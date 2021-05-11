Silver

Release – Endeavour Silver Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2021

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released its financial results today for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi mine in Durango state, the Bolanitos mine in Guanajuato state and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. Bradford Cooke, CEO, commented, “We are off to a good start in 2021, with the mining operations meeting our production plans notwithstanding the severe weather events that caused a slow down of production during the 1st quarter. As a result, our operating costs were a bit higher than plan but we expect costs to be lower going forward.” Read More >>

