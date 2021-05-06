Uranium

Investing News
.

Exploration and Production Review and Outlook – Noble Capital Markets Energy Sector Review – April 2021

- May 5th, 2021
energy fuels logo

Our near-term outlook for energy stocks remains positive. We expect companies to report favorable results for the next few quarters. Longer-term, we have concern that oil demand will be constrained by power generation competition from renewable energy and decreased demand for gasoline and diesel due to a growth in electric vehicles. At the same time, increased supply from OPEC and continued drilling productivity …

Our near-term outlook for energy stocks remains positive. We expect companies to report favorable results for the next few quarters. Longer-term, we have concern that oil demand will be constrained by power generation competition from renewable energy and decreased demand for gasoline and diesel due to a growth in electric vehicles. At the same time, increased supply from OPEC and continued drilling productivity will mean lower energy prices. We recommend investors stay focused on energy companies with solid balance sheets, low operating costs and protected prices. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Energy Fuels Inc

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Energy Fuels Inc using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Uranium Outlook 2021: Positive Fundamentals Point to Growth
5 Largest Uranium Producers in the World
Q2 Uranium Results Are In — Key Takeaways from Top Producers
Uranium Mining in the US

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×