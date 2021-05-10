Uranium

Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, to Present at the Red Cloud Uranium Conference

- May 10th, 2021
Fission Uranium Logo

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

Fission Uranium Corp. (“Fission” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy, will present at the Red Cloud Conference “Uranium: Fueling the Path Towards Electrification”, which will take place virtually on May 13, 2021 .

Mr. McElroy will provide an overview of Fission’s current activity as a developer, together with next steps for the Company’s advanced, high-grade and near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan .

Fission Presentation

  • Date : May 13, 2021
  • Time : 2:20pm ET
  • Spokesperson : Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Investors interested in attending the Fission Uranium webcast at the event can register here.

https://www.redcloudfs.com/uraniumconference2021/

About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia . Fission’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FCU” and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol “FCUUF.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ross McElroy ”

Ross McElroy, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/10/c3290.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

