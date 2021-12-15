Graph Blockchain Inc. or is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. will be launching Elias Theodorou's NFT on December 18th, the day he is set to face Bryan Baker in the main event of CCC 10. Committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics, this is a historic first, as the Canadian will become the first professional athlete to compete on American soil with a ...

GBLC:CNX