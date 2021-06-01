Barrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in the Lagunas Norte Mine
All amounts expressed in US dollars
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore).
