristocrats come out of a broad range of industries, such as energy, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, technology, precious metals mining, financial services and automotive. Well-known companies that are dividend aristocrats include:
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)
- ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)
- IBM (NYSE:IBM)
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)
- Target (NYSE:TGT)
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)
- VF (NYSE:VFC)
For top-performing dividend stocks, check out the Investing News Network’s dividend stock articles:
Are dividend aristocrat stocks good investments?
It should be noted that even dividend aristocrats are not entirely immune from the havoc a recession can wreak on a company’s financial health.
“Of the 60 dividend aristocrats that existed in 2007, 16 of them cut or suspended their dividends during the financial crisis,” notes Simply Safe Dividends, which offers the Dividend Safety Score system alongside a suite of portfolio-tracking tools. “While bank stocks accounted for the majority of those cuts, it's never easy to predict which sector will experience the next shock.”
During the economic shock induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 25 percent of the companies covered by Simply Safe Dividend’s Dividend Safety Score cut their dividends.
Choosing to invest in a dividend stock generally comes down to your risk tolerance. The best way to mitigate your risk of losing money by investing in a dividend stock is to perform adequate due diligence.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2022.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada
Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company" or "Spearmint") wishes to announce that it has more than doubled the acreage on the recently acquired George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. This project now consists of 4,722 contiguous acres prospective for antimony.
James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "In light of the recent ban of antimony by China to the USA, we made this strategic acquisition increasing the size of the George Lake South Antimony Project. Management feels that antimony will be one of the most sought after resources in 2025 and we plan to pursue this space with vigor and are currently evaluating additional projects. Management is formulating a plan on the George Lake South Antimony Project, and management also intends to update the market on Spearmint's crypto diversification plan in the near future as well. These are truly exciting times for Spearmint and Spearmint shareholders."
Recently, China banned exports of critical minerals, including antimony, to the United States. As trade tensions escalate between the United States and China, this move clearly emphasizes the urgent need for Western nations to secure reliable long-term sources of these critical minerals, which are now at the forefront of the global supply chain crisis.
Antimony is an essential component in semi-conductors, battery storage technology, and has several military applications. Prices of antimony trioxide in Rotterdam had soared by 228 per cent since the beginning of the year to $39,000 a metric tonne on Nov. 28, as shown by data from information provider Argus. The move is a considerable escalation of tensions in supply chains where access to raw material units is already tight in the West.
This new project is in the direct vicinity of the Lake George Antimony Mine in New Brunswick which was operated intermittently from 1876 to 1996 and was once the largest primary antimony producer in North America. Antimony's primary uses are:
- Semiconductors and Electronics: The growing electronics and semiconductor industries require antimony, making it a critical material for technological development, including infrared sensors and components for military and aerospace uses.
- Battery Technology: Antimony is also used in lead-acid batteries and in emerging technologies, such as energy storage and lithium-ion battery enhancements, which is a significant driver of demand in the future.
- Flame Retardants: The demand for antimony remains strong due to its use in flame-retardant materials, which are essential in a wide range of products like textiles, electronics, and plastics. As safety regulations around fire-resistant materials become stricter, the need for antimony-based compounds continues to grow.
About Spearmint Resources Inc.
Spearmint holds the include four projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project; and the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project and now the 4,722 acre George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick.
For a cautionary note and disclaimer on the crypto diversification, please refer to the news release dated November 12, 2024.
Qualified person for mining disclosure:
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
This property was acquired via staking.
Contact Information
Tel: 1-604-646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca
"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.
High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi
West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), has received the final batch of assays from its 11,000m DD and RC program at the Youanmi Gold Project in WA.
- The latest batch of assays have been received from the 11,000m drilling program (both diamond core and reverse circulation) at the high gold-grade Youanmi Gold Project, located centrally in Western Australia’s prolific gold fields
- The recently-completed infill/exploration program aimed to improve resource confidence and open up corridors for resource growth; to underpin the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), and, additionally, provide sample material for ongoing metallurgical optimisation test-work for the DFS program
- Latest highlights from the program include:
- RXDD131: 4.38m @ 19.07 g/t Au from 387.98m,
- incl. 1.73m @ 41.43 g/t Au from 389.96m
- RXDD119: 4.56m @ 14.60 g/t Au from 220.64m
- RXDD115: 2.99m @ 21.11 g/t Au from 249.88m
- RXDD119: 4.0m @ 7.37 g/t Au from 162.0m
- RXDD132: 7.19m @ 3.90 g/t Au from 263.61m
- RXDD133: 2.83m @ 6.53 g/t Au from 431.00m
- RXDD128: 3.82m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 364.59m,
- incl. 1.73m @ 8.22 g/t Au from 364.59m
- incl. 1.73m @ 8.22 g/t Au from 364.59m
- RXDD122: 0.95m @ 13.50 g/t Au from 204.44m
- §These results further demonstrate the continuity of high- grade gold mineralisation along the Youanmi greenstone belt belt, and the potential for resource growth both at depth and along-strike, with discovery potential to the south
- 35,000m Step-up drill campaign well underway with the plan to bring forward ounces and increase the mine plan
The program focused on converting Inferred stopes at Pollard, United North and Youanmi Main to higher confidence Indicated classification and providing material for metallurgical testing for the upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) – on track for H2 CY25.
This final consignment of diamond assay results are the fourth batch of assays results returned from the drill program and have been entirely drilled from the Pollard, Youanmi and United North areas (Figure 1).
Rox Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Wilding, commented:
“It’s pleasing to round out the 11,000m RD and DD drilling program with another batch of excellent intercepts.
“More importantly, the program has significantly improved our knowledge of the high grade and underexplored Youanmi ore system, and shown that mineralisation remains open at depth.
“Next steps are to convert Inferred areas of the Resource to the higher confidence Indicated classification, and finalise key intercepts of sample material for metallurgical test work to feed into the Youanmi DFS.
“We are excited to have commenced the 35,000m Step-up program to potentially bring forward ounces in the mine plan and significantly increase the size of the Pollard ore zone.”
Youanmi Major Growth Drill program
Resource drilling has focused on converting selected Inferred stopes in the current Mineral Resource of 16.2Mt at 4.4g/t Au for 2.3Moz (Indicated: 10.7Mt at 4.5g/t Au for 1.6 Moz : Inferred 5.5Mt at 4.2g/t Au for 0.7 Moz) 1 to higher confidence Indicated classification at Pollard, United North and Youanmi Main as shown in plan on Figure 1. The drilling has also provided both sample material for metallurgical testing and valuable geological data for the pending Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) planned for second half of 2025.
Figure 1: Plan view of the Youanmi Gold Project featuring drill hole collar locations and 2024 Resource outline overprinted on aerial photography
Outside of the immediate resource area, drilling was also conducted on near-mine exploration and focused on the Youanmi South prospect area, or Paddy’s Lode, first reporting high-grade intercepts in 20232. The drilling at Paddy’s has complimented the Company’s exploration strategy moving south along the Main Lode Shear Zone (MLSZ) and adding additional gold ounces to the Resource. Youanmi South has the potential to grow the Resource above the 103kozpa Production Target outlined in the recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”)3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
How Will Trump’s Permitting Plans Impact the US Mining Sector?
President-elect Donald Trump’s recent pledge to expedite permits for companies investing US$1 billion or more in the US has sparked significant discussions, particularly within the mining industry.
The proposal, shared Tuesday (December 10) on his social media platform Truth Social, promises streamlined approvals, including environmental permits, for large-scale investments in the country.
While details remain unclear, the news touches upon a longstanding issue in the country's mining sector.
US mining sector’s permitting challenges
The US mining sector has long been hindered by bureaucratic delays in permitting processes.
Compared to other developed nations, the US experiences some of the most prolonged timelines for mining permits. On average, it takes seven to 10 years to secure the necessary approvals to commence operations in the US — far longer than the two years typically required in Canada or Australia.
These delays arise from the need to secure multiple permits involving various federal and state agencies, as well as input from local stakeholders, Indigenous groups and nongovernmental organizations.
The impacts of such delays are substantial. Mining projects often lose significant value, with industry estimates indicating that more than one-third of a typical mining project's value can be eroded during these delays.
In some cases, the increased costs and risks render projects financially unviable, leaving valuable mineral resources untapped. This inefficiency directly affects the US economy, discouraging investment in domestic mining projects.
Rising demand for critical minerals
While Trump hasn't specified how his plans could impact the mining sector, his comments coincide with growing global demand for minerals essential to advanced technologies, energy production and defense.
Despite being rich in mineral resources, the US is increasingly reliant on mature mining projects, with fewer new developments reaching production. The current permitting system has contributed to a decline in exploration activity and an aging portfolio of active mines, meaning the country risks lagging in minerals production.
Speculation is already rife about how Trump’s proposal could influence mine projects in the country.
For instance, Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) Resolution copper mine in Arizona, which could supply over 25 percent of the US' copper needs, has faced significant delays due to permitting challenges and opposition from Indigenous groups. These communities have raised concerns about potential environmental and cultural impacts.
Rio Tinto executives have repeatedly emphasized the need for faster permitting processes to meet the growing demand for critical minerals. Speaking at a recent commodities summit, Chief Commercial Officer Bold Baatar highlighted the prolonged delays, saying they are a barrier to meeting the US' energy transition goals.
If implemented, Trump’s proposal to expedite permits for billion-dollar investments could address longstanding issues facing the US mining industry. Streamlining the permitting process could reduce the average approval timeline, improving project economics and encouraging new investment in domestic mineral production.
This, in turn, could bolster the US’ supply chain security and reduce reliance on imported minerals.
However, environmental groups and industry experts have expressed concerns about the implications of such a policy. Critics are arguing that expedited approvals may bypass essential environmental and community impact assessments, potentially leading to long-term harm from resource projects.
Organizations like Evergreen Action and the Natural Resources Defense Council have called the proposal “illegal” and warned against prioritizing corporate interests over public and environmental welfare.
The proposal’s emphasis on deregulation also raises questions about its compatibility with existing laws like the National Environmental Policy Act, which mandates thorough environmental reviews for major projects.
Without clear guidelines, critics fear that expedited permits could lead to legal challenges and further delays.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know
Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.
Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.
Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.
IMARC programming to focus on net-zero theme
Nine concurrent conferences are happening at IMARC this year, with over 370 technical talks, panel discussions and strategic keynote presentations scheduled to take place at the three day event.
Over 9,000 attendees from more than 120 countries are expected to attend, with almost half being C-level and executives. More than 500 companies will be exhibiting on the conference’s 20,000 square metre show floor.
In excess of 600 mining leaders and resource experts will be presenting on stage during this year's edition of IMARC, with speakers including Rashpal Singh Bhatti of BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP), Dino Otranto of Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) and Bradley Milne of Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF).
Government representatives involved in the global mining sector, such as Madeleine King, Australia’s minister for mining and resources, the Queensland Resources Council’s Janette Hewson and Suina Chahuán Kim, Brazil’s vice minister of mining, will also be participating in discussions at IMARC.
IMARC's theme this year, "Accelerating the Critical and Responsible Pathway to Net Zero," will cover various aspects of the mining value chain. Discussions will be narrowed down into seven more specific themes, namely:
- Fast-tracking the critical minerals value chain
- Operationalising the energy transition through innovation and collaboration
- Responsible mining initiatives that contribute to shared prosperity
- Leveraging technology and innovation to achieve productivity and operational excellence
- Accessing capital for project development, innovation and commercialisation
- Speeding up the project lifecycle to develop the mines of the future quicker
- Opportunities for global trade and investment
What’s new at IMARC this year?
IMARC is highlighting five additional features that are new this year for attendees.
Among these new features are two conferences — namely the inaugural Mining, Metals and the Circular Economy conference and the AROSE Mining & Space conference. They will respectively revolve around the circular economy’s role, impact and benefits for mining, and the capabilities and collaborations between mining and space.
NextGen programs will be also be available for skills training. These were created to engage young leaders and students, and provide them with a glimpse of the workforce. They are also geared at facilitating career pathways.
As for those who wish to have in-depth discussions, intimate two hour sessions are available at executive briefings. These encourage leaders and policymakers to review matters that are set to influence the industry.
Lastly, a Share and Win program was designed to keep the event exciting. Participants who promote their presence at IMARC using an automated LinkedIn post will automatically be entered to win an iPad Pro at the event.
Register for IMARC now
Don’t miss the chance to attend Australia’s biggest mining conference this year. Online pre-registration is required. Click here to register, and here for the full registration guide, along with pass and sponsorship packages.
Group discounts are also available. The next early bird offer ends on September 13. You can also follow IMARC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to stay up to date on news surrounding the conference.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
