– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, was recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” for the sixth consecutive year. The company received a perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 19th annual scorecard on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

“At Thermo Fisher, we work together to create an inclusive culture where every colleague feels they belong and are empowered to contribute, collaborate and innovate,” said Jennifer Farmer , vice president, global diversity and inclusion at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Embracing individual differences is critical to our success as a company.”

The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The report evaluates policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Based on its assessment of these criteria, CEI gave Thermo Fisher a perfect score of 100.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei . To learn more about Thermo Fisher’s commitment to employee involvement, please visit corporate.thermofisher.com/responsibility.

