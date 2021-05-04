Copper

Turquoise Hill to announce first quarter financial results on May 12, 2021

- May 4th, 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 after markets close in North America .

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT . The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America : +1 888 390 0546

United Kingdom : + 0 800 652 2435

Australia : +1 800 076 068

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill’s website at www.turquoisehill.com . An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

