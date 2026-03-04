Say hello to MacBook Neo

Apple's all-new MacBook features a durable aluminum design, a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display, the power of Apple silicon, and all-day battery life — all for the breakthrough starting price of just $599
Apple® today unveiled MacBook Neo ™, an all-new laptop that delivers the magic of the Mac® at a breakthrough price, making it even more accessible to millions of people around the world. MacBook Neo starts with a beautiful Apple design, featuring a durable aluminum enclosure in an array of gorgeous colors — blush, indigo, silver, and a fresh new citrus. Its stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina® display brings websites, photos, videos, and apps to life with high resolution and brightness, and support for 1 billion colors. Powered by A18 Pro, MacBook Neo can fly through everyday tasks, from browsing the web and streaming content, to editing photos, exploring creative hobbies, or using AI capabilities across apps. In fact, it's up to 50 percent faster for everyday tasks like web browsing, 1 and up to 3x faster when running on-device AI workloads like applying advanced effects to photos, 2 compared to the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5. Providing up to 16 hours of battery life, MacBook Neo allows users to go all day on a single charge. 3 A 1080p FaceTime HD® camera and dual mics make it easy to look and sound great, and the dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio deliver crisp, immersive sound. MacBook Neo also features Apple's renowned Magic Keyboard® for comfortable and precise typing, and a large Multi-Touch™ trackpad with support for intuitive gestures, enabling smooth and precise control. Completing the MacBook Neo experience is macOS® Tahoe, with powerful built-in apps like Messages, Pages, Calendar, and Safari®; seamless integration with iPhone®; Apple Intelligence™; as well as broad compatibility with third-party apps. And starting at just $599 and $499 for education, MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable laptop ever, providing an unprecedented combination of quality and value. MacBook Neo is available to pre-order starting today, with availability beginning Wednesday, March 11.
"We're incredibly excited to introduce MacBook Neo, which delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, MacBook Neo is a laptop only Apple could create. It features a durable aluminum design in four beautiful colors; a brilliant Liquid Retina display; Apple silicon-powered performance; all-day battery life; a high-quality camera, mics, and speakers; a Magic Keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad; and the intuitive and powerful features of macOS. There is simply no other laptop like it."
Beautiful and Durable Aluminum Design
MacBook Neo features a beautifully crafted aluminum design that's built to last. With its soft, rounded corners, MacBook Neo looks elegant while feeling solid and comfortable to hold. At just 2.7 pounds, it's also easy to carry in a backpack or handbag. Bringing a fun touch of personality and style to everyday computing, MacBook Neo comes in a spectrum of four gorgeous colors: blush, indigo, silver, and citrus. These colors extend to the Magic Keyboard in lighter shades and new wallpapers, creating a cohesive design aesthetic and making MacBook Neo the most colorful MacBook® yet.
Stunning 13-Inch Liquid Retina Display
A gorgeous 13-inch Liquid Retina display features a 2408-by-1506 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and support for 1 billion colors, bringing to life sharp, crystal-clear text and vibrant images. The display is both brighter and higher in resolution than most PC laptops in this price range, putting it in a class of its own. Finally, an anti-reflective coating provides a comfortable viewing experience in a variety of lighting conditions, allowing users to watch movies, edit photos, or take video calls from anywhere.
Apple Silicon-Powered Performance
At the heart of MacBook Neo is A18 Pro, enabling users to power through things they do every day, like browsing the web, creating documents, streaming content, editing photos, and taking advantage of AI. Users can seamlessly work between their favorite apps, like Messages, WhatsApp, Canva, Excel, Safari, and more. MacBook Neo with A18 Pro is up to 50 percent faster for everyday tasks than the bestselling PC with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5. 1 And for more demanding activities, it's up to 3x faster for on-device AI workloads 2 and up to 2x faster for tasks like photo editing. 4 The integrated 5-core GPU brings graphics to life while playing action-packed games or exploring creative hobbies. And a 16-core Neural Engine supports fast on-device Apple Intelligence features and everyday AI tasks like summarizing notes in Bear or using the Clean Up tool in the Photos app, while ensuring user data stays private and secure. MacBook Neo is also fanless, so it runs completely silent.
All-Day Battery Life
Thanks to the incredible power efficiency of Apple silicon, MacBook Neo delivers up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. 3 This makes it a perfect on-the-go companion for work or play, from the classroom to the coffee shop, and everywhere in between.
Magic Keyboard and New Multi-Touch Trackpad
MacBook Neo features Apple's much-loved Magic Keyboard, which provides a comfortable, precise typing experience, while a large Multi-Touch trackpad lets users click, scroll, swipe, and pinch anywhere on its surface. The MacBook Neo model with Touch ID® enables easy, quick, and secure login authentication, and the ability to conveniently authorize purchases using Apple Pay®.
1080p Camera; Dual Speakers and Mics
The 1080p FaceTime HD camera on MacBook Neo has optimized image processing to deliver vibrant video calls. Dual mics with directional beamforming are designed to reduce background noise and isolate a user's voice, allowing it to come across loud and clear for an excellent video conferencing experience. And dual side-firing speakers with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos produce immersive sound for watching a movie, listening to music, or using apps like GarageBand®.
Essential Connectivity
MacBook Neo features two USB-C ports for connecting accessories or an external display. 5 Both ports can be used for charging. MacBook Neo also includes a headphone jack for wired audio. Wi-Fi 6E provides fast wireless connectivity, and Bluetooth 6 ensures reliable wireless connections for peripherals and accessories.
Powerful Productivity with macOS
macOS is Apple's powerful and intuitive operating system for Mac. 6 With incredible features and built-in apps like Safari, Photos, Messages, and FaceTime, macOS enables users to get started right out of the box. Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools, Live Translation, and more are deeply integrated across macOS, elevating the user experience by bringing intelligence to the apps users rely on every day. 7 Advanced privacy and security also come standard, featuring industry‑leading encryption, robust virus protections, and automatic free security updates to help keep users protected.
Seamless Integration with iPhone
iPhone users can tap in to Continuity features built in to macOS to make working across iPhone and Mac a breeze. Handoff® lets users start a task on MacBook Neo and continue it on iPhone, while Universal Clipboard allows users to copy and paste content between devices. With iPhone Mirroring, users can view and interact with their iPhone directly on MacBook Neo, and users switching to Mac for the first time can use iPhone to conveniently and securely transfer settings, files, photos, passwords, and more.
Built with the Environment in Mind
MacBook Neo was built from the ground up to be Apple's lowest-carbon MacBook, and brings the company even closer to reaching its ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030. It features 60 percent recycled content — the highest percentage of any Apple product. 8 This includes 90 percent recycled aluminum overall and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. The enclosure is manufactured with a material-efficient forming process that uses 50 percent less aluminum compared to traditional machining methods. MacBook Neo is manufactured with 45 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. It also meets Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. Additionally, the paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled. 9
Pricing and Availability
- Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Neo starting today at apple.com/store and in the Apple Store® app in 30 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, March 11.
- MacBook Neo starts at $599 (U.S.) and $499 (U.S.) for education. It is available in four colors — blush, indigo, silver, and citrus. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac .
- With Apple Trade In®, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new Mac, or in the U.S., AppleCare One℠ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare .
- Every customer who buys directly from Apple Retail gets access to Personal Setup. In these guided online sessions, a Specialist can walk them through setup, or focus on features that help them make the most of their new device. Customers can also learn more about getting started and going further with their new device with a Today at Apple® session at their nearest Apple Store.
- Customers in the U.S. who shop at Apple using Apple Card® can pay monthly at 0 percent APR when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments, and they'll get 3 percent Daily Cash® back — all up front. More information — including details on eligibility, exclusions, and Apple Card terms — is available at apple.com/apple-card/monthly-installments .
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
1 Testing was conducted by Apple in January and February 2026 using preproduction MacBook Neo systems with Apple A18 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD, as well as production Intel Core Ultra 5-based PC systems with Intel Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and the latest version of Windows 11 Home available at the time of testing. Bestselling PC laptop with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is based on publicly available sales data over the prior six months. Speedometer 3.1 performance benchmark tested with pre-release Safari 26.3 on macOS Tahoe, and both Chrome 144.0.7559.110 and Edge 144.0.3719.104 on Windows 11 Home. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of MacBook Neo.
2 Testing was conducted by Apple in January and February 2026 using preproduction MacBook Neo systems with Apple A18 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD, as well as production Intel Core Ultra 5-based PC systems with Intel Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and the latest version of Windows 11 Home available at the time of testing. Bestselling PC laptop with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is based on publicly available sales data over the prior six months. Adobe Photoshop 2026 27.3.0 tested using the following filters and functions: super zoom, depth blur, JPEG artifact removal, style transfer, photo restoration, and landscape mixer. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of MacBook Neo.
3 Testing was conducted by Apple in January 2026 using preproduction MacBook Neo systems with Apple A18 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD. Wireless web battery life tested by browsing 25 popular websites while connected to Wi-Fi. Video streaming battery life tested with 1080p content in Safari while connected to Wi-Fi. All systems tested with display brightness set to eight clicks from bottom. Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.
4 Testing was conducted by Apple in January and February 2026 using preproduction MacBook Neo systems with Apple A18 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory, and 256GB SSD, as well as production Intel Core Ultra 5-based PC systems with Intel Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and the latest version of Windows 11 Home available at the time of testing. Bestselling PC laptop with the latest shipping Intel Core Ultra 5 processor is based on publicly available sales data over the prior six months. Tested with Affinity v3.0.3.4027 using the built-in benchmark 30000. Performance tests are conducted using specific computer systems and reflect the approximate performance of MacBook Neo.
5 MacBook Neo features two USB-C ports — USB 3 (left) and USB 2 (right). External display connectivity supported on left USB 3 port only.
6 macOS Tahoe is available as a free software update. Some features may not be available in all regions or in all languages. See requirements at apple.com/os/macos .
7 Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Japanese, and Korean. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
8 Product recycled or renewable content is the mass of certified recycled material relative to the overall mass of the device, not including packaging or in-box accessories. Comparison excludes accessories.
9 Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from calculations.
