TSX SYMBOL: FCU

OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF

FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

Fission Uranium Corp. (” Fission ” or ” the Company “) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Chris Sammartino CPA, CGA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer “CFO”. Mr. Sammartino is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Prior to joining Fission in 2018 as financial controller, he held a variety of accounting and management roles with both private and exchange listed companies. Mr. Sammartino replaces Mr. Ryan Cheung CPA. Fission wishes to thank Mr. Cheung for his work as Interim CFO and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company also announces that Mr. Fei He and Mr. Shiming Ma have stepped down as directors, and Fission wishes to thank both for their services. The two directors are replaced by Mr. Jun Zhou and Mr. Felix Wang .

Mr. Zhou is currently the Chief Executive Officer of China Uranium Development Company Limited and has more than 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate management. He earned a Master of Economics in 1999 and has worked as a senior financial manager for CGNPC URC since 2008. Mr. Zhou is a Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Wang has extensive experience in fundraising and investor relations field. Before joining CGN Mining, he served in the Corporate Finance and Investor Relations team of a leading global electric vehicle startup in China , and successfully raised more than US$740 million for the company. Prior to that, Mr. Wang served in the Investor Relations & Corporate Communication department in CITIC Pacific, a subsidiary of China’s largest conglomerate CITIC Group. He obtained double Bachelor degrees in Economics and Business Administration from McDaniel College , USA , and Master of Science in Accounting from Boston College , USA .

Ross McElroy , President and CEO for Fission, commented, ” I’m delighted that Mr. Sammartino has accepted the role as Fission’s CFO. The company has entered a very active period as we continue to make strong progress towards the feasibility and environmental assessment phases. Mr. Sammartino’s experience in the mining sector will be of great benefit to the team and to shareholders. I would also like to welcome our new directors, Mr. Jun Zhou and Mr. Felix Wang , to the Board, and to thank our outgoing directors, Mr. He and Mr. Ma, for their services.”

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit – and is headquartered in Kelowna , British Columbia. Fission’s common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “FCU” and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol “FCUUF.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Ross McElroy”

_____________________

Ross McElroy , President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking information”, within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or “has the potential to”. Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission and Fission Uranium which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company and Fission Uranium disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/01/c5739.html