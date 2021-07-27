FMW Media’s New to The Street Newsmax business TV show announces Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. with its CEO, Ms.Meris Kott being featured in a 12-part TV series on its syndicated televised networks. The TV series follows Ms. Kott as she leads the Company’s focus and growth in solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines, utilizing clinical trials for novel drug developments. Throughout the …

FMW Media’s New to The Street Newsmax business TV show announces Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.) (OTCQB: PNNRF) (CSE: LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4) with its CEO, Ms.Meris Kott being featured in a 12-part TV series on its syndicated televised networks.

The TV series follows Ms. Kott as she leads the Company’s focus and growth in solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines, utilizing clinical trials for novel drug developments. Throughout the series, Ms. Kott introduces the company’s other subsidiaries which produce hemp and medicinal-mushroom infused CBD products for consumers .

Meris Kott, CEO, Global Wellness Strategies, Inc, states, “I’m excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street, while they begin to market our Company through their national TV media network inclusive of Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC , Newsmax TV and other syndicate media networks. Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. offers a range of MDMA-based novel treatments that we believe can solve the chronic pain problems of millions. PNNRF welcomes this fantastic opportunity to be interviewed, giving me and my team the time to explain our clinical approach to bring MDNA drugs to the market place. We think over the next few months of broadcasting our story, which will be loaded with exciting business developments, it’s great to know that New to The Street will be working to maximize its TV audience for each and every broadcast.”

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, “We anticipate that the interviews about Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. throughout this 12 part series will provide our syndicated television audience an in-depth understanding of PNNRF’s MDNA clinical development of noval drugs. Their understanding of the global marketplace needs for solutions to those with chronic pain will provide our audience knowledge about their progress for such solutions. I am excited to have Global Wellness Strategies, Inc . on our syndicated TV series.”

Filming begins later the week of July 26, 2021 with “New to The Street” host Jane King . The dates and times of New to the Street’s broadcastings about Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. on its syndicated networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network ,and Bloomberg TV , “To Be Announced” in the near future.

ABOUT Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. . (OTCQB: PNNRF) (CSE: LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4 ):

Global Wellness Strategies, Inc. (formerly Redfund Capital Corp.)( (OTCQB: PNNRF) (CSE: LOAN) (Frankfurt:O3X4) focuses on becoming the first and only Company solving the puzzle of chronic pain with MDMA-based medicines utilizing clinical trials for the purposes of novel drug development. The Company’s scientific team will conduct clinical research on an IP-protected, novel drug, with MDMA as the primary API, with a view to modulate the psychosocial component of pain. After positive confirmation from the proof-of-concept clinical study, toxicology and CMC will be conducted to open an IND (Investigational New Drug) File with the FDA. The Company has a line of consumer products made with hemp and medicinal mushrooms infused CBD– https://globalwellnessstrategies.com/

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to The Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The Newsmax “New to The Street” TV show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short form – https://www.newsmax t v.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

