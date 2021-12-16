Base Metals Investing News
Northern Lights Resources Corp. is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona Four diamond core drill holes, totalling 610 metres, have been completed at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by reverse circulation drilling ...

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the initial drill program at the Tin Cup prospect at NLR's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Four diamond core drill holes, totalling 610 metres, have been completed at Tin Cup. The focus of this initial drill program is to confirm the gold mineralization that was previously identified by reverse circulation drilling in the 1980s and to test the structure of the mineralization below the depth of historic drilling. See Table 1 and Figure 1.

CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented "The Tin Cup prospect was a key focus of the acquisition of the Secret Pass Gold Project. We are excited to have completed this initial drill program. All four drill holes completed show the presence of strong mineralization and the core samples have now been dispatched to the lab for assay. We anticipate receiving the drill assay results in the early New Year along with the results of the soil sampling survey we completed in October over the entire property. "

All four drill holes intercepted zones of moderate to strong mineralization within the altered andesite and rhyolite dikes. The mineralization of fracture fill and disseminated pyrite occurs within sections of moderate to strong hematite and propylitic alteration with weak to moderate sericite and silicification. Brecciated and gouge filled fault zones were encountered in both drill holes with disseminated pyrite present. Gold mineralization at the Tin Cup is primarily associated with the northwest trending structures and splays, predominantly in the andesite and margins of the rhyolite dikes.

Table 1 - Completed Phase 1 Drill Holes at Tin Cup

Hole No.

Location

Azimuth (o)

Dip (o)

Length (m)

TC21-01

Tin Cup

abandoned

TC21-02

Tin Cup

220

-45

175

TC21-03

Tin Cup

220

-55

230

TC21-04

Tin Cup

310

-50

103

TC21-05

Tin Cup

040

-60

102

Total

610

Figure 1 - Tin Cup Phase 1 Drilling

Tin Cup Prospect

Records show that there was a historic small-scale open pit and underground mine located at Tin Cup. The mine reportedly produced several hundred tons of mineralized materialgrading 15 g/t to 31 g/t of gold. Historic workings, from approximately 1918 to the early 1930s, included an open pit and an inclined shaft to a depth of 21 metres (70 ft) with minorunderground level workings.

During the period from 1984 to 1991, a total of 145 drill holes (predominately reverse circulation drilling) were drilled at Tin Cup with many holes intersecting high-grade gold mineralization. The historic drilling had an average depth of approximately 95 metres and a maximum depth of 180 metres.

The Tin Cup Gold Zone is localized along the steeply northeast-dipping Frisco Mine
Fault. The gold mineralization is hosted by Tertiary andesite and associated with the
margins of rhyolite dykes that occur as lenses within the Frisco Mine Fault. A few of the
deepest historic drill holes intersected gold mineralization in the Proterozoic basement granite.

The mineralized zone at Tin Cup has a strike length of approximately 245 metres to drill indicated depth of 180 metres and is open along strike and depth. Higher grademineralization (greater than 10 g/t Au), is localized in narrow sub-vertical structures developed within broader zones of lower grade mineralization ranging up to 86 metres in width. The mineralization plunges to the northwest at 50 degrees. Surface oxidation is variable extending to a maximum depth of up to120 metres based on historical drilling. Selected historic intersections are summarized in Table 2.

Table 2 - Selected Historic Drill Results at Tin Cup Zone

Hole No.

Year

Type

Depth (m)

Interval (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

TC-01

1984

RC

52

22.9-30.5

7.6

7.6

21.2-51.5

30.3

2.9

TC-10

1985

RC

176

89.9-121.9

32

13.6

including

1.5

40.4

including

12.2

20.8

TC-15

1985

RC

146

111.2-115.8

4.6

13.1

TC-30

1986

RC

150

63.3-150

86.7

4.1

including

9.1

17.7

TC-32

1986

RC

90

18.8-69.7

50.9

2.7

TC-11

1987

RC

90.9

46.9-90.9

44

2.8

TC-14

1986

RC

121

90.9-121.9

31

5.8

Note: These results are historical in nature and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify these previous drilling results. Previously released on October 28, 2020.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

For further information, please contact:

  1. Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
    Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
    Tel: +1 604 608 6163
  2. Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
    Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
    Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership. Northern Lights Resources is a member of the Arizona Mining Association.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677989/Tin-Cup--Initial-Drill-Program-Completed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Lights CSE:NLR Silver Investing
NLR:CNX
Northern Lights

Northern Lights

Overview

Keep reading... Show less
Tin Cup Drilling Update

Tin Cup Drilling Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce an update to the ongoing core drilling program at the Tin Cup Prospect on the Company' 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project in Mohave County, Arizona

Drilling has been completed on two drill holes, TC21-02 (175 metre total depth) and TC21-03 (230 metre total depth). Drilling is continuing on the third hole, (TS21-04) currently at a depth of approximately 80 metres. The initial drill program of four holes at the Tin Cup prospect is expected to be completed in early December.

Keep reading... Show less
Drilling Begins at Tin Cup

Drilling Begins at Tin Cup

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced core drilling at the Tin Cup prospect at the Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona

Godbe Drilling have been appointed as the drilling contractor. Drilling on the first hole (TC21-02) at Tin Cup began on Wednesday, November 11.

Keep reading... Show less
Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

Northern Lights Increases Secret Pass Land by 30%

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce it has increased the total leased mineral claim area at Secret Pass project in Mohave County, Arizona by 30

The Company has completed the registration of 32 new mineral claims with the US Bureau of Land Management comprising 260 hectares. The additional claims increase the area of the Secret Pass Project to approximately 1,128 hectares.

Keep reading... Show less
Medicine Springs New Project Update Video

Medicine Springs New Project Update Video

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that the Companies joint venture partner, Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V:RSLV, "Reyna Silver") has posted an updated video outlining exploration plans at the Medicine Springs Project in Nevada

Northern Lights is exploring the Medicine Springs Project in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (RSLV). Reyna Silver holds an option to acquire up to 80% of the project by completing total exploration expenditures of US$4 million. Reyna Silver is acting as the operator for the project exploration work under the guidance of Dr. Peter Megaw. (See October 5, 2020 announcement for complete terms of the Option/Joint Venture agreement with Reyna Silver.)

Keep reading... Show less
Secret Pass Drill and Rock Sampling Assay Results and Operations Update

Secret Pass Drill and Rock Sampling Assay Results and Operations Update

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the four prospect drill holes that have been completed and the results of a rock chip sampling program completed on the northern portion of project claims. The Company also is announcing the commencement of a property wide soil sampling program at Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona and the Medicine Springs Project

Secret Pass - Rock/ Soil Sampling Program

Keep reading... Show less

Pan American Silver reports on status of modification to the mining law in Chubut, Argentina

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American Silver") reports that, on December 15, 2021 the legislature of the Province of Chubut in Argentina approved a legislative bill (the "Bill") that would modify the provincial mining law to allow permitting of open pit mining in certain zones in the Departments of Gastre and Telsen, which are defined by a land use sensitivity map. The Bill requires Executive approval and official publication before it becomes law.

Pan American Silver owns 100% of the large Navidad silver project. The Navidad project is located in the north central part of the province and is within the designated zone that would potentially allow permitting of open pit mining. Any mining project, including Navidad , would be required to undergo applicable review processes and apply for permitting under provincial laws.

Keep reading... Show less

Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Drill Results for the Parral Project

(All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at the 3,432-hectare Parral project situated in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Keep reading... Show less

SilverCrest Announces Remaining 2021 High-Grade Infill and Expansion Drill Results for Las Chispas

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

Keep reading... Show less
Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price

Silver Outlook 2022: Supply/Demand Trends Could Catalyze Price

Click here to read the previous silver outlook.

After outperforming gold by 51 percent in 2020, silver was unable to maintain significant gains in 2021.

2020 saw the white metal's price rise an impressive 43 percent between January and December, primarily driven by investment demand and safe haven interest.

However, the silver price has contracted 16 percent since the start of 2021, when it was sitting at US$26.37 per ounce. Investor demand drove silver prices to an eight year high of US$28.55 in February, but that was short-lived as values fell back to the $26 threshold a few days later.

Keep reading... Show less
Best Junior Silver Stocks on the TSXV

Best Junior Silver Stocks on the TSXV

Click here to read the previous best junior silver stocks article.

Silver attracted renewed attention in the first half of 2021, surging to a seven year high of US$28.55 per ounce. While the white metal's performance hasn't shone as brightly in the second half of the year, some junior silver stocks are still enjoying share price gains.

Silver's price spike in February was initially linked to the WallStreetBets Reddit forum. The group responsible for driving up GameStop's (NYSE:GME) share price also targeted silver, drawing attention to the metal. While WallStreetBets has distanced itself from silver, retail interest was sparked elsewhere.

By the end of February, the excitement had waned, and silver landed at US$25.25 by the end of March. In keeping with its volatile nature, it rebounded to the US$28 level in mid-May only to slide to about US$22 in December.

Keep reading... Show less
Arizona Silver Drilling Extends Bulk Tonnage Target 115.9 Metres at 1.34 g/t Gold and 5.78 g/t Silver in Latest Drill Hole at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

Arizona Silver Drilling Extends Bulk Tonnage Target 115.9 Metres at 1.34 g/t Gold and 5.78 g/t Silver in Latest Drill Hole at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 09 2021 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce drilling results that extend the thickness of the bulk tonnage target at the Philadelphia Project, Arizona. The assay results are from previously un-assayed drill samples from the upper portions of two recently completed RC holes. Drilling is scheduled to resume as soon as a rig can be delivered to the property.

HIGHLIGHTS

PRC21-85, the last hole drilled in the summer drilling campaign, intersected a total of 115.9 metres at 1.34 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 5.78 g/t silver from 60.9 metres to 176.8 metres depth downhole.

PRC21-80 intersected a total of 103.7 metres at 1.57 g/t gold and 7.64 g/t silver from 51.8 metres to 155.5 metres depth (103.7 metres) downhole.

On July 20, 2021 Arizona Silver reported drilling results on the above drill holes. Those holes reported 59.5 metres and 37 metre widths of mineralization from holes PRC21-85 and PRC21-80 respectively. Significantly, the latest results expand the width of that lower grade mineralization to 115.9 metres and 103.7 metres respectively. The samples represent intervals primarily from the hanging wall of the high-grade vein intercepts that were not submitted initially as they were not expected to contain appreciable gold.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states " The assay results from altered volcanics in the hanging wall (upper portion) of the high-grade vein surprised us, carrying substantial gold where quartz veins are mostly absent. The gold appears to be associated with strong hydrothermal alteration comprising iron staining and clays, mostly green, not vein quartz that typifies the remainder of the mineralized intercepts. This association is new for the Philadelphia property and suggests we are on to a larger mineral system than just the high-grade vein that characterized historical production and our earlier exploration focus on the property".

"I am anxious to resume drilling using a diamond drill as follow up. The recently completed financing will provide us the budget to drill step-out holes to further extend the gold mineralization of Philadelphia", adds Greg Hahn."

Unsampled intervals from adjacent holes PRC21-78 and PRC21-79 will now be submitted for assay to evaluate the hanging wall volcanics in those drill holes.

Revised assay sections and summary interval sections for these two drill holes will be posted to the web link here for sections . True thicknesses of the reported assay intervals are estimated to be approximately 72 metres.

QA/QC Program

Samples were delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company traditionally maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property but the Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link: :

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News