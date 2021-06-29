Highlights: Pre-income tax IRR of 116% and NPV of US$120.9 million Post-income tax IRR of 101% and NPV of US$102.6 million 6.5 million pounds of U3O8 production over 7 years; steady state production of 1.0 million pounds per year Robust satellite project to Azarga Uranium’s flagship Dewey Burdock ISR Uranium Project with low initial capital expenditures estimated at US$26.0 million Direct cash operating costs …

Azarga Uranium CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) (“Azarga Uranium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the positive results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its Gas Hills In-situ Recovery Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA (the “Gas Hills Project”) following an increased mineral resource estimate announced by the Company on 30 March 2021. The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101

Blake Steele, the Company’s President and CEO commented: “We are extremely pleased with the results of our maiden in-situ recovery (“ISR”) PEA for the Gas Hills Project. The PEA demonstrates robust economics and expands the future production profile of the Company into the state of Wyoming, which has a long history of successful ISR operations. The PEA results further validate our Company’s strategy of developing low-cost ISR projects as we continue to progress our flagship Dewey Burdock Project towards construction. With uranium markets in a structural deficit, Azarga Uranium is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on the anticipated recovery in the uranium price through its two tier one development stage ISR uranium projects in the USA.”

Summary of Economics

The base case economic assessment results in a pre-income tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 116% and a pre-income tax net present value (“NPV”) of US$120.9 million when applying an eight percent discount rate. Using the same discount rate, the post-income tax IRR is 101% and the post-income tax NPV is US$102.6 million.

Life of Mine Cash Flow Line Items Units Total or average US$ per pound of production Uranium production (U 3 O 8 ) Lbs ‘000s 6,507 – Base case uranium price US$/lb 55.00 – Uranium gross revenue US$ ‘000s 357,885 – Less: surface and mineral royalties US$ ‘000s 629 0.10 Taxable revenue US$ ‘000s 357,256 – Less: property, ad valorem and severance tax US$ ‘000s 22,918 3.52 Net gross sales US$ ‘000s 334,338 – Less: plant and wellfield operating costs Less: resin processing and transport costs US$ ‘000s US$ ‘000s 37,957 16,571 5.83 2.55 Less: product conversion and shipping costs US$ ‘000s US$ ‘000s 2,538 8,896 0.39 1.37 Less: land and administrative support costs Less: D&D and restoration costs US$ ‘000s 8,966 1.38 Net operating cash flow US$ ‘000s 259,410 – Less: pre-production capital costs US$ ‘000s 2,240 0.34 Less: plant development costs US$ ‘000s 14,126 2.17 Less: wellfield capital development costs Less: transfer pipeline costs US$ ‘000s US$ ‘000s 62,645 6,000 9.63 0.92 Net pre-income tax cash flow US$ ‘000s 174,399 – Less: income taxes US$ ‘000s 24,842 3.82 After tax cash flow US$ ‘000s 149,557 –

The projected cash flows for the Gas Hills Project PEA are positive in the 1st year of production, two years after the commencement of construction. Initial capital expenditures are estimated at US$26.0 million.

Direct cash operating costs are estimated to be US$11.52 per pound of production, royalties and local taxes are estimated to be US$3.62 per pound of production and the total pre-income tax cost of uranium production is estimated to be US$28.20 per pound of production. Income taxes are estimated to be US$3.82 per pound of production and have been calculated on a project basis in accordance with NI 43-101 requirements; therefore, certain tax shelter balances, such as tax loss carry forwards available at the corporate level, have not been considered.

Pre-income tax NPV and IRR Sensitivity to Alternative Uranium Price Scenarios

Uranium price scenario NPV IRR

US$35/lb US$34.9m 44%

US$40/lb US$56.4m 63%

US$45/lb US$77.7m 81% US$50/lb US$98.7m 98% US$55/lb (base case) US$120.9m 116% US$60/lb US$141.5m 132% US$65/lb US$163.5m 150% US$70/lb US$185.6m 168%

Cautionary statement: The results of the Gas Hills Project PEA are preliminary in nature and include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. The Gas Hills Project PEA is based on the Company’s mineral resource estimate announced on 30 March 2021. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimated mineral recovery (80%) used in the Gas Hills Project PEA is based on site-specific laboratory recovery data and industry experience at similar facilities. There can be no assurance that recovery at this level will be achieved. There is no certainty that the Gas Hills Project PEA will be realized.

Project Description

Between 1953 and 1988 many companies explored, developed, and produced uranium in the Gas Hills district, including on lands now controlled by Azarga Uranium. Three uranium mills have operated in the district and two other uranium mills, which operated nearby, were also fed by ore mined from the Gas Hills district. Cumulative production from the Gas Hills district is in excess of 100 million pounds of uranium, mainly from open-pit mining, but also from underground mining and ISR.

Data sources for the estimation of uranium mineral resources for the Gas Hills Project include radiometric equivalent data (eU 3 O 8 ) for 4,569 drill holes, and eU 3 O 8 and prompt fission neutron logging data for 272 drill holes. The intent of recent drilling between 2007 and 2013 included verification of earlier data for drill holes and exploration.

Metallurgical studies were completed on recovered materials including bulk samples from reverse circulation drilling and cored sections. Bottle roll and column leach tests indicate uranium recoveries of ~90% and sulfuric acid consumption of ~55 pounds per ton treated, which is consistent with past mining results.

The Gas Hills Project PEA contemplates a satellite plant development approach with final processing at a central processing facility to be constructed at Azarga Uranium‘s Dewey Burdock Project. Construction of the Gas Hills Project will consist primarily of wellfields in four separate resource areas connected by pipelines to a single satellite plant location containing ion exchange equipment used to extract uranium from produced wellfield fluids. Ion exchange resin will be shipped from the Gas Hills Project to the Dewey Burdock Project for uranium stripping and regeneration, with creation of a dried yellowcake product at Dewey Burdock. This concept has been used successfully for decades in numerous ISR uranium operations in Texas and Wyoming. Wellfield extraction methods will utilize a low-pH complexing solution consistent with other successfully licensed ISR uranium facilities in Wyoming and worldwide. Average project flow rate is estimated at 2,400 gallons per minute with an average head grade of 97 parts per million for an annual production capacity of 1.0 million pounds U 3 O 8 .

Qualified Person

The disclosure of a scientific and technical nature contained in this press release was approved by Ray Moores, P.E., and Steve Cutler, P.G., qualified persons (“QP”) as that term is defined under NI 43-101.

The Gas Hills Project PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 by Western Water Consultants, Inc. dba WWC Engineering, Ray Moores, P.E., QP and Roughstock Mining Services, Steve Cutler, P.G., QP. The full technical report and PEA will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Azarga Uranium‘s website www.azargauranium.com within 45 days of the issuance of this news release.

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America (“USA”) (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects. The Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the “Dewey Burdock Project”), which is the Company’s initial development priority, has received its Nuclear Regulatory Commission License and Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control (“UIC”) permits from the Environmental Protection Agency (the “EPA”) and the Company is in the process of completing other major regulatory permit approvals necessary for the construction of the Dewey Burdock Project.

