Endeavour Silver Corp. released its financial results today for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state, the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato state and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. All amounts reported are in United States dollars. Read More

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released its financial results today for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state, the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato state and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars. Read More >>