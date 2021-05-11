Maxar Technologies a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space technologies, today announced that Daniel Nord will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Product Officer, effective May 24. Nord joins from Amazon where he first led Product Management for Games and then served as GM for Amazon Kids and Family’s Mobile, Content and International divisions. In that role, Nord led a …

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space technologies, today announced that Daniel Nord will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Product Officer, effective May 24.

Nord joins from Amazon where he first led Product Management for Games and then served as GM for Amazon Kids and Family’s Mobile, Content and International divisions. In that role, Nord led a Product Management organization that tripled the mobile subscriber base, expanded the service to Europe and Asia and released Amazon’s first original franchise, spanning games, shows, books and merchandise. Prior to Amazon, Nord spent 7 years at Electronic Arts as a studio GM and head of Product Management for Mobile and VR. He has a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Engineering from University of Pennsylvania.

In his new role leading the Earth Intelligence Product organization at Maxar, Nord will drive strategy and vision for Maxar’s product roadmap and user experience to accelerate growth across its government and commercial technology customers. He will lead a team of approximately 400 employees at several Maxar locations in the U.S. and Sweden.

Jeff Culwell, who has been with Maxar for 22 years, stepped in to lead the Product organization in 2019. In that role he enabled the company to operationalize IP to power new products and solutions and drove key technology and infrastructure gains. The Maxar team is grateful for Jeff’s leadership and looks forward to his ongoing contributions as he transitions to a new position in the chief technology office, where he will focus on strategic engineering and internal research and development programs.

“Daniel Nord’s keen understanding and successful track record with immersive, digital product lines will be invaluable as we continue to expand our Earth Intelligence product roadmap and scale our offerings in new and existing markets,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. “Maxar’s momentum with the U.S. Army’s digital training environment, One World Terrain , demonstrates the convergence of our existing 3D technologies, world-leading data capabilities and unique IP. As we continue to develop The Digital Globe™, a highly-accurate, 3D, digital twin of the Earth, we see great opportunities to grow product offerings with existing customers and expand into adjacent markets like gaming, augmented reality and autonomous navigation.”

“Maxar’s 30 cm and 15 cm HD WorldView satellite data, 3D capabilities and unique georegistration IP are key to solving customer problems across the planet. They also enable AI and ML algorithms to more effectively produce high-accuracy, derivative products for a variety of applications and solve customer needs at speed and at scale,” said Daniel Nord. “Maxar is the only company out there doing this with global reach, and I’m excited to show how we can grow the business with existing and new solutions for defense, intelligence and technology customers.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “potential”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate” or “expect” and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company’s continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.maxar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511006167/en/

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Gursky

Maxar VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer

1-303-684-2207

jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:

Turner Brinton

Maxar Public Relations

1-303-684-4545

turner.brinton@maxar.com