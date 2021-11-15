Graph Blockchain Inc. or is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Yeung, CFA, as President of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. .The appointment coincides with the forthcoming spinout of Optimum into an independent publicly traded entity by way of a share dividend. Optimum is focused on providing crypto investors with an edge by combining military grade “social …

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph”) or (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Yeung, CFA, as President of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. (“Optimum”).

The appointment coincides with the forthcoming spinout of Optimum into an independent publicly traded entity by way of a share dividend. Optimum is focused on providing crypto investors with an edge by combining military grade “social sentiment artificial intelligence software” together with proprietary “artificial intelligence stock trading software”.

Mr. Yeung has over 17 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, and investment banking, holding various roles from equity research, sales, and banking. He was the COO of CannaIncome Fund and formerly the Director of Investments for Second City Capital Partners. Over his career, Michael has been involved in multiple sectors including financial, oil and gas, fintech, green technology, real estate, and health care. He was previously Managing Director Investment Banking with Casimir Capital, and an energy analyst with both CIBC World Markets and Clarus Securities. Michael graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) in Finance and Marketing.

Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company commented, “As those of you who have been following Graph know we have been working to reposition the Company and bring on management to match the requirements of our future spinouts. Michael has very solid global experience and industry-leading expertise including investment banking, recurring royalties, and fund management, so he brings talent to this job that goes far beyond the traditional President. We are excited to have Michael join our team at this pivotal point in our history.”

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com , www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

