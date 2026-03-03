Apple introduces MacBook Pro with all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, delivering breakthrough pro performance and next-level on-device AI

The world's best pro laptop raises the bar again with blazing-fast CPU and GPU performance, plus up to 2x faster SSD speeds and 1TB of starting storage
Apple® today announced the latest 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro ® with the all-new M5 Pro and M5 Max, bringing game-changing performance and AI capabilities to the world's best pro laptop. With M5 Pro and M5 Max, MacBook Pro features a new CPU with the world's fastest CPU core, 1 a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, and higher unified memory bandwidth, altogether delivering up to 4x AI performance compared to the previous generation, and up to 8x AI performance compared to M1 models. 2 This allows developers, researchers, business professionals, and creatives to unlock new AI-enabled workflows right on MacBook Pro. It now comes with up to 2x faster SSD performance 2 and starts at 1TB of storage for M5 Pro and 2TB for M5 Max. The new MacBook Pro includes N1, an Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, bringing improved performance and reliability to wireless connections. It also offers up to 24 hours of battery life; a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR® display with a nano-texture option; a wide array of connectivity, including Thunderbolt 5; a 12MP Center Stage® camera; studio-quality mics; an immersive six-speaker sound system; Apple Intelligence™ features; and the power of macOS® Tahoe. The new MacBook Pro comes in space black and silver, and is available to pre-order starting tomorrow, March 4, with availability beginning Wednesday, March 11.
"MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max redefines what's possible on a pro laptop, now up to 4x faster than the previous generation," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "With Neural Accelerators in the GPU, the new MacBook Pro enables professionals to run advanced LLMs on device and unlock capabilities that no other laptop can do — all while maintaining exceptional battery life. Combined with even faster unified memory and storage, it empowers users to take their work even further, unleashing new possibilities and pushing the boundaries of what they can do."
Blazing Performance with M5 Pro and M5 Max
M5 Pro and M5 Max are built using the new Apple-designed Fusion Architecture and engineered from the ground up for AI. This innovative design combines two dies into a single system on a chip, providing tremendous performance boosts. M5 Pro and M5 Max feature a new up-to-18-core CPU with 6 super cores, the world's fastest CPU core, 1 and 12 all-new performance cores, optimized for power-efficient, multithreaded pro workloads — altogether delivering up to 30 percent faster performance. 3 M5 Pro is designed for users running complex workflows, like coders optimizing algorithms and photographers processing massive image libraries, while M5 Max is for those pushing the absolute limits, such as engineers running rigorous simulations.
Scaling up performance from M5 and offering the same breakthrough GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, M5 Pro and M5 Max deliver up to 4x faster LLM prompt processing than M4 Pro and M4 Max, and up to 8x AI image generation than M1 Pro and M1 Max. 2 This enables AI researchers and developers to train custom models locally, and creative professionals to leverage AI-powered tools for video editing, music production, and design work. Both chips also bring up to a 50 percent increase in graphics performance compared to M4 Pro and M4 Max, 3,4 enabling motion designers to work with complex 3D scenes in real time and VFX artists to preview effects instantly. And with a faster and more power-efficient Neural Engine and higher unified memory bandwidth, the new MacBook Pro delivers incredible on-device AI capabilities. The increase in unified memory bandwidth enables complex workflows like intensive AI model training and massive video projects. M5 Pro supports up to 64GB of unified memory with up to 307GB/s of memory bandwidth, while M5 Max supports up to 128GB of unified memory with up to 614GB/s of memory bandwidth.
14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro deliver: 2
— Up to 7.8x faster AI image generation performance when compared to MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 3.7x faster than MacBook Pro with M4 Pro.
— Up to 6.9x faster LLM prompt processing when compared to MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 3.9x faster than MacBook Pro with M4 Pro.
— Up to 5.2x faster 3D rendering in Maxon Redshift when compared to MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, and up to 1.4x faster than MacBook Pro with M4 Pro.
— Up to 1.6x faster gaming performance with ray tracing in games like Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition when compared to MacBook Pro with M4 Pro.
14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max deliver: 2
— Up to 8x faster AI image generation performance when compared to MacBook Pro with M1 Max, and up to 3.8x faster than MacBook Pro with M4 Max.
— Up to 6.7x faster LLM prompt processing when compared to MacBook Pro with M1 Max, and up to 4x faster than MacBook Pro with M4 Max.
— Up to 5.4x faster video effects rendering performance in Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Studio when compared to MacBook Pro with M1 Max, and up to 3x faster than MacBook Pro with M4 Max.
— Up to 3.5x faster AI video-enhancing performance in Topaz Video when compared to MacBook Pro with M4 Max.
Faster Storage Performance and Increased Starting Storage
The new MacBook Pro delivers up to 2x faster read/write performance compared to the previous generation, 4 reaching speeds of up to 14.5GB/s 5 and accelerating workflows for professionals working across 4K and 8K video projects, LLMs, and complex datasets. MacBook Pro with M5 Pro now comes standard with 1TB of storage, while MacBook Pro with M5 Max now comes standard with 2TB. And the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 now comes standard with 1TB of storage.
Even More Value for Upgraders
The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max mark a major leap for pro users. There's never been a better time for customers to upgrade from a previous generation of MacBook Pro with Apple silicon or an Intel-based Mac®.
- Enhanced AI performance with Neural Accelerators in the GPU: Users upgrading from M1 models will experience up to 8x faster AI performance. 2
- Exceptional battery life: The new MacBook Pro gets up to 24 hours of battery life, giving Intel-based upgraders up to 13 additional hours, and users coming from M1 models will get up to three more hours, so they can get more done on a single charge. 2 And unlike many PC laptops, MacBook Pro delivers the same incredible performance whether plugged in or on battery. Users will be able to fast-charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes using a 96W or higher USB-C power adapter. 2
- Best display in a pro laptop: Upgraders will enjoy the Liquid Retina XDR display, which features 1600 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 1000 nits for SDR content, and offers a nano-texture option.
- Comprehensive connectivity: The new MacBook Pro has a wide array of connectivity options, including three Thunderbolt 5 ports for high-speed data transfer, HDMI that supports up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot for quick media import, and MagSafe® 3 with fast-charge capability. Upgraders can also drive up to two high-resolution external displays with M5 Pro, and up to four high-resolution displays with M5 Max, providing the flexibility to create expansive workspaces.
- Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6: With the Apple N1 chip, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 bring improved performance and reliability to wireless connections.
- Advanced camera, mics, and speakers: Featuring a 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View support and studio-quality mics, the new MacBook Pro will allow users to look and sound their best while taking calls. They will also experience an immersive six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio.
An Unrivaled Experience with macOS Tahoe
macOS Tahoe transforms the MacBook Pro experience with powerful capabilities that turbocharge productivity. 6 Major updates to Spotlight® make it easier to find relevant apps and files and immediately take action right from the search bar. Apple Intelligence is even more capable while protecting users' privacy at every step. 7 Shortcuts get even more powerful with intelligent actions and the ability to tap directly in to Apple Intelligence models. Integrated into Messages, FaceTime®, and the Phone app, Live Translation helps users easily communicate across languages, translating text and audio. 7 Additionally, developers can bring Apple Intelligence capabilities into their applications or tap in to the Foundation Models framework for specialized on-device intelligence tasks. Continuity features include the Phone app on Mac, which lets users relay cellular calls from their nearby iPhone®, and with Live Activities® from iPhone, they can stay on top of things happening in real time. 6 macOS Tahoe also features a beautiful new design with Liquid Glass, and users can personalize their Mac in even more ways with an updated Control Center, in addition to new color options for folders, app icons, and widgets.
MacBook Pro and the Environment
MacBook Pro was built with the environment in mind, and brings Apple even closer to reaching its ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030. It is made with 45 percent recycled content, 8 including 100 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. It is manufactured with 50 percent renewable electricity, such as wind and solar, across the supply chain. The new MacBook Pro is designed to be durable and repairable, and also offers industry-leading software support, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safer chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled. 9
Pricing and Availability
- Customers can pre-order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max starting tomorrow, March 4, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in 33 countries and regions, including the U.S. All models will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, March 11.
- The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at $2,199 (U.S.) and $2,049 (U.S.) for education; and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro starts at $2,699 (U.S.) and $2,499 (U.S.) for education.
- The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max starts at $3,599 (U.S.) and $3,299 (U.S.) for education; and the 16‑inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max starts at $3,899 (U.S.) and $3,599 (U.S.) for education. All models are available in space black and silver.
- Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac .
- The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 now comes standard with 1TB of storage, and is available in space black and silver, starting at $1,699 (U.S.) and $1,599 (U.S.) for education.
- With Apple Trade In®, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new Mac, or in the U.S., AppleCare One℠ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare .
- Every customer who buys directly from Apple Retail gets access to Personal Setup. In these guided online sessions, a Specialist can walk them through setup or focus on features that will help them make the most of their new device. Customers can also learn more about getting started and going further with their new device with a Today at Apple® session at their nearest Apple Store.
- Customers in the U.S. who shop at Apple using Apple Card® can pay monthly at 0 percent APR when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments, and they'll get 3 percent Daily Cash® back — all up front. More information — including details on eligibility, exclusions, and Apple Card terms — is available at apple.com/apple-card/monthly-installments .
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
1 Testing was conducted by Apple in February 2026 using shipping competitive systems and select industry-standard benchmarks.
2 Testing was conducted by Apple in January and February 2026. See apple.com/macbook-pro for more information.
3 Results are compared to previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M4 Pro, 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 48GB of unified memory, and a 4TB SSD.
4 Results are compared to previous-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M4 Max, 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, and an 8TB SSD.
5 Testing was conducted by Apple in January and February 2026 using preproduction 16-inch MacBook Pro systems with Apple M5 Max, 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, and an 8TB SSD. Tested with FIO 3.41, 1024KB request size, 10GB test file and IO depth=8. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of MacBook Pro.
6 macOS Tahoe is available as a free software update. Some features may not be available in all regions or in all languages. See requirements at apple.com/os/macos .
7 Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Japanese, and Korean. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
8 Product recycled or renewable content is the mass of certified recycled material relative to the overall mass of the device, not including packaging or in-box accessories.
9 Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from calculations.
