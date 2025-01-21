Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Mountain Limited

Nickel-Copper Anomalies at Iguatu North Project

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX: GMN) (“Gold Mountain” or “the Company” or “GMN”) is pleased to announce it has received 52 stream sediment samples from the Iguatu North Project in Central Brazil. The anomalies represent a new style of target for GMN in the Iguatu North Project area.

Highlights

Work Undertaken

  • Assays received from 52 regional stream sediment samples at Iguatu North Project with widespread coincident Copper-Nickel anomalies supported by Cobalt, Palladium and Chromium anomalies.
  • High order Ni-Cu anomalies over 3 km long surrounded by lower order anomalies.
  • Geochemical anomalies clearly indicate the priority area for initial follow up work to define mineralised drill targets.

Figure 1. Field technician taking a sample in the Iguatu North region

David Evans, Managing Director, commented:

We are delighted to identify potential for Copper-Nickel-PGE mineralisation within our Iguatu tenements. The proximity of these anomalies to the Pedra Branca PGE deposit, just 25 km northeast, is highly encouraging.

With samples returning copper and nickel values up to two and four times higher than the program's average, respectively, these results also present an opportunity for Gold Mountain to add exciting Copper-Nickel-PGE targets to its existing lithium and rare earth prospects.

Future Workplan

  • Iguatu North Ni-Cu anomalous areas will be tested by infill stream sediment and soil sampling followed by IP or other ground or airborne geophysics to define specific drill targets.
  • Mapping of the full extent of the mafic intrusives interpreted to be present will be undertaken.
  • Drilling will be undertaken on defined targets.

Details

Stream sediment sampling was carried out in a broad network of samples over the Iguatu North tenements, which were initially acquired for their Copper and Lithium potential.

Interpretation of results consisted of determining populations of results considered to be anomalous and then separating anomalous results for copper and carrying out element correlations on the copper anomalous samples.

Table 1 shows the correlation coefficients for a series of elements considered important for mafic intrusive hosted nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation and for IOCG style mineralisation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Gold Mountain, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Drills 436 g/t AgEq Over 19.6 m at Antimony-Silver Discovery in Bosnia

Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE:TERA; FRA:UB10) is pleased to announce strong assay results from a new discovery at the Brezani target within its principal Viogor-Zanik project in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Highlights

Calculator and pen on top of paper with line chart that says "dividends."

What are Dividend Stocks?

While many stocks may be a risky gamble, dividend stocks can offer less volatility, higher returns and stable passive income.

But what are dividend stocks? Here the Investing News Network offers investors insight into this type of investment vehicle, including the pros and cons of investing in dividend stocks, which dividend stocks may offer the best value, the safety of dividend aristocrat investments and the most useful metrics for evaluating dividend stocks.

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada


Rox Resources

High grade Assay Results Continue at Youanmi

West Australian gold exploration and development company, Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” or “the Company”) (ASX: RXL), has received the final batch of assays from its 11,000m DD and RC program at the Youanmi Gold Project in WA.

TV screen with picture of Donald Trump and a handful of money.

How Will Trump’s Permitting Plans Impact the US Mining Sector?

President-elect Donald Trump’s recent pledge to expedite permits for companies investing US$1 billion or more in the US has sparked significant discussions, particularly within the mining industry.

The proposal, shared Tuesday (December 10) on his social media platform Truth Social, promises streamlined approvals, including environmental permits, for large-scale investments in the country.

People attending IMARC.

IMARC 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

Australia’s largest mining event, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC), is back in 2024 for another series of technical talks, panel discussions and keynote presentations from industry leaders.

Now in its 11th year, the conference is happening from October 29 to 31, and will take place at ICC Sydney. This edition will focus on the mining sector’s net-zero goals and the efforts companies are making to achieve them.

Mining industry veterans and newcomers are welcome. As in previous years, participants will get the chance to meet and mingle, brainstorm and share knowledge with potential collaborators throughout the conference.

