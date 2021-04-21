/This news release is intended for distribution only in Canada and is not intended for distribution to US newswire services, or for release, publication, or distribution in whole or in part, in or in the United States or in the United States ./

BANXA (TSXV: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) (“BANXA” or the “Company”) Banxa announced today that Domenic Carosa Chairman, will be participating in the following upcoming virtual conferences and panels:

Stifel GMP Canada CSI Conference

Wednesday April 21, 2021 – Panel discussion at 10:30am EDT ( 7:30am PDT )

Panel: Blockchain: Infrastructure, Ecosystem, and Applications

Participants: Founder/Chairman Banxa Holdings Inc, Jaime Leverton , CEO, Hut 8 Mining Corp and Stephen Ehrlich , CEO & Co-Founder, Voyager Digital Ltd.

Conference details: https://bit.ly/3gqGhIS

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event

Thursday April 22, 2021 – Investor Presentation at 8:00am EDT ( 5:00am PDT )

The Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event brings together promising companies and investors for a three day event. Register on the event website to listen to the keynote address or attend the investor presentation: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

HC Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & Fintech Conference

Tuesday April 27th, 2021 at 7:00am EDT ( 4:00am PDT )

Domenic will be providing a virtual investor update presentation.

Conference is only available to HC Wainwright clients

Domenic Carosa , Chairman of Banxa comments, “The explosive growth has fuelled interest in digital assets, a greater number of new entrants are seeking to participate. Our aim at Banxa is to provide the infrastructure for these new enthusiasts to enter safely. There’s a lot of opportunity for Banxa to engage with this community so we have decided to participate in a number of virtual conferences and host a series of virtual summits to discuss the market, the sector and the company.”

The company is also issuing a correction to its previously disseminated press release dated April 8, 2021 (the “Closing Press Release”). The Closing Press Release announced the completion of a previously announced brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (“Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $14,998,208 . The Offering was completed through a syndicate of agents including Stifel GMP (“Stifel”) and Eight Capital Corp. (“ECC”), as co-lead agents and PI Financial Corp. (together with Stifel and ECC, the “Agents”) on a best efforts basis.

The Closing Press Release incorrectly omitted certain considerations received by Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Ltd. (“Gleneagle”) and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“HC Wainwright”). As consideration for Gleneagle’s services in connection with Units issued under a president’s list agreed upon by the Company and the Agents (the “President’s List”), Gleneagle received a cash commission of $337,444.20 equal to 4.5% of the gross proceeds from the President’s List. The Company also issued to Gleneagle 121,854 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Finder Warrants”) equal to 6.5% of the number of Units sold under the President’s List. Each Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $8.50 for a period of 42 months following the closing date of the Offering, subject to adjustment in certain events. HC Wainwright also received a tail fee (the “Tail Fee”) consisting of a cash commission of $80,000 and 20,000 Finder Warrants. The Tail Fee was paid to HC Wainwright pursuant to a previously terminated engagement agreement between the Company and HC Wainwright.

The consideration received by Gleneagle and HC Wainwright is in addition to the consideration received by Agents as described in the Closing Press Release. The terms of the Offering and the original compensation received by the Agents remain the same as disclosed in the Closing Press Release.

” BANXA – Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA/OTCQX:BNXAF/FSE:AC00) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands . For further information go to www.banxa.com ”

