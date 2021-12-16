Base Metals Investing News
Opawica Explorations Inc. has commenced drilling the 14 recently identified high property gold targets at the Bazooka Property situated in the Abitibi Gold Camp The drill program will consist of up to 14 drill holes with depths of up to 400 meters to test for gold mineralization associated with the Cadillac Larder Lake break and its related stratigraphy. Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, “We ...

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has commenced drilling the 14 recently identified high property gold targets at the Bazooka Property situated in the Abitibi Gold Camp

The drill program will consist of up to 14 drill holes with depths of up to 400 meters to test for gold mineralization associated with the Cadillac Larder Lake break and its related stratigraphy.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "We have now started drilling. With 39 high priority drill targets identified and the potential of additional targets developing, the Bazooka drill campaign is getting very exciting. We look forward to getting our assays back as soon as possible, so we can relay the news to our shareholders."

The Bazooka Property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault. The Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault, in part, marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi sub-province in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac sub-province south of the fault.

Gold mineralization on the Property occurs within mixed, up to 60m wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main Zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake.

The Break/Fault zone is at the base and is characterized by up to 2.0m wide (estimated true width), strongly graphitic fault. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.

The Main Zone is characterized by strong to intense quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite-carbonate+/-quartz alteration, is generally mineralized with trace to 3% pyrite+arsenopyrite+/-chalcopyrite+/- pyrrhotite and locally contains fine specks of free gold in narrow quartz veins/stringers and highly silicified rocks. Patchy to locally pervasive fuchsite alteration (weak to strong) often accompanies the quartz-sericite-carbonate alteration. Quartz-tourmaline veins occur locally both within and adjacent to the Main Zone.

Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release. *The qualified person has not verified the information on Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company.  Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.  All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.  These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Opawica Explorations TSXV:OPW Copper Investing
OPW:CA
Opawica Identifies 25 High Priority Drill Targets on Bazooka

Opawica Identifies 25 High Priority Drill Targets on Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 14, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has used the services of GoldSpot Discovery Corp. (TSXV:SPOT) (OTCQX:SPOFF) (‘GoldSpot') and applied its proprietary machine learning techniques to help identify and rank drill targets at the Bazooka Property of the Abitibi Gold Camp.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Closes $2,001,250 Fully Subscribed Flow Through Offering

Opawica Closes $2,001,250 Fully Subscribed Flow Through Offering

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - December 13th, 2021 Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:OPW) (OTC:OPWEF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of December 7th, 2021, the Company has completed its non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $2,001,250 (the "Offering"). The Offering was oversubscribed, and the Company would like to thank its supporting investors and shareholders.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Announces $2,000,000 Flow Through Placement

Opawica Announces $2,000,000 Flow Through Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

TheNewswire - December 7 th 2021 Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:OPW) (OTC:OPWEF) is pleased to announce that it proposes to undertake a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Company proposes to raise up to $2,000,000 through the sale of up to 3,636,363 flow-through units priced at $0.55 (the "FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole Warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.75 for a term of two years.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Engages Drill Contractor for 14 High Priority Targets on Bazooka Property, Quebec

Opawica Engages Drill Contractor for 14 High Priority Targets on Bazooka Property, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 30 th 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") announces that further to the Company's news release of November 24 th 2021, the Company has engaged the services of a Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda to undertake a minimum of 3,000 meters of drilling on the Bazooka Property.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Applies for Drill Permits on 14 High Priority Targets at Bazooka

Opawica Applies for Drill Permits on 14 High Priority Targets at Bazooka

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

TheNewswire November 24 th 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") has commenced the drill permitting process on its recently identified 14 high property gold targets at the Bazooka Property of the Abitibi Gold Camp.

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") previously announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated October 20, 2021 to acquire the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

"We are entirely pleased to have acquired such a prominent land position in one of the richest copper producing hubs in the world. We are directly adjacent to Yamana's El-Penon Gold-Silver mine, which produces 160,000 ounces of Gold per year and 5,000,000 million ounces of silver. It's also just 30kms from the Escondida porphyry Copper-Gold-Moly cluster, operated by BHP and Rio Tinto, Barrick - Antofagasta's Zaldívar Copper Mine is 35 NE of our project and is expected to produce shortly. It's a very competitive area and near impossible to get in this camp," States Karim Rayani Chief Executive Officer.

Keep reading... Show less
Altiplano Receives Approval for Industry Leading Water Recovery Circuit and Iron Separation at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Receives Approval for Industry Leading Water Recovery Circuit and Iron Separation at the El Peñón Processing Facility

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the construction phase at the El Peñón processing facility to support the Farellon Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company is pleased to report the application to incorporate an iron separator (designed to recover high value iron oxide) and a high efficiency water recovery circuit (designed to produce dry tailings), has been approved by the Chilean mining authority. Addition of this equipment into the processing circuit provides the opportunity to capture high value iron which can be sold to generate a secondary income and, with the removal of the iron, reduce the overall tailings output by 50%. The dewatering stack will generate a dry tailings product that can be moved and stored in an environmentally efficient manner which replaces the need for a conventional tailings dam system. In addition, the de-watering stack circuit will reduce the overall freshwater consumption needed at the plant by approximately 75%. The equipment has been newly manufactured and will be delivered from storage in Chile to the site next week. Civil work such as pad levelling, electrical, and plumbing is underway in preparation to install the equipment.

CEO Alastair McIntyre comments "We are pleased to receive this important approval as the next step in completing our processing facility. With our processing design, APN will be one of the first companies in the Chilean small mining sector to implement an industry-leading environmental process focussed on water conservation and waste reduction. Water is an important resource in Chile and our process is designed to preserve this precious resource. I believe our best practice approach to sustainable mining and environmentally friendly processing will minimize our footprint and establish APN as a leader in the Chilean small mining sector."

Plant Description

The APN processing facility will employ modern high efficiency flotation circuits that focus on the recovery of copper and gold while also utilizing a magnetic separation system for the recovery of magnetite and other iron minerals (Figure 1). The circuit will use a filter press system for copper concentrate and tails and a disc filter for the iron concentrate. All systems are designed to focus on water conservation and reducing total tails output. The combined process is designed to reduce the total material reporting to tailings by up to 50%, compared to the standard practice of copper processing plants treating iron oxide copper gold (IOCG) deposits. Water will be recovered and recycled thus ensuring water is reused efficiently, with an expected reduction in freshwater consumption by approximately 75% over conventional systems. Typically, standard plant configurations for small mining are limited to recovery by flotation without efficient water recovery systems. In addition, moisture content in the tailings will be reduced to approximately 10% to 15% through the filter press system and placed in a dry stack tailings facility. This additional process will significantly reduce water loss to evaporation compared to conventional tailings dam. The processing facilty completion date is scheduled for Q1 2022.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_a836b1cff4e9c8c9_001.jpg

Figure 1. Processing Plant Flow Sheet.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_a836b1cff4e9c8c9_001full.jpg

In addition to the conservation of water, magnetic separation can recover up to half of the plant feed as a saleable iron concentrate. A total of 1,850 tonnes of iron oxide is expected to be recovered per month and can represent a significant portion of revenue combined with the sale of the copper-gold concentrate.

The circuit takes advantage of magnetic properties of the iron mineralization in the mill feed and does not require additional grinding or dewatering as the feed to magnetic separators is tailings or rejects of the flotation circuit. This process greatly reduces the quantity of tailings that needs disposal in a tailings storage facility while maximizing the recovery of all minerals in mill feed, thus reducing the overall environmental footprint of the mining process.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_rfigure2.jpg

Figure 2. Schematic Illustration of the Magnetic and Drying Facilities.

If you cannot view Figure 2 above, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/107781_rfigure2.jpg

A schematic video illustration of the mill operation can be viewed through the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtbQcP0zqUs

Keep reading... Show less
Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA to the board of directors effective December 15, 2021. Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Janet has built up her relationships with a network of North American institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors over a twenty-five year career in the capital markets. As Forum's exploration projects advance, and strategic alternatives are examined, Janet will bring her insight to the growth of the Company. "

Keep reading... Show less
Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Intercepts 15m of 1.74% Copper, 15m of 1.46% Copper, and 67m of 0.59% Copper at San Javier in Sonora, Mexico

Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO) (OTCQX:BRKCF) is pleased to announce completion of the Phase I, 5,000-meter drilling program at the Cerro Verde zone, San Javier project Sonora, Mexico as well as the latest assay results from 16 additional drill holes. Importantly, all 36 drill holes from the current program have intersected various concentrations of visually apparent copper mineralization and each of the 16 drill holes discussed in this press release have assay-confirmed intercepts of copper mineralization above a 0.20% copper cut-off grade. These latest results continue to confirm continuity of drilled mineralization, as well as expansion of the oxide copper footprint

Drilling Highlights:

Keep reading... Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD UPDATES SCHEDULE OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION PROCESS FOR CASINO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD UPDATES SCHEDULE OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIO-ECONOMIC EFFECTS STATEMENT SUBMISSION PROCESS FOR CASINO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: CWRN) (NYSE American: WRN), through its wholly owned subsidiary Casino Mining Corp. ("Casino"), is pleased to announce it has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated schedule for submission of an Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") on its Casino project ("Project").

Keep reading... Show less
White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Closes $1.75 Million Private Placement, Announces Change of Auditor

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ('White Metal' or 'the Company') further to their news releases of November 23, 2021 and December 9, 2021 the Company announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and non-flow through units for total gross proceeds of $1,749,990 (the "Financing"). The Company notes that due to a high level of investor interest, the private placement was significantly oversubscribed from its initial offering of $600,000 announced on November 23, 2021.

The Company has issued 16,500,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.10 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $1,650,000. The flow-through shares entitle holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News