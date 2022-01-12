Blockchain Investing News
Graph Blockchain Inc. or is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc.™ will be dropping an NFT collection with Karl Wolf as he expands his creative blueprint after his song "Omicron Queen" took the web by storm. This NFT collection comes just after the release of his album "2AM Vibes" featuring the hit single "Get Away".Image 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: ...

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc.™ will be dropping an NFT collection with Karl Wolf as he expands his creative blueprint after his song "Omicron Queen" took the web by storm. This NFT collection comes just after the release of his album "2AM Vibes" featuring the hit single "Get Away".

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/109756_48b00b2eb4e5a9b2_002.jpg

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7002/109756_48b00b2eb4e5a9b2_002full.jpg

"After finding out I was positive with Omicron around the holidays, frustrated and not being able to spend time with my family on Christmas. I went to my home studio and recorded Omicron Queen as a parody to Caribbean Queen by Billy Ocean. Just like the Omicron variant went viral in real life (IRL), "Omicron Queen" has gone viral on TikTok and is one of the hottest songs on the short-video platform right now!" said Karl Wolf.

Karl's new NFT drop is a series of 12 unique, limited fun colored Omicron Queens dancing to the parodied song that will be available on OpenSea on the Polygon blockchain. Each NFT variation will have 50 in supply and will come paired with an Omicron Queen track. The studio versions will be priced at .04 ETH (approximately $150 CAD) and come with exclusive access to a live Tik Tok performance and a rapid test kit, while the beach versions will be priced at .065 ETH (approximately $250 CAD) and come with exclusive access to a live Tik Tok performance along with a rapid test kit & t-shirt.

The rest of the exclusive Omicron Queen collection will be available on the New World global marketplace in augmented reality in both gold and platinum. The exclusive 1 of 2 gold editions will be priced at 3 ETH (approximately $11,500 CAD) and will give buyers the opportunity to record a live track with Karl via Zoom. The session will include creative studio time where the buyer will be able to create and record a song with production and vocals by Karl Wolf. The exclusive 1 of 1 platinum edition, priced at 6.5 ETH (approximately $25,000 CAD) will give buyers the opportunity to meet Karl in person with all accommodations paid for including flight and hotel and include a creative studio session where the buyer will be able to create and record a song with production and vocals by Karl Wolf.

As New World continues with the development of their online marketplace and app, they look to add music to their augmented reality NFTs to give users the best experience.

Omicron Queen is dropping on January 12th worldwide.

Listen to the Original Omicron Queen Track: https://youtu.be/T18NpRqy7CQ

OpenSea Collection: https://opensea.io/collection/omicronqueens

New World Marketplace: https://newworldmarketplace.io/

About New World Inc.

New World is an augmented reality art focused NFT company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art. By selling digital art, artists are able to reach a broader market (both geographically and demographically), and as a result of the blockchain, continue to benefit financially through economic participation in future sales. New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others. Additional information on New World is available at http://newworldinc.io

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (DeFI). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc. an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com, www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland
Phone: 604.442.2425
Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com

Media Relations

Joshua Greenwald/Rich DiGregorio Phone: 646.379.7971/856.889.7351
Email: gblc@kcsa.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the continued growth of the art-focused NFT market. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the potential inability of New World to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry in general; increased competition in the art-focused NFT market; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general, and the art-focused NFT market in specific. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109756

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graph Blockchain CSE:GBLC Blockchain Investing
GBLC:CNX
Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain

Overview:

While Bitcoin and Etherium have long been the major names in the cryptocurrency space, competitors are emerging every day. These new coins, “altcoins", are creating value by capitalizing on alternative coins after Tesla announced it will suspend Bitcoin payments over environmental concerns. Although Bitcoin's price is still up by almost 12 percent in the market as of June 2021, altcoins are showing an increase of over 10 percent after investors started diversifying into a total of $27 million in inflows.

While investors may be eager to enter into the altcoin space, one thing that may hold them back is the sheer number of altcoins in existence. In fact, the total number of altcoins in existence sits at somewhere around 7,800, according to data from CoinGecko. With such a large number of coins, it would be extremely difficult for individuals to evaluate each one to determine their value. Factors such as their use case, circulating supply, and the team behind the project can all have an impact on future value.

Graph Blockchain (CSE:GBLC) is a Canadian company that operates in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space providing investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to the altcoins market. The company is also refocusing blockchain solutions from private blockchains to public blockchains opening significant interest and opportunities in various segments like insurance solutions, lending and borrowing, exchanges (crypto and synthetic assets) and the derivatives markets.

Graph Blockchain is in a unique position as the first mover in public markets building a diversified crypto enterprise. The Company has deployed C$2 million as staking capital. $1,000,000 has been deployed into the Polkadot (“DOT Token") and $500,000 into the Cardano (“ADA Token") on April 5, 2021 The remaining C$500,000 was deployed into its third cryptocurrency Chainlink's token (“LINK Token") which is the company's best performing investment increasing over 45 percent since the time it was acquired. The company's fourth coin XTZ earned an investment increase of over 17 percent on the first day. While ADA is up over 30 percent.

CEO Paul Haber stated in an interview with INN, “some of these altcoins we are looking at are very hard for people to acquire. I think we've got a much broader reach than most retail investors. We have an experienced team that's looking at over 6,000 altcoins. As a retail investor, you can allow us to sift through all that stuff, do the analysis, do the research, kind of like getting that research report from your brokerage firm and participate alongside us."

The company is well-capitalized, with a C$10 million dollar round of financing led by HC Wainwright & Co. in April of 2021. The raise not only provides the company with capital to deploy into the purchasing of altcoins, but also acts as a signal of confidence. HC Wainwright & Co. is one of the leading investment banks in the cryptocurrency and Bitcoin space. The move is also significant as it represents the first investment into a crypto company by HC Wainwright & Co outside of the United States.

The company's recent acquisition of Babbage mining is another important step that has allowed Graph Blockchain to provide investors with the only public exposure to altcoins on the market. Outside of altcoins, the company is also actively looking forward and exploring new areas within the DeFi sector. The blockchain technology behind Bitcoin and other coins has proven to have significant value behind cryptocurrencies.

Through a series of acquisitions, the company has positioned itself to not only take advantage of the current DeFi environment, but also plan for the future. An example of this forward-thinking approach is the recent acquisition of New World, a company that is focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which have exploded in popularity as of late.

Graph Blockchain's Company Highlights:

  • Graph Blockchain is a Canadian company that focuses on investing in altcoins that have future growth potential.
  • Graph Blockchain allows investors to gain exposure to coins that may not be easily accessible for retail investors.
  • The acquisition of Babbage mining has allowed Graph Blockchain to provide investors with the only public exposure to altcoins on the market today.
  • The company is well-capitalized, with C$10 million in funding coming from leading investment bank HC Wainwright & Co. in April of 2021.
  • Aside from altcoins, the company also actively looks for opportunities to take advantage of other opportunities in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.
  • Recently, the company acquired New World, an augmented reality non-fungible token (NFT) company that is well-positioned to take advantage of the newfound popularity of NFTs.
  • The company completed its acquisition of Optimum Coin Analyser Inc, AI-based Crypto Coin Analytics tool company. Optimum is a cloud-based discovery search engine subscription model which creates a recurring revenue platform for Graph.

Graph Blockchain's Key Acquisitions:

New World

In June of 2021, Graph Blockchain announced the signing of a letter of intent to acquire New World Inc, an augmented reality art-focused non-fungible token (NFT) company that allows creators, musicians, and celebrities to have access to an NFT distribution canvas to create and sell digital art.

The NFT market has exploded in popularity, with sales of NFTs in the first quarter of 2021 estimated to be around US$2 billion. The sale of NFTs is completed on the blockchain, allowing creators, musicians, and celebrities to distribute unique digital art.

New World has built this platform and has already signed such notable artists as Diogo Snow, who has produced numerous pieces for celebrity clients including Drake, and Fetty Wap, an American rapper, singer and songwriter, who has over 6.5 million Instagram Followers, as well as many others.

Beyond the Moon

In May of 2021, Graph Blockchain announced that they had entered into a letter of intent to acquire Beyond the Moon Inc., a Crypto Launchpads service provider. Launchpads, which are crypto projects designed to promote and introduce upcoming projects to the crypto market,

are one of the most exciting opportunities in the crypto space today. By helping early stage cryptocurrencies Beyond the Moon gains access to the first public investment round, called an Initial DEX Offering (IDO). Early access to crypto projects is difficult to access but provides the highest potential return on investment in the space.

Graph Blockchain's Management Team

Paul Haber — Chief Executive Officer

Paul Haber has been involved in corporate finance and capital markets for over 25 years as an banker, investor and entrepreneur. He has served as the CFO and Audit Committee Chair of many public and private companies. Haber started his career with Coopers& Lybrand, now PwC LLP. He is both a Chartered Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant, with an Honours Bachelors of Arts Degree in Management from the University of Toronto. Haber was awarded his Chartered Director designation from the DeGroote School of Business in partnership with the Conference Board of Canada.

Andrew Ryu — Chairman

Andrew Ryu is a seasoned and experienced entrepreneur and operator in public and private companies with over 20 years of experience. As a graduate of McMaster University and University of Toronto, he became the founder and CEO of TLA Inc., president of business development of Archer Education Group and founder and former CEO of Loyalist Group Limited (TSXV:LOY), which was nominated as the top TSXV company in 2013, ranked fourth in 2014 and was the top pick of the street in 2014. He was nominated as EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014. He served as interim CEO and Chairman of Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC). As a founder of the Company, he served as CEO from 2016 until recent.

Don Shim — Chief Financial Officer

Don Shim has led a successful accounting and finance career in both the US and Canada. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the team with his expertise in auditing publicly traded junior mining companies and high tech industries. Shim is a member of theChartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States. In addition, Shim is an audit partner on numerous audit engagements for various publicly traded companies, primarily focusing on junior mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and high tech industries. Shim also assisted various start up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market. In addition, Shim teaches accounting at a local college in Vancouver and acts as a facilitator at CPA Western School of Business, mentoring CPA candidates enrolled in the CPA Professional Education Program.

Michael Yeung — President of Optimum Coin Analyser Inc.

Mr. Yeung has over 17 years of experience in capital markets, private equity, and investment banking, holding various roles from equity research, sales, and banking. He was the COO of CannaIncome Fund and formerly the Director of Investments for Second City Capital Partners. Over his career, Michael has been involved in multiple sectors including financial, oil and gas, fintech, green technology, real estate, and health care. He was previously Managing Director Investment Banking with Casimir Capital, and an energy analyst with both CIBC World Markets and Clarus Securities. Michael graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) in Finance and Marketing.

Keep reading... Show less
New World Captures A Historic Moment: Elias Theodorou to Release NFT on Fight Night vs. Bryan Baker

New World Captures A Historic Moment: Elias Theodorou to Release NFT on Fight Night vs. Bryan Baker

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. will be launching Elias Theodorou's NFT on December 18th, the day he is set to face Bryan Baker (18-5) in the main event of CCC 10. Committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics, this is a historic first, as the Canadian will become the first professional athlete to compete on American soil with a Therapeutic Use Exemption for medical cannabis.

Keep reading... Show less
NFT Sales Volume Surges Past $450,000: New World and Diogo Snow Make NFT History

NFT Sales Volume Surges Past $450,000: New World and Diogo Snow Make NFT History

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) The market for non-fungible tokens in 2021 has surged to new highs as popularity and adoption of NFTs and cryptocurrency continues to grow. NFT sales had a breakthrough year with a sales volume of over $12 Billion. After a year of strategically planning to launch their marketplace, New World recently took the NFT market by storm at this years Art Basel in Miami, with sales surpassing 90 ETH, which is approximately $450,000 CAD on a single collection with its co-founder and brand ambassador Diogo Snow.

Keep reading... Show less
New World Successfully Launches NFT Collection at Miami's Art Basel

New World Successfully Launches NFT Collection at Miami's Art Basel

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary New World Inc. (New World), successfully launched an NFT Collection on their marketplace with is brand ambassador and co-founder Diogo Snow during Art Basel Miami.

The Event took place at Grit by Design; an artist driven exhibition and experience that rests on a set of values embodied by every artist or creator, values such as perseverance, integrity, risk, truth, and focus. During the exhibit, Diogo Snow spray painted a Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO1 Racecar in the air that was suspended by crane with live performances by Karl Wolf. New World plans to utilize its in house motion capture technology by 3D scanning and modelling the Lamborghini to produce an augmented reality NFT that will be available on the New World marketplace. This will be the first NFT racecar in history that will come with a physical car provided by Ansa Motorsports and vinyl wrapped by Wraptors at a price of 73.85 ETH, which is approximately $400,000 CAD.

Keep reading... Show less
Graph Blockchain Appoints New President for Optimum Coin Analyser

Graph Blockchain Appoints New President for Optimum Coin Analyser

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Yeung, CFA, as President of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Optimum Coin Analyser Inc. ("Optimum").

The appointment coincides with the forthcoming spinout of Optimum into an independent publicly traded entity by way of a share dividend. Optimum is focused on providing crypto investors with an edge by combining military grade "social sentiment artificial intelligence software" together with proprietary "artificial intelligence stock trading software".

Keep reading... Show less
"blockchain companies"

New World Files Patent Application Related to Geo-Pinning of Augmented Reality Objects

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) ("Graph") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, New World™ Inc. has made a patent application related to Geo-Pinning of Augmented Reality (AR) Objects to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Receiving the patent-pending status with USPTO for its technology is a first step for the company in its pursuit of patent protection across the US, Canada, and Europe as well as to establish itself as a pioneer and technological leader in the realm of AR platforms.

This patent application is a first of many that the Canadian AR NFT platform has planned to file in the US, and internationally, for securing exclusive rights to their technology. They will be pursuing protection in the US, Canada, and Europe, but are not limiting their ambitions only to those markets. The company will also be filing a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for obtaining international patent-pending status. This will allow the company to reserve foreign patent rights in the member states of the PCT.

Keep reading... Show less
coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Achieves Record Monthly Revenue of $1.94 Million in November

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ("CoinSmart"), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, today announced record preliminary unaudited monthly revenue in November 2021 of approximately $1.94 million1. This represents a 7% increase compared to October 2021 and was primarily driven by increased trading volume.

November 2021 Highlights:

  • Record Monthly Revenue of $1.94MM
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) of $71MM
  • Cash Flow Positive
  • Approx. $18.3MM in cash and cash equivalents and $3.2MM in crypto assets for a total of $21.5 million ($0.36 per share)2 as at January 4th, 2022
  • No debt

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented:

"November saw incredible volatility in the market, leading to increased revenue and a record set once again. CoinSmart thrives on the asset classes extreme volatility creating market opportunities, translating into increased trading activity amongst our client base. We are thrilled to be the marketplace of choice to facilitate such action. CoinSmart's revenue is not pegged to any one crypto asset's price which is one of the main advantages of being an ecosystem trading platform."

From time to time the company may report on any new records it achieves on key performance metrics3.

About CoinSmart

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Financial Outlook

This press release contains a financial outlook within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The financial outlook has been prepared by management of the Company to provide an outlook for the revenue of CoinSmart during November 2021 and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. The financial outlook has been prepared based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures" above and assumptions with respect to market conditions, pricing, and demand. The actual results of CoinSmart's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. CoinSmart and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis. However, because this information is highly subjective and subject to numerous risks, including the risks discussed under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures" above, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information please contact:

Justin Hartzman
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail:ir@coinsmart.com
Tel.: (647) 923-7678

Keep reading... Show less
PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR
FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (" Prophecy DeFi " or the " Company ") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

Keep reading... Show less
debenture fund

Prophecy DeFi Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debenture Units

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement of an aggregate of 5,680 convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Debenture Units") at an issue price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,680,000 (the "Offering").

Each Debenture Unit is comprised of $1,000 principal amount of 10.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company (the "Convertible Debentures") and 1,667 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Convertible Debenture matures 36 months following the closing of the Offering (the "Maturity Date") and bears interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum from the date of issue, payable quarterly in cash. The Convertible Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at the option of the holder at any time prior to the Maturity Date, or on the business day immediately preceding a date fixed for redemption of the Convertible Debentures, at a conversion price equal to $0.60 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price"). Upon conversion, the holder will receive accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures that is the subject of the conversion for the period from and including the date of the latest interest payment date to, but excluding, the date of conversion. The Conversion Price is subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain customary events. The Company has the right to force conversion of the Convertible Debentures at the Conversion Price if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is greater than $1.20 for 10 consecutive trading days. Upon a change of control of the Company, holders of Convertible Debentures have the right to require the Company to repurchase their Convertible Debentures, in whole or in part, on the date that is 30 days following notice of the change of control at a price equal to 105% of the principal amount of the Convertible Debentures then outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

Keep reading... Show less
amsterdam inn

CoinSmart Announces Grant of Marketplace Registration Status by Canadian Securities Regulators

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE:IIR) ("CoinSmart"), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announced today that its wholly owned operating subsidiary Simply Digital Technologies Inc. has been granted status as a Marketplace by all Canadian securities regulators.

CoinSmart is only the second platform in Canada to achieve this relief, allowing customers to trade crypto assets securely through a fully regulated platform.

Keep reading... Show less
Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Breaks Down Crypto Barriers by Launching World-Leading Layer 2 Fiat On-Ramp

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is proud to announce the launch of its world-leading Layer 2 (L2) Fiat On-Ramp.

While the cryptocurrency market has significantly grown, heavy fees and complex purchasing systems have weighed upon the industry providing unnecessary complexities and barriers to entry. The Australian-founded organisation, Banxa, has developed purchasing for a range of L2 protocols - available now - to eliminate these barriers. These protocols currently include Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync, allowing users to pay with Banxa's wide range of global and local payment options, including credit card and bank transfers, for direct purchasing on L2.

The L2 Fiat On-Ramp will completely disrupt the current system by removing high "gas fees" accumulated throughout the crypto transaction process. At the same time, it will also be a catalyst to reducing fulfillment times, an issue faced within an industry that prides itself on agility and fast transactions. In 2021, Banxa processed one order every 18 seconds a day, a transaction value over USD 880 million, showcasing the true scale of transactions moving through the market.

"The crypto industry faces a complex web of challenges and barriers that might have discouraged consumers and merchants from making purchases in the past. The launch of our L2 Fiat On-Ramp offers greater accessibility to a whole new audience, breaking down two key entry barriers: high fees and faster processing times. We are honored to be launching this world-leading product as a way to transform the industry," said Banxa CEO Holger Arians.

Banxa is a pioneer in cryptocurrency as it has created its own technology on blockchain and is rapidly expanding. The business offers a market-leading range of currencies and payment methods globally.

Since its January 6th, 2021 IPO, Banxa has gone from strength to strength, growing from 38 to over 200 team members, adding over 31 new coins and additional payment methods, such as SEPA Instant and others. Additionally, the company has accelerated its already rapid onboarding of new partners, securing 103% growth in 2021 alone.

In celebration of this launch, Banxa is offering free purchasing Layer 2 with Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync for a limited time[2]. User's spread fees will be waived; however, standard payment surcharges will apply, such as credit card transaction fees. This offer is now available to all users on these protocols.

ENDS

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) powers the world's largest digital asset platforms by providing payments infrastructure and regulatory compliance across global markets. Banxa's vision and mission is to build the bridge that provides people in every part of the world access to a fairer and more equitable financial system. Banxa is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

For further information, go to www.banxa.com

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Banxa's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Banxa's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: Banxa's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results.

Except as required by securities law, Banxa does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA" https://twitter.com/dcarosa
Domenic Carosa
Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations:
North America: +1 (604) 609 6169
International: +61 407 790 016
Email: Investor@banxa.com

Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York/Phoenix
Email: shamsian@lythampartners.com

Media Contacts:
Dave Malcolm, Chief Marketing Officer
Email: dave.malcolm@banxa.com

Michelle Boland, PR Group
Email: michelleb@prgroup.com.au

Keep reading... Show less
Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Announces Partnership with the Leading Hardware Wallet Provider Ledger

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, is excited to announce a partnership with Ledger, the world-leading hardware wallet provider.

Customers will now be able to access Banxa's global payments network through the Ledger Live app, opening up a wide variety of payment options for purchasing crypto on their Ledger Nano hardware wallets. Banxa supports competitive payment options for users in the US, Canada, Europe and the Australian markets, with direct bank transfers and credit card transactions.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×