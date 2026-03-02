Apple introduces iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e delivers incredible value with faster performance, an advanced camera system, enhanced durability, the magic of MagSafe, and double the starting storage at 256GB
Apple® today announced iPhone® 17e, a powerful and more affordable addition to the iPhone 17 lineup. At the heart of iPhone 17e is the latest-generation A19, which delivers exceptional performance for everything users do. iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple, which is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e. The 48MP Fusion camera captures stunning photos, including next-generation portraits, and 4K Dolby Vision video. It also enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto — like having two cameras in one. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR® display features Ceramic Shield® 2, offering 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation and reduced glare. 1 With MagSafe®, users can enjoy fast wireless charging and access to a vast ecosystem of accessories like chargers and cases. And when iPhone 17e users are outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, Apple's groundbreaking satellite features — including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My® via satellite — help them stay connected when it matters most. 2
Available in three elegant colors with a premium matte finish — black, white, and a beautiful new soft pink — iPhone 17e will be available for pre-order beginning Wednesday, March 4, with availability starting Wednesday, March 11. iPhone 17e will start at 256GB of storage for $599 — 2x the entry storage from the previous generation at the same starting price, and 4x more than iPhone 12 — giving users more space for high-resolution photos, 4K videos, apps, games, and more.
"iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come."
A Beautiful Design with Enhanced Durability
iPhone holds its value longer than other smartphones, 3 and iPhone 17e is built to last. It features a strong yet lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum design, and is splash, water, and dust resistant with an IP68 rating. 4 The Ceramic Shield 2 front cover — featured across the iPhone 17 family — is tougher than any smartphone glass, and an Apple-designed coating provides 3x better scratch resistance than the previous generation as well as improved anti-reflection to reduce glare.
The Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology delivers a fantastic viewing experience whether a user is streaming videos in Dolby Vision or playing games, and with up to 1200 nits peak HDR brightness, it is easy to view content on brighter days. Face ID® provides a seamless and secure way to unlock iPhone 17e, authenticate purchases, sign in to apps, and more. With the Action button, users can access their favorite features — like the flashlight, visual intelligence, and more — with just a press.
Powerful Performance and Exceptional Efficiency
iPhone 17e features the latest-generation A19 built with advanced 3-nanometer technology, delivering powerful performance. The faster, more efficient 6-core CPU — up to 2x faster than iPhone 11 — handles everything from simple tasks like scrolling through photos to advanced Apple Intelligence™ capabilities like Clean Up. The 4-core GPU with Neural Accelerators unlocks console-level gaming on the go, supporting demanding AAA titles and hardware-accelerated ray tracing for more realistic lighting and reflections. The upgraded 16-core Neural Engine is optimized for large generative models and, combined with Neural Accelerators built into each GPU, enables Apple Intelligence and other AI models to run faster than on the previous generation.
iPhone 17e also features C1X, the latest-generation cellular modem designed by Apple. C1X is up to 2x faster than C1 in iPhone 16e and matches the speed of iPhone Air™. C1X uses 30 percent less energy than the modem in iPhone 16 Pro, contributing to the exceptional all-day battery life.
Excellent Battery Life, Fast Charging, and MagSafe
iPhone 17e delivers exceptional all-day battery life, enabled by the efficiencies of Apple silicon, including the C1X cellular modem, and the advanced power management of iOS 26. With fast wired charging using USB-C, iPhone 17e can charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes. 5 iPhone 17e also supports MagSafe and Qi2 for fast wireless charging up to 15W compared to 7.5W Qi wireless charging on iPhone 16e. MagSafe chargers, stands, cases, wallets, camera accessories, and more snap easily to the back of iPhone 17e, providing seamless alignment with a wide ecosystem of accessories.
An Advanced Camera System to Capture Everyday Moments
iPhone 17e takes gorgeous photos with excellent detail, including in low light with Night mode. The 48MP Fusion camera enables an optical-quality 2x Telephoto, giving users two cameras in one so they can get closer to the subject and easily frame their shot. Users can shoot sharp photos at up to 48MP resolution, or capture in the 24MP default for incredible image quality at a file size perfect for storing and sharing. Portrait mode improves thanks to an advanced image pipeline, delivering remarkably natural depth and smooth bokeh that gracefully blurs the background while keeping subjects sharp. The advanced pipeline also enables next-generation portraits, so iPhone 17e recognizes people, dogs, and cats, and automatically saves depth information, allowing users to turn photos into beautiful portraits with background blur after capture and to adjust the focus point in the Photos app. The latest generation of HDR captures subjects with true-to-life renderings of skin tones and ensures bright highlights, rich midtones, and deep shadows across the image — all while preserving fine details.
iPhone 17e takes stunning videos with the ability to record in 4K with Dolby Vision up to 60 fps. iPhone 17e also records video in Spatial Audio for immersive listening with AirPods® or Apple Vision Pro®, and enables more ways to edit video sound with Audio Mix. With wind noise reduction, powerful machine learning algorithms automatically reduce unwanted noise for better audio quality.
Groundbreaking Safety and Communication Capabilities
iPhone 17e helps users stay connected and get assistance when it matters most. When outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, users can text friends and family with Messages via satellite; connect with emergency services using Emergency SOS via satellite; and reach roadside assistance providers with Roadside Assistance via satellite. The Find My app lets users share their location via satellite, reassuring friends and family of their whereabouts while traveling off the grid. Crash Detection can detect a severe car accident and automatically dial emergency services if a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone. 6
iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence
iPhone 17e comes with iOS 26 , delivering a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day. 7 The new design with Liquid Glass makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful, bringing greater focus to content while keeping iOS instantly familiar and introducing even more ways to personalize iPhone. Apple Intelligence allows users to communicate across languages with Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime®, Phone, and with AirPods. 8 Visual intelligence now extends to a user's iPhone screen, letting them search, ask questions, and take action on the content they're viewing. 9 To help users eliminate distractions, Call Screening can screen calls from unknown numbers and automatically ask the reason for calling, while Hold Assist can hold on the line until a live agent is available. 10 In Messages, users can now choose to screen messages from unknown senders by filtering them to a dedicated folder so they don't clutter up the conversation list.
iPhone 17e and the Environment
Apple 2030 is the company's ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. iPhone 17e is made with 30 percent recycled content, 11 including 85 percent recycled aluminum in the enclosure and 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery. It is manufactured with 55 percent renewable electricity, like wind and solar, across the supply chain. iPhone 17e is designed to be durable, repairable, and also offers industry-leading software support, while meeting Apple's high standards for energy efficiency and safe chemistry. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled. 12
Pricing and Availability
- iPhone 17e will be available in black, white, and soft pink in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, starting at $599 (U.S.) or $24.95 (U.S.) per month for 24 months. 13
- Apple offers great ways to save and upgrade to the latest iPhone. With a carrier offer, customers can get up to $400 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 11, or up to $599 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 13 to put toward an iPhone 17e. With Apple Trade In®, customers can get up to $100 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 11, or up to $195 (U.S.) in credit when they trade in iPhone 13. There are also great offers available for customers without a device to trade in. Customers can take advantage of these offers by visiting the Apple Store® online or an Apple Store location. For carrier offer eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers . To see what their device is worth and for Apple Trade In terms and conditions, customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in .
- Customers in more than 70 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE , the UK , and the U.S. , will be able to pre-order iPhone 17e beginning at 6:15 a.m. PST this Wednesday, March 4, with availability beginning Wednesday, March 11.
- Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Japanese, and Korean. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .
- iPhone 17e Silicone Case with MagSafe will be available in six colors — black, anchor blue, light moss, vanilla, bright guava, and soft pink — for $49 (U.S.) and is compatible with the Crossbody Strap. iPhone 17e Clear Case with MagSafe will also be available for $49 (U.S.).
- AppleCare® delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+® to cover their new iPhone, or in the U.S., AppleCare One℠ to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare .
- iCloud+® plans start at just $0.99 (U.S.) per month, providing additional storage to keep photos, videos, files, and more safe in the cloud and accessible across devices. iCloud+ also gives access to premium features such as event creation in the Apple Invites™ app, as well as Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit® Secure Video. With Family Sharing, users can share their subscription with five other family members at no extra cost. For more information, visit apple.com/icloud .
- Customers who purchase iPhone 17e may receive three free months of Apple Arcade®, Apple Fitness+®, Apple Music®, Apple News+®, and Apple TV® with a new subscription. Offer and services availability varies by region. See apple.com/promo for details.
Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
1 The display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle. When measured as a standard rectangular shape, the screen is 6.06 inches diagonally. The actual viewable area is smaller.
2 Apple's satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later, and are not available in all markets. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426 . For Messages via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/120930 . For Roadside Assistance via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/105098 . Apple's satellite features were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.
3 Based on data from FDM | CCS Insight from 2023 to mid-2025, comparing average trade-in price of working-condition smartphones from major brands in key markets.
4 iPhone 17e is splash-, water-, and dust-resistant. It was tested under controlled laboratory conditions and has a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions. Resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.
5 A 20W or higher power adapter is required to fast-charge iPhone 17e.
6 Crash Detection is designed for four-wheel passenger vehicle crashes with certain mass, G-force, and speed profiles consistent with severe, life-threatening crashes. It was designed for severe, life-threatening, high-impact front and rear, side-swipe, T-bone, and rollover crashes. Crash Detection is available worldwide on iPhone 14 or later, Apple Watch® Series 8 or later, Apple Watch SE®, and Apple Watch Ultra® or later.
7 Features are subject to change. Some features, applications, and services may not be available in all regions or all languages. For more information on iOS 26, visit apple.com/os/ios .
8 Live Translation in Messages supports English (U.S., UK), Dutch, French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Chinese (simplified), Chinese (traditional), Turkish, and Vietnamese. Live Translation in Phone, FaceTime, and with AirPods supports English (U.S., UK), French (France), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Chinese (Mandarin, simplified), and Chinese (Mandarin, traditional). Live Translation with AirPods works on AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation or AirPods Pro 2 and later with the latest firmware when paired with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone.
9 Visual intelligence is available on any Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone. Some capabilities may not be available in all languages and regions. For more details, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115#visual-intelligence .
10 Call Screening supports Cantonese (China mainland, Hong Kong, Macao), English (U.S., Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Africa, UK), French (Canada, France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Korean (Korea), Mandarin Chinese (China mainland, Taiwan, Macao), Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico, Spain). Hold Assist supports English (U.S., Australia, Canada, India, Singapore, UK), French (France), Spanish (U.S., Mexico, Spain), German (Germany), Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese (Japan), and Mandarin Chinese (China mainland).
11 Product recycled or renewable content is the mass of certified recycled material relative to the overall mass of the device, not including packaging or in-box accessories.
12 Breakdown of U.S. retail packaging by weight. Adhesives, inks, and coatings are excluded from Apple's calculations.
13 Customers in the U.S. who shop at Apple using Apple Card® can pay monthly at 0 percent APR when they choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments, and they'll get 3 percent Daily Cash® back — all up front. More information — including details on eligibility, exclusions, and Apple Card terms — is available at apple.com/apple-card/monthly-installments .
NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .
© 2026 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, Super Retina XDR, Ceramic Shield, MagSafe, Find My, Face ID, Apple Intelligence, iPhone Air, AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, FaceTime, Apple Store, Apple Trade In, AppleCare, AppleCare+, AppleCare One, iCloud+, Apple Invites, HomeKit, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Card, and Daily Cash are trademarks of Apple. iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco and is used under license. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260302227994/en/
Press Contacts:
Blair Ranger
Apple
blair_ranger@apple.com
Stephanie Ng
Apple
sng26@apple.com