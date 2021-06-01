Barrick Gold Corporation today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd . Enquiries Mark Bristow +1 647 205 7694 +44 788 071 1386 Kevin Thomson +1 416 307-5150 Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 Email: barrick@dpapr.com Website

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its interest in the Lagunas Norte mine to Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore).

