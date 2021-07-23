Graph Blockchain Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beyond The Moon has participated in their first several Initial Dex Offering on various launchpads.BTM has completed its first IDO on the Poolz Finance Launch Pad with Bunicorn DEX . Bunicorn is an automated market-making decentralized exchange that is built on the Binance Smart Chain . Bunicorn inherited all BSC’s strengths while being …

Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5A) (“Graph” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beyond The Moon (“BTM”) has participated in their first several Initial Dex Offering (“IDO”) on various launchpads.

BTM has completed its first IDO on the Poolz Finance Launch Pad (“Poolz”) with Bunicorn DEX (“Bunicorn”). Bunicorn is an automated market-making decentralized exchange that is built on the Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”). Bunicorn inherited all BSC’s strengths while being powered with advantages such as low gas fees and quick transactions. The IDO price was set at 0.03. The price of the coin was sitting at approximately $0.12 when the Company sold its position.

In addition, BTM has participated in two additional IDO’s that have increased in value since their acquisition. Further details will be announced once BTM exits these positions.

“Despite the recent turn down in the crypto market, we are still seeing strong gains and opportunities for our shareholders in IDOs. The strategic acquisition of BTM and diversification by Graph will greatly benefit our shareholders,” said Paul Haber, CEO of Graph Blockchain

About Poolz

Poolz is a decentralized cross-chain IDO platform built on top of the Web 3.0 network infrastructure, enabling projects to raise funds through cross-chain token pools and auctions before listing. The Poolz platform has already integrated with more than four different blockchains and is in discussions with more than ten of the biggest blockchain networks.

About Beyond the Moon Coordinators

Beyond the Moon manages all aspects of investing in the launchpad opportunities. Beyond the Moon provides exposure to the most exciting opportunities in crypto – crypto launchpads. Launchpads are crypto projects designed to promote and introduce upcoming projects to the crypto market. Beyond the Moon manages the process of entering crypto launchpads, helping facilitate the access to early-stage crypto tokens. Before listing a new token on a Decentralized Exchange (“DEX“) launchpads provide the first public investment round, called an Initial DEX Offering (“IDO“). Early access to crypto projects is difficult to access but provides the highest potential return on investment in the space. Moon coordinates all aspects of registration, staking, and investment in the launchpads and their tokens.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

Graph Blockchain provides shareholders with exposure to various areas of Decentralized Finance (“DeFI”). Focusing on altcoins through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Babbage Mining Corp., a Proof of Stake (“POS”) miner, and Beyond the Moon Inc., an IDO focused company, Graph gives investors exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains altcoins represent. In addition, through its investment in New World, Graph is providing its shareholders with exposure to rapidly growing and emerging NFT market.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com, http://www.newworldinc.io and www.babbagemining.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Jamie Hyland

Phone: 604.442.2425

Email: jamie@graphblockchain.com

Media Relations

Anthony Feldman/Rich DiGregorio

Phone: 617.921.0984/856.889.7351

Email: gblc@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties. and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90994