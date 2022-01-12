Graph Blockchain Inc. or is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc.™ will be dropping an NFT collection with Karl Wolf as he expands his creative blueprint after his song "Omicron Queen" took the web by storm. This NFT collection comes just after the release of his album "2AM Vibes" featuring the hit single "Get Away".Image 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: ...

