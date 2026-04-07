NFL and U.S. Bank Announce Partnership Centered on Banking and Wealth Management

Multi-Year Partnership Builds on the Bank's 20+ Year Legacy of Banking the NFL

The National Football League and U.S. Bank announced today a multi-year partnership, naming U.S. Bank as a new official bank and wealth management sponsor of the NFL. The collaboration builds on a strong, trusted relationship between the two organizations spanning more than 20 years and represents a shared commitment to innovation and financial stability.

The partnership includes U.S. Bank becoming the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl MVP Award, starting with Super Bowl LXI, and a top-tier sponsor of the NFL FLAG Championships, further solidifying the bank's deep ties to the game of football and the sport's role in communities across the country.

"U.S. Bank is proud to bring financial expertise to communities and individuals who inspire us both on and off the field," said Gunjan Kedia, U.S. Bancorp Chief Executive Officer. "This sponsorship combines our commitment to innovation with the shared values of teamwork and perseverance, paving the way for a brighter financial future for all. Our more than 20-year banking relationship with the NFL has been invaluable, and we're thrilled to deepen our collaboration in transformative ways."

The NFL is currently enhancing and modernizing its approach to player financial empowerment. U.S. Bank will contribute its financial education expertise to these efforts through U.S. Bank Financial Edge™, a customized financial guidance program designed to support players at every stage of their financial journey.

"U.S. Bank is a trusted financial institution with a strong commitment to communities and financial stability and education for all," said Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer & EVP of the NFL. "The work we will do together, especially around financial education expertise, will empower individuals at every stage of their financial journey and specifically help our players to succeed long after their careers on the field have ended. We're excited to build on our decades-long relationship with U.S. Bank with this new official partnership."

Financial Edge helps athletes navigate the realities of professional football, from entering the league to preparing for life after the game. It will cover topics including understanding cash flow, planning charitable services, saving strategies, building long-term wealth, preparing for life after football, and entrepreneurship.

The initiative will launch as part of the NFL's broader financial empowerment pilot. Fernando Mendoza, a prospective member of the 2026 NFL Draft class, who earned a business administration degree and will serve as U.S. Bank Chief Financial Playmaker, will provide insight on the bank's financial education programming. Mendoza will bring firsthand perspectives from his journey navigating NIL (name, image and likeness) contracts to signing his first potential NFL contract, ensuring Financial Edge is tailored to meet the unique needs of professional athletes.

In addition to a long history of providing a wide range of financial services for the NFL and several additional teams, U.S. Bank also has a leading sports industry finance business working with more than 35 professional sports teams, stadium and league-level clients. For example, U.S. Bank arranged financing for the San Francisco 49ers' stadium construction development and was the lead bank for the private construction financing of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. U.S. Bank currently serves as the official bank partner of the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers.

Reflecting the collaboration's broader societal impact, U.S. Bank and the NFL will also launch a co-owned Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at fostering meaningful community engagement. Further details about the CSR initiative and other partnership programs will be announced in the coming months.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for more updates about the partnership, including exclusive activations and programs during the upcoming NFL season.

For more information, visit usbank.com/nfl . Member FDIC. @2026 U.S. Bank

About U.S. Bank

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Media Contacts:
Tim Schlittner, tim.schlittner@NFL.com
Susan Beatty, susan.beatty@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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